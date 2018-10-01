Party members join EU in rejecting May’s Brexit plan

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom: While Prime Minister Theresa May is doggedly defending her Brexit plan, delegates at her party’s annual conference have joined the EU in writing it off — and suggest her own time in office is limited.
Conservative party members queued for two hours on Sunday to see leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg denounce May’s “Chequers plan” for close economic ties with the EU, one of half a dozen events he is addressing in Birmingham.
Across town, several Tory Euroskeptic MPs joined former UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage in demanding a clean break with the EU, at a rally attended by around 500 people waving British flags.
Similar crowds are expected at a conference event on Tuesday with former minister Boris Johnson, a rival for May’s job who has condemned her plan as “deranged.”
“The prime minister is completely out of touch with the majority of party members,” Michael Wilkins, 53, told AFP at the rally, seated near a giant poster saying “Save Brexit.”
Many euroskeptic Tories want May to ditch her plan for Britain to follow EU rules for goods, and instead secure a looser free trade agreement for after Brexit in March next year.
May insists her way is the only one that protects manufacturing supply lines and keeps open the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.
After EU leaders in Salzburg last month rejected the plan, she demanded they show her “respect” in a defiant statement that went down well with party members.
“It was the sort of vigour we have been wanting to see from her,” said Alexandra Philips, a former UKIP member who is now a member of the Conservatives.
Many of her critics have accused May of a lack of enthusiasm over Brexit, citing the fact she opposed leaving the EU in the 2016 referendum.
“It is stupid that after the biggest vote we have had in British history, we’ve got someone in charge who didn’t believe in it,” said Stuart Lloyd, 50, from near Birmingham, at the rally.
He backed Johnson as a new leader, and “if not him, someone with those kind of views.”
Inside the conference center, among the stalls for Conservative key rings, coasters and tea towels, discussion of Brexit and May’s future is on everybody’s lips.
“I don’t want Chequers, it keeps us part of the common market. We want a clean break,” said Imelda Dixon, 71, from Derby in central England, sitting with her husband Alan.
She accused May of failing to acknowledge the reality around her, saying: “It’s the general election all over again. Me, me, me — I just want her to listen to the people, but she’s not.”
During the campaign for last year’s disastrous snap election, in which the Conservatives lost their parliamentary majority, May refused to accept she had made a mistake in a key policy on social care.
However, many delegates are wary of the chaos it might unleash to change leaders now.
“I think it’s got to wait until after Brexit,” said one, 72-year-old Alan Dixon.
May gave a speech and took questions in a private meeting with delegates on Sunday morning, and one party member said she had changed his mind.
“I’m not a great fan of Chequers but after hearing her, I’m prepared to give her a chance,” said Martin Williams, a 32-year-old councillor in Somerset, western England.
He added: “I’m a great supporter of Boris but... we need to stop acting like children.
“There will be plenty of time for people to think about their futures, but now is not the time.”
Outside the conference center, hundreds of people holding signs saying “Bollocks to Brexit” and “It’s not too late” held a march calling for a second referendum.
One protester, former Conservative London councillor Nicholas McLean, lamented the influence hard-liners had on his party.
“Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg, there’s a long list of people who see the issue from a blinkered point of view, not at all realistic — they have betrayed the party,” he told AFP.
Party members join EU in rejecting May’s Brexit plan
Party members join EU in rejecting May’s Brexit plan
- UK Conservative Party's annual conference delegates join EU in denouncing PM May's Brexit plans
- Many of her critics have accused May of a lack of enthusiasm over Brexit, citing the fact she opposed leaving the EU in the 2016 referendum
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom: While Prime Minister Theresa May is doggedly defending her Brexit plan, delegates at her party’s annual conference have joined the EU in writing it off — and suggest her own time in office is limited.
Iran, US in tense wait for world court sanctions ruling
- The ICJ will release its decision this week on Iran's demand for the suspension of sanctions imposed by the US
- During the ICJ hearings, Iran said the sanctions reintroduced in September are causing economic suffering for its citizens
THE HAGUE: The International Court of Justice will hand down an eagerly awaited decision this week on Iran’s demand for the suspension of debilitating nuclear-related sanctions imposed by the United States.
Accusing Washington of “strangling” its economy, Tehran has asked the court in The Hague to order Washington to lift the measures, reimposed after US President Donald Trump pulled out of a multilateral 2015 accord.
Despite its long enmity with the United States, Iran brought the case under a 1955 “friendship treaty” that predates the country’s Islamic Revolution.
Washington has forcefully told the court, which rules on disputes between United Nations member states, that it has no jurisdiction to rule on the case as it concerns a matter of national security.
The ruling on Wednesday at 0800 GMT — in the grand surroundings of the 1913-built Peace Palace in the Dutch city — follows four days of hearings at the end of August.
Rulings by the ICJ are binding and cannot be appealed, but it has no way to enforce its decisions.
“If the court orders measures, they should be respected,” Eric De Brabandere, a professor of international law at the University of Leiden, told AFP.
If the court decides it has jurisdiction, it will likely “declare that the parties should refrain from aggravating the dispute,” but any steps beyond this remain to be seen, he said.
The 2015 nuclear deal saw Iran agree to limit its nuclear program and let in international inspectors in return for an end to years of sanctions by the West.
But Trump pulled out of the deal in May, to the dismay of European allies, arguing that funds from the lifting of sanctions under the pact had been used to support terrorism and build nuclear-capable missiles.
At the United Nations General Assembly last week, Trump denounced the deal as “horrible” and “one-sided.”
During the ICJ hearings, Iran said the sanctions reintroduced in September are causing economic suffering for its citizens. US lawyers retorted that economic mismanagement was at the root of Iran’s woes.
A second wave of US measures is due to hit Iran in early November, targeting its vital oil exports.
Experts said the Iran-US case was an important opportunity for the ICJ to rule on the issue of “economic warfare” — not currently designated as a use of force.
The case “may offer the court sufficient legal basis to indicate a limit under international law to coercion by the US,” Geoff Gordon, an international law expert at the Asser Institute in The Hague, told AFP.
“International law, for reasons to do with power politics, has never formally recognized economic warfare to be a use of force as prohibited by the UN Charter, though economic sanctions can have the same effects and worse as guns and bombs.”
But he warned that “the decision is likely to be occasion for escalating tensions.”
Relations have plunged to a new low since Trump’s election, even as the US president reaches out to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un over his nuclear program.
Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani faced off at the UN last week, with Rouhani denouncing leaders with “xenophobic tendencies resembling a Nazi disposition.”
Despite their 1955 Treaty of Amity and Economic Relations, Iran and the United States have not had diplomatic ties since 1980.
The ICJ was set up in 1946, after the carnage of World War II, to rule in disputes between countries.