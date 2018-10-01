Turkey’s Erdogan hopes to rebuild US ties despite pastor row

ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said Turkey hoped to rebuild relations with its NATO ally the United States following a bitter standoff over the detention of an American pastor.
“God willing, we hope to solve the problems with America within the shortest time and redevelop relations in the political and economic fields with the spirit of strategic partnership,” Erdogan said in an address to the opening of parliament.
The dispute has centered on the almost two-year detention of evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson on terror-related and espionage charges, and caused the Turkish lira to take a beating.
President Donald Trump said he had doubled tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel over Brunson’s detention, with Ankara responding in kind.
“We are determined to fight — within the boundaries of diplomacy and law — against this distorted approach which imposes sanctions on our country by using as a pretext a priest who is on trial for his murky relations with terror groups,” Erdogan said.
Erdogan accused Washington of going down the “wrong path of seeking to solve political and legal problems through threats and blackmail rather than dialogue.”
This would “actually cause the biggest harm to the United States in the medium and long term,” he added.
Brunson, who has lived in Turkey for a quarter-century, runs a small evangelical Protestant church in the western city of Izmir. He is currently under house arrest.
He was detained on allegations of assisting groups branded as terrorist as part of a crackdown by the Turkish government following a failed coup in 2016.
Last month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed hope Turkey would release the pastor, whose next hearing is scheduled for October 12.
Abdulkadir Selvi, a pro-government columnist in the Hurriyet daily, wrote that the court might rule on the lifting of Brunson’s house arrest and travel ban, allowing him to return home.
“In this case, we might see Brunson walking down the stairs of the plane in the United States on October 13,” he wrote.
Erdogan went to New York last week to attend the annual UN general assembly meetings and had a brief handshake with Trump on the sidelines.
That helped further boost the Turkish lira — which crashed to lows of 7 to the dollar at the peak of the crisis. It gained 2 percent Monday to trade at 5.95 to the dollar.
JERUSALEM: Israel is prepared to open its side of the crossing point with Syria following the return of UN peacekeepers to the Golan Heights following a four-year absence, the army said.
Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman “authorized the reopening of the Alpha gate of the Quneitra crossing between Israel and Syria, allowing the UN to resume activity via the crossing pending Syria’s reopening their side,” it said in a statement.
The UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) resumed its patrols in the area of the crossing point in August, after withdrawing in 2014 when Al-Qaeda-linked fighters overran the area, three years into Syria’s civil war.
The return of UNDOF was made possible after Syrian regime forces, backed by Russia, recaptured territory near the Golan, driving out opposition groups from a “de-escalation zone” agreed by Jordan, Russia and the US.
Quneitra crossing is “an operational crossing for UNDOF in the implementation of its mandate,” according to Nick Birnback, a spokesman for UN Peacekeeping in New York.
UNDOF is working to “complete the rehabilitation of the Quneitra crossing” which is expected to be reopened soon, Birnback said in an email on Friday.
Israel seized much of the Golan Heights from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed it in a move not recognized by the international community.
Established in 1974, UNDOF monitors a cease-fire line separating Israeli-occupied parts of the Golan Heights from Syria.
The Quneitra crossing was used by Druze living on the Israeli side traveling to Syria for higher education or weddings.
Druze farmers also exported apples to Syria through Quneitra.
At a tour of the Israeli side of the crossing on Thursday, Lieberman said that once Quneitra was open, authorities would have to “consider each possibility (for the crossing’s use) according to the security situation.”
“We’re in different times now,” he said.
Israel was “ready to open the crossing as it had been in the past,” Lieberman told journalists accompanying him at the site.
“The ball is now in the Syrians’ court.”
Syria’s transport ministry also said Saturday its main border crossing with Jordan would reopen to trade next month for the first time in three years, although Amman said consultations were still ongoing.
Syrian government troops retook the Syrian side of the crossing in July under a deal with fighters brokered by Moscow.
It had been sealed completely since fighters overran it in April 2015, choking off one of the most important trade routes for the regime.