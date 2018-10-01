MOGADISHU: Three people were killed in a suicide car bombing by Al-Shabab militants, which hit a European Union armored convoy in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Monday, police and an emergency service worker said.
The blast struck the convoy around 12:10 PM local time on Industrial Road, a major thoroughfare in the heart of the city.
“We carried two dead locals and four others injured,” Abdikadir Abdirahman of AMIN Ambulance Services told Reuters.
Police said the bomber had also died in the blast.
A Reuters witness saw men towing their damaged vehicle after the explosion hit its rear end. The armored vehicles had Italian and EU flags on them.
The Al-Shabab group, which frequently carries out attacks in the Horn of Africa country, claimed responsibility.
The Italian military said a convoy of five vehicles returning from a training activity had been attacked but that no one was wounded or killed.
“The vehicle, with four soldiers on board, was slightly damaged and able to return to the base,” it said.
Al Qaeda-affiliated Al-Shabab wants to topple Somalia’s Western-backed central government.
The European Union is one of the major sources of funding for the African Union-mandated peace-keeping force AMISOM which helps defend Somalia’s central government against the militants.
Somalia has been engulfed by violence and lawlessness since the early 1990s after the toppling of dictator Mohamed Siad Barre.
Three die after Somalia car bomb strikes EU convoy — police
Three die after Somalia car bomb strikes EU convoy — police
- A suicide car bomber has targeted a EU military convoy carrying Italian military trainers in the Somali capital
- The Al-Qaeda-affiliated militants want to topple Somalia's Western-backed central government
MOGADISHU: Three people were killed in a suicide car bombing by Al-Shabab militants, which hit a European Union armored convoy in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Monday, police and an emergency service worker said.
EU dubs Macedonia vote result ‘historic opportunity’
- More than 90 percent of voters approved changing the name to ‘North Macedonia,’ but the referendum was marred by a low turnout
- ‘This is a historic opportunity not only for reconciliation in the region, but also for decisively moving the country forward on its European Union path’
BRUSSELS: The EU on Monday hailed the vote by Macedonians to rename their country in a bid to end a decades-long spat with Greece as a step toward joining the bloc.
More than 90 percent of voters approved changing the name to “North Macedonia,” but the referendum was marred by a low turnout, with only a third of the electorate casting ballots.
EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini and enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn urged the Macedonian parliament to proceed to constitutional changes needed to clear the way for the country to join the EU and NATO.
“This is a historic opportunity not only for reconciliation in the region, but also for decisively moving the country forward on its European Union path,” they said in a statement.
“It is for all political and institutional actors now to act within their constitutional responsibilities beyond party political lines.”
The ballot was closely watched by Greece, which said it “remains committed” to its June agreement with Skopje under which Athens would drop its objections to Macedonia joining the EU and NATO in return for the change of name.
The non-binding referendum on renaming Macedonia needs to be ratified in parliament by a two-thirds majority and also given the stamp of approval by the Greek parliament.