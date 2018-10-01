You are here

  • Home
  • The Six: Beauty Queens
﻿

The Six: Beauty Queens

Miss Lebanon 2017, Perla Helou. (AFP)
Updated 01 October 2018
Arab News
0

The Six: Beauty Queens

  • Six of Miss Lebanon's previous winners
Updated 01 October 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: If Sunday night’s glitter and gowns weren’t enough for you, we are taking a trip down memory lane with a rundown of Miss Lebanon’s previous winners.


Perla Helou

Helou won Miss Lebanon 2017 and then went to compete in the Miss World competition where she was ranked in the top 40 among the 118 contenders.
 



Sandy Tabet

Sany Tabet won Miss Lebanon 2016 and dedicated the rest of the year to raising awareness about autism.
 



Valerie Abou Chacra

Abou Chacra won Miss Lebanon 2015 and was the first Lebanese contestant to place in the top four of the Miss World competition, where she also scored the highest in the interview challenge.
 



Saly Greige

Greige won the title of Miss Lebanon 2014 and went on to compete in the Miss Universe and Miss World pageants.
 



Karen Ghrawi

Karen Ghrawi won Miss Lebanon 2013 and then pursued her passion for design. She is currently studying to be an interior designer.
 



Rina Shibany

Shibany won Miss Lebanon 2012 and was the first twin to win in the pageant’s history. Her twin sister Romy was the first runner-up, sparking headlines across the Arab world about Lebanon’s new it-girls.

 

Topics: Miss Lebanon Pageants beauty

Maya Reaidy crowned Miss Lebanon 2018

Newly crowned Miss Lebanon 2018, Maya Reaidy. (AFP)
Updated 01 October 2018
Arab News
0

Maya Reaidy crowned Miss Lebanon 2018

  • University student Maya Reaidy was crowned Miss Lebanon 2018
  • The show featured 30 candidates from different cities and regions of Lebanon
Updated 01 October 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: There’s a new beauty queen on the throne in Beirut as university student Maya Reaidy was crowned Miss Lebanon 2018 in a glittering event on Sunday night.



The show, held at the Forum de Beyrouth, featured 30 candidates from different cities and regions of Lebanon.



Reaidy won out over Mira Toufaily, who was crowned first runner-up and won over viewers with her story of being brought up by SOS Lebanon, a non-profit organization that supports children who are deprived of parental care or are at risk of losing it. Other runners-up included Yara Abou Monsef, Vanessa Yazbeck and Tatiana Saroufim respectively.



The 22-year-old pharmacy student at the Lebanese American University was hand-picked by a judging panel comprised of George Kordahi, Nancy Ajram, former Miss Lebanon Nadine Njeim, actor Adel Karam, designer Nicolas Jebran and former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, among others.



The top prize is worth $500,000 and includes apartments, jewelry, multiple vehicles and various trips abroad. Reaidy will also represent Lebanon at the Miss Universe 2018 competition, which will be held in Thailand on Dec. 16, while the runner-up will represent the country at the Miss World 2018 pageant.



During the crowning ceremony, the Lebanese beauty took to the stage in a sky blue feathered dress designed by Jebran and clutched a huge bouquet of white flowers as she donned a sparkling crown created by jewelry designer Doumit Zoughaib.



Sunday night’s ceremony was hosted by Marcel Ghanem and Annabella Hilal and featured musical performances by US rapper French Montana, Lebanese-Canadian singer Massari and Lebanon’s very own Maya Diab.



After the show, Lebanese social media users took to Twitter in droves to draw comparisons between the latest winner and Georgina Rizk — the only Lebanese beauty queen to have won the title of Miss Universe in 1971.



“Let history repeat itself,” one user posted alongside a side-by-side shot of the two winners.

Topics: Miss Lebanon Pageant

Related

0
Offbeat
Lebanese beauty in Miss Universe Canada contest
0
Fashion
Meeting of the models: Top Brazilian beauty shares advice with rising Saudi star

Latest updates

How Europe beat the US to win the Ryder Cup
0
Mickey Mouse gets African wardrobe options for 90th birthday
0
German police swoop on far-right ‘terrorist’ ring
0
ALMALL: New Saudi E-Commerce App that Supports Both Local and International Brands
0
Arab News goes pink to boost awareness of breast cancer screening
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.