Kurd parties contest Iraq presidency for first time

BAGHDAD: With parliament summoned to elect a new Iraqi president, the Kurds’ two historic parties are for the first time contesting the post which is reserved for a Kurd.
The election in Baghdad could take place as early as Monday, a day after parliamentary polls in autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan and one year after the Kurds’ ill-fated independence referendum.
The presidency has been reserved for the Kurds since Iraq’s first multi-party elections in 2005, held two years after the US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.
Under a tacit accord between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, the PUK would hold the federal presidency and the KDP the post of Iraqi Kurdistan’s president.
The late Jalal Talabani served as federal president for eight years.
But the Iraqi Kurdish presidency has been left vacant since KDP leader Masoud Barzani resigned at the end of his mandate in the wake of the September 2017 referendum that he championed.
The KDP and PUK candidates for president of Iraq, where the prime minister is head of government in the post-Saddam era, have been touring the south of the country to lobby support and win the backing of deputies in the federal parliament.
The PUK’s Barham Saleh, a 58-year-old moderate, has served in both administrations, as Iraqi deputy premier and Kurdish prime minister.
His rival for the post of president is the KDP’s Fuad Hussein, a 69-year-old former chief of staff for Barzani and veteran of the opposition to Saddam.
Unlike most Kurds, he is a Shiite, a factor likely to win support from members of the Shiite-majority parliament.
A vote is scheduled for 1700 GMT on Monday, unless the two parties unite behind a single candidate. Under the constitution, if no candidate wins a two-thirds majority, the contest can be rerun on Tuesday or at a later date.
Iraq’s parliament has chosen a speaker of the house but the post of prime minister has yet to be decided, more than four months after legislative elections.
In Iraq, the speaker of parliament is always a Sunni Arab while the prime minister is Shiite and the president a Kurd.
Parliamentary coalitions — which bring together lists of Shiites, Sunnis and Kurds — must agree on the selection of the three positions.
Iraq’s Kurds have been a key US partner in the war against the Daesh and had hoped their role would boost international support for statehood.
But a massive “yes” vote in the referendum for independence, deemed illegal by Iraq’s federal government, backfired on the oil-rich autonomous Kurdish region.
Baghdad imposed economic penalties and sent federal troops to push Kurdish forces out of oil fields vital for the region’s economy, depriving it of a key lifeline.
Turkey’s Erdogan hopes to rebuild US ties despite pastor row
- The dispute has centered on the almost two-year detention of evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson on terror-related and espionage charges
- Trump said he had doubled tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel over Brunson’s detention
ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said Turkey hoped to rebuild relations with its NATO ally the United States following a bitter standoff over the detention of an American pastor.
“God willing, we hope to solve the problems with America within the shortest time and redevelop relations in the political and economic fields with the spirit of strategic partnership,” Erdogan said in an address to the opening of parliament.
The dispute has centered on the almost two-year detention of evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson on terror-related and espionage charges, and caused the Turkish lira to take a beating.
President Donald Trump said he had doubled tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel over Brunson’s detention, with Ankara responding in kind.
“We are determined to fight — within the boundaries of diplomacy and law — against this distorted approach which imposes sanctions on our country by using as a pretext a priest who is on trial for his murky relations with terror groups,” Erdogan said.
Erdogan accused Washington of going down the “wrong path of seeking to solve political and legal problems through threats and blackmail rather than dialogue.”
This would “actually cause the biggest harm to the United States in the medium and long term,” he added.
Brunson, who has lived in Turkey for a quarter-century, runs a small evangelical Protestant church in the western city of Izmir. He is currently under house arrest.
He was detained on allegations of assisting groups branded as terrorist as part of a crackdown by the Turkish government following a failed coup in 2016.
Last month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed hope Turkey would release the pastor, whose next hearing is scheduled for October 12.
Abdulkadir Selvi, a pro-government columnist in the Hurriyet daily, wrote that the court might rule on the lifting of Brunson’s house arrest and travel ban, allowing him to return home.
“In this case, we might see Brunson walking down the stairs of the plane in the United States on October 13,” he wrote.
Erdogan went to New York last week to attend the annual UN general assembly meetings and had a brief handshake with Trump on the sidelines.
That helped further boost the Turkish lira — which crashed to lows of 7 to the dollar at the peak of the crisis. It gained 2 percent Monday to trade at 5.95 to the dollar.