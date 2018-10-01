You are here

  • Home
  • Muslim World League chief discusses cooperation with Algerian leaders
﻿

Muslim World League chief discusses cooperation with Algerian leaders

Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia receives Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League, on Sunday. They discussed issues of mutual interest. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News
0

Muslim World League chief discusses cooperation with Algerian leaders

  • Al-Issa emphasizes need for concerted efforts at all levels to counter extremism and terrorism
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL), Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, is on an official visit to Algeria. 

Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia received the MWL chief. They discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to increase bilateral cooperation between MWL and Algeria’s religious authorities.

Dr. Al-Issa also met Algerian Religious Affairs Minister Dr. Mohammed Isa. During the meeting, they discussed ways to protect Muslim youths from extremist ideas.

The MWL chief stressed the need for concerted efforts at all levels to counter extremism and terrorism. He laid emphasis on the role of teachers in fighting the menace. Dr. Al-Issa also called on providing teachers with adequate training to help them play their role in this regard. 

The MWL chief also highlighted the importance of including Islamic values as a subject in the education curriculum. 

Topics: Ahmed Ouyahia Algeria Muslim World League MWL

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
MWL chief calls for more awareness about dangers threatening our world
0
Middle-East
OIC, MWL condemn Israel’s nation-state law as racist and illegal

Apps World forum to draw over 15,000 visitors in Jeddah

Deputy Makkah Gov. Prince Abdullah bin Bandar tours the first edition of Apps World event in Jeddah. (Photo: Supplied)
Updated 01 October 2018
Ahmad Alsaidlani
0

Apps World forum to draw over 15,000 visitors in Jeddah

  • Apps World is aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to develop the Kingdom’s digital industry and infrastructure, which is “integral to today’s advanced industrial activities”
  • Almost 150 e-commerce-based companies and application developers participated in last year’s edition of Apps World, and the forum had more than 8,000 visitors between Sept. 28 and 29, 2017
Updated 01 October 2018
Ahmad Alsaidlani
0

JEDDAH: After the success of Applications World Forum (Apps World) first edition last year, the Jeddah Entrepreneurship Committee (JEC) and Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry are organizing the second edition of Apps World, under the patronage of Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal.
Apps World, which is being held from Thursday to Saturday at the Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah, is considered “the only one of its kind in the electronic applications sector, which gathers applications owners, beneficiaries, investors, developers and emerging projects all under one roof,” said Thamer Al-Fartooshi, chairman of the JEC.
The three-day forum will be launched in the presence of Deputy Makkah Gov. Prince Abdullah bin Bandar.
Al-Fartooshi added: “We aim to provide a platform and space for all the Kingdom’s e-commerce leaders, startup developers and information and technology enthusiasts to come together and discuss the current growth trends and future potential for applications in the country.”
Almost 150 e-commerce-based companies and application developers participated in last year’s edition of Apps World, and the forum had more than 8,000 visitors between Sept. 28 and 29, 2017.
“This year, our targets include hosting 150-200 participators and more than 15,000 visitors,” said Al-Fartooshi.
“Our vision lays on being the first platform for entrepreneurs in the technology sector and business application developers in Saudi Arabia to guide them in reaching the highest international standards.”
Its agenda includes workshops presented by sponsors and entrepreneurs where attendees will be able to learn directly from experienced market leaders on topics such as e-commerce, marketing through applications, and ideas development.
The forum will also give attendees the chance to hear directly from specialized speakers in the applications field.
“We are also organizing a hackathon to attract programmers from around the country, and challenge them to innovatively leverage technology to bring ideas into reality. And we will award the winners of the latest and only Hajj hackathon who designed an app, called Turjuman, for translating signs around Makkah without internet access earlier this year,” said Al-Fartooshi.
Apps World is aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to develop the Kingdom’s digital industry and infrastructure, which is “integral to today’s advanced industrial activities.”
The forum will showcase the best mobile apps from across the Kingdom and feature thought-provoking content around the apps and the information and communication technology sectors.
“This event illustrates the Kingdom’s commitment to becoming a regional and global leader in technical innovation, developing both an environment and infrastructure that benefits the nation’s young people,” Al-Fartooshi added.

Topics: Saudi Tech Hub Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Corporate News
Saudi tech startups raise over $12.79m in 2017
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Technical Institute to expand partnership with Japanese college

Latest updates

Muslim World League chief discusses cooperation with Algerian leaders
0
Kurds vote for regional Parliament as Barzani draws battle lines in fight for Iraq presidency
0
Apps World forum to draw over 15,000 visitors in Jeddah
0
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman honors late judge Al-Jirani with King Abdulaziz Order
0
Muhammad Ali’s daughter predicts bright future for boxing in Saudi Arabia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.