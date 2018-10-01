BRUSSELS: The EU on Monday hailed the vote by Macedonians to rename their country in a bid to end a decades-long spat with Greece as a step toward joining the bloc.
More than 90 percent of voters approved changing the name to “North Macedonia,” but the referendum was marred by a low turnout, with only a third of the electorate casting ballots.
EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini and enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn urged the Macedonian parliament to proceed to constitutional changes needed to clear the way for the country to join the EU and NATO.
“This is a historic opportunity not only for reconciliation in the region, but also for decisively moving the country forward on its European Union path,” they said in a statement.
“It is for all political and institutional actors now to act within their constitutional responsibilities beyond party political lines.”
The ballot was closely watched by Greece, which said it “remains committed” to its June agreement with Skopje under which Athens would drop its objections to Macedonia joining the EU and NATO in return for the change of name.
The non-binding referendum on renaming Macedonia needs to be ratified in parliament by a two-thirds majority and also given the stamp of approval by the Greek parliament.
EU dubs Macedonia vote result ‘historic opportunity’
EU dubs Macedonia vote result ‘historic opportunity’
- More than 90 percent of voters approved changing the name to ‘North Macedonia,’ but the referendum was marred by a low turnout
- ‘This is a historic opportunity not only for reconciliation in the region, but also for decisively moving the country forward on its European Union path’
BRUSSELS: The EU on Monday hailed the vote by Macedonians to rename their country in a bid to end a decades-long spat with Greece as a step toward joining the bloc.
CERN suspends scientist over ‘offensive’ address on women and science
- The presentation — which includes various slides, charts and graphs — appears to claim that men face discrimination in the field of physics
- One pictorial series suggests that women line up to take gender studies and then later protest over a lack of jobs in stem fields
GENEVA: Europe’s physics lab CERN on Monday suspended a scientist over a lecture that suggested physics was “built by men” and accused women of demanding specialist jobs without suitable qualifications.
The presentation by Alessandro Strumia of Pisa University was delivered Friday at the Geneva lab during a workshop on the relationship between high energy theory and gender.
The presentation — which includes various slides, charts and graphs — appears to claim that men face discrimination in the field of physics.
One pictorial series suggests that women line up to take gender studies and then later protest over a lack of jobs in stem fields, an umbrella term that covers areas like chemistry and engineering.
“Physics invented and built by men, it’s not by invitation,” one slide says.
“CERN considers the presentation delivered by an invited scientist during a workshop on High Energy Theory and Gender as highly offensive,” the lab said in a statement.
“It has therefore decided to remove the slides from the online repository, in line with a Code of Conduct that does not tolerate personal attacks and insults.”
In a second statement, the lab said it had “suspended the scientist from any activity at CERN with immediate effect, pending investigation into last week’s event.”
The presentation was one of 38 delivered at the workshop, CERN noted, warning that the offensive material “risks overshadowing the important message and achievements of the event.”
CERN, the French acronym for the European Center for Nuclear Research, is for the first time being led by a female director general: Fabiola Gianotti, an Italian expert in experimental particle physics, took charge in 2016.
The lab has said that despite efforts to close its own gender gap, women still account for less than 20 percent of staff.
The lab notes that it has backed initiatives aimed at boosting female participation in the sciences.
“Diversity is a strong reality at CERN, and is also one of the core values underpinning our Code of Conduct,” the statement said.
“The Organization is fully committed to promoting diversity and equality at all levels.”