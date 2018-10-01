The Six: Beauty Queens

DUBAI: If Sunday night’s glitter and gowns weren’t enough for you, we are taking a trip down memory lane with a rundown of Miss Lebanon’s previous winners.





Perla Helou



Helou won Miss Lebanon 2017 and then went to compete in the Miss World competition where she was ranked in the top 40 among the 118 contenders.







Sandy Tabet



Sany Tabet won Miss Lebanon 2016 and dedicated the rest of the year to raising awareness about autism.







Valerie Abou Chacra



Abou Chacra won Miss Lebanon 2015 and was the first Lebanese contestant to place in the top four of the Miss World competition, where she also scored the highest in the interview challenge.







Saly Greige



Greige won the title of Miss Lebanon 2014 and went on to compete in the Miss Universe and Miss World pageants.







Karen Ghrawi



Karen Ghrawi won Miss Lebanon 2013 and then pursued her passion for design. She is currently studying to be an interior designer.







Rina Shibany



Shibany won Miss Lebanon 2012 and was the first twin to win in the pageant’s history. Her twin sister Romy was the first runner-up, sparking headlines across the Arab world about Lebanon’s new it-girls.