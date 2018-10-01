Fast food ads ‘promote unhealthy eating in Gulf’

Arab News goes pink to boost awareness of breast cancer screening

RIYADH: Arab News will this month place a pink ribbon on its masthead to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to help spread awareness of the importance of screening for this devastating disease.

October marks the 26th anniversary of the pink ribbon, a powerful symbol for millions of people affected by breast cancer.

Throughout the month, the Arab News website — www.arabnews.com — and printed newspaper will feature a series of special reports focused on raising awareness of breast cancer and combating the disease in the Middle East and globally.

Breast cancer has already killed an estimated 627,000 women worldwide this year — but women in Saudi Arabia and throughout the Middle East remain reluctant to take the screening test that could save their lives.

Of the women targeted during screening awareness programs across the Middle East, only 10 percent actually attended an appointment for a routine breast exam.

A 2017 study found a “substantial rise in the incidence of breast cancer in Saudi Arabia in recent years, particularly among younger females compared to affected females in Western countries.”

According to the report’s lead author at the College of Medicine at the University of Hail, more awareness and education is needed across the Kingdom to address critical “gaps in knowledge.”

Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins today, with its “go pink” campaign to draw attention to the disease, its detection and treatment.

Arab News’ team of journalists will be doing all they can to promote this increasingly vital cause.

Read more here.