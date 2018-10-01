Melania Trump forges ahead as first lady with Africa trip

WASHINGTON: First lady Melania Trump heads for Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour that will take her to every corner of the vast and impoverished continent.
Departing on Monday, she opens her first-ever visit to Africa on Tuesday in Ghana in the West, followed by stops in Malawi in the South, Kenya in the East and Egypt in the Northeast.
Her first extended turn on the world stage outside the shadow of President Donald Trump could still be complicated by her husband, who has spoken of the continent in impolite and even vulgar terms.
That leaves the first lady with some fence-mending duties.
"She's got some heavy lifting to do on this trip and it's a little bit unfair because that's not what a first lady's trip should be about," said Judd Devermont, the Africa program director at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. First ladies usually practice a softer form of diplomacy, showing interest in a host nation's schools, hospitals and arts programs, and avoiding thornier issues.
Joshua Meservey, a senior Africa policy analyst at the Heritage Foundation, countered by noting the "positive engagements" the president has had with some African heads of state, including President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, who met with Trump at the White House in late August. Trump also met last week in New York with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt.
Meservey also noted that the US spends considerable amounts on public health and development initiatives in Malawi, which is among the world's least-developed countries.
"I think the US-Africa relationship is much bigger than the president's comments, and it's been going on for decades and decades," he said. "Frankly, I suspect the vast majority of average Africans have not heard of any of those dust-ups. It's very much an elite preoccupation."
"Africans are, generally speaking, very gracious hosts" who will "roll out the red carpet and do their absolute best to be hospitable," Meservey said.
Days before the first lady was to board a US government airplane for the flight across the Atlantic, Trump declared at the United Nations that he and his wife "love Africa."
Mrs. Trump's five days on the continent will feature a mix of visits to hospitals, schools and shelters as she focuses on the well-being of children.
Child welfare is a top issue for Mrs. Trump, the mother of a 12-year-old son. She focuses on the issue in the United States through an initiative she launched this year named "Be Best." This week's trip will mark her first extended period promoting the program and its goals abroad, separate from an event she held during a stop in London with the president in July.
A former fashion model born in Slovenia and now a naturalized U.S. citizen, the 48-year-old Mrs. Trump has traveled extensively with the president, including to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy, Brussels, France, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom. She was in Finland for the president's July summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin but did not go to Singapore for Trump's June meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Her only other international foray was brief: a September 2017 day trip to Toronto to join Britain's Prince Harry at a military athletic competition.
Often seen as a reluctant first lady — she did not fully move into the White House until nearly six months after Trump took office, due to her son's schooling in New York — Mrs. Trump has kept a low profile in comparison to her immediate predecessors. She was sidelined for several weeks following kidney surgery in May.
Immediate predecessors Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama all made multiple trips abroad without their spouses during their administration's two terms. Such travel has become expected of first ladies, and a similar excursion was viewed as a next step in Mrs. Trump's evolution in one of the world's most scrutinized roles.
Former first ladies Clinton, Bush and Obama also made repeat solo trips to Africa.
"The first lady, when she travels to a foreign country, can carry the flag and there's a great deal she could do to engender good feeling about the United States and I hope she can do that," Myra Gutin, who studies first ladies at Rider University in New Jersey, said of Mrs. Trump.
President Trump raised ire across Africa earlier this year after his private complaint about the continent's "s---hole countries" was leaked to journalists.
He later offered a partial denial in public but privately defended his remarks, The Associated Press reported in January. He also didn't deny the comment when he was asked about it while hosting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the White House in April.
The president further roiled South Africa when he recently claimed on Twitter that the country is seizing farms and that high numbers of farmers are being killed. He pushed "send" on the tweet after watching a Fox News segment about land issues in South Africa. While killings of farmers have been taking place for more than 20 years and are widely seen as part of South Africa's high crime rate, experts say white farmers have not been the target. Nor are there signs of widespread killings, they said.
She opens her first-ever visit to Africa on Tuesday in Ghana, followed by stops in Malawi, Kenya and Egypt
Mrs. Trump's five days on the continent will feature a mix of visits to hospitals, schools and shelters
South Korea begins removing mines, expects North to do same
- The development comes amid renewed international diplomacy on North Korea’s nuclear weapons program after weeks of stalemated negotiations
- The troops will try to remove mines on the southern parts of the two sites while North Korea is required to do the same on their northern sides
SEOUL, South Korea: South Korean troops entered the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Monday to remove mines under tension-reducing agreements reached last month. Seoul says North Korea is expected to begin its own demining as well.
The development comes amid renewed international diplomacy on North Korea’s nuclear weapons program after weeks of stalemated negotiations. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to visit Pyongyang this month to try to set up a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
On Monday, units of South Korean army engineers with demining equipment were deployed to the border village of Panmunjom and another frontline area called “Arrow Head Hill” where the Koreas plan their first joint searches for soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War.
The troops will try to remove mines on the southern parts of the two sites while North Korea is required to do the same on their northern sides. In the “Arrow Head Hill,” where some of the fiercest battles during the Korean War happened, Seoul officials believe there are remains of about 300 South Korean and UN forces along with an unspecified number of Chinese and North Korean remains.
The Korean War left millions dead or missing, and South Korea wants to expand joint excavations with North Korea. The Koreas remain split along the 248-kilometer (155-mile)-long Demilitarized Zone that was originally created as a buffer zone at the end of the Korean War. About 2 million mines are believed to be peppered inside and near the DMZ, which is also guarded by hundreds of thousands of combat troops, barbed wire fences and tank traps on both sides.
South Korean Defense Ministry officials said they couldn’t immediately confirm whether North Korea also began any demining-related works on Monday. But they said they expected the North to abide by the tension-easing deals their defense chiefs struck on the sidelines of their leaders’ summit last month in Pyongyang.
Aiming to reduce conventional military threats, the Koreas’ defense chiefs also agreed to withdraw 11 frontline guard posts by December and set up buffer zones along their land and sea boundaries and a no-fly zone above the borderline to prevent accidental armed clashes.
Later Monday, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in defended the military deals that he said would “end all hostile acts at the land, sea and sky between South and North Korea.” In a midday speech marking South Korea’s 70th Armed Forces Day, Moon also called for a stronger national defense, saying “peace can continue only when we have power and are confidant of protecting ourselves.”
Moon, a liberal who aspires to achieve greater ties with Pyongyang, is a main driving force behind US-North Korean nuclear diplomacy. But critics of his engagement policy have lambasted his recent inter-Korean military deals, saying a mutual reduction of conventional military strength would eventually weaken South Korea’s war readiness because the North’s nuclear program largely remains intact.
Many experts say the fate of inter-Korean deals can be affected by how nuclear negotiations would go between the United States and North Korea. Past rapprochement efforts were often stalled after an international standoff over the North’s nuclear ambitions intensified.
After provocative tests of three intercontinental ballistic missiles and a powerful nuclear weapon last year, North Korea entered talks with the United States and South Korea earlier this year, saying it’s willing to deal away its expanding nuclear arsenal. Kim Jong Un has subsequently held a series of summits with US, South Korean and Chinese leaders and taken some steps like dismantling his nuclear-testing site.
Nuclear diplomacy later came to a standstill amid disputes over how genuine North Korea is about its disarmament pledge. But Trump, Pompeo and other US officials have recently reported progress in the denuclearization discussions with the North. Pompeo is to make his third trip to North Korea soon for talks.
Meanwhile, on Monday, South Korea held a ceremony marking the recent return of remains of 64 South Korean soldiers missing from the Korean War. They were earlier found in North Korea during a joint 1996-2005 excavation project between the United States and North Korea before forensic identification tests in Hawaii confirmed they belong to South Korean war dead, according to Seoul’s Defense Ministry.