SAGIA issues licenses to 4 Swiss companies

SAGIA Gov. Ibrahim Al-Omar, center, and Fady M. Jameel, deputy president, and vice chairman, Abdul Latif Jameel Co., left, during the event in Bern.
Updated 01 October 2018
Arab News
The Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) has awarded investment licenses to four Swiss companies, which will enable the launch of their operations in the Kingdom.

SICPA-Jameel, Roche Diagnostics Saudi Arabia, MEDLOG and ABB Substations Contracting Co. received their licenses on the sidelines of the 11th session of the Saudi-Swiss Joint Commission, held recently in the Swiss capital Bern.

Welcoming the awarding of the licenses, SAGIA Gov. Ibrahim Al-Omar, said: “These excellent developments in Switzerland underline the importance of building strong economic partnerships. We want to use these partnerships to help illuminate and enable investment opportunities for companies and investors across a number of promising sectors, while also helping to realize the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, economic diversification and a new era for Saudi Arabia.”

In addition to continuously engaging and building strong relationships with leading companies and relevant stakeholders across the world, SAGIA, along with its partners, is focused on enhancing the competitiveness and attractiveness of the investment environment for foreign investors in the country.

Fady M. Jameel, deputy president, and vice chairman, Abdul Latif Jameel Co., said: “Our company is proud to be the investment partner of choice for this venture with SICPA Finance and bring this cutting edge ‘track and trace solutions’ technology to businesses and consumers in Saudi Arabia.”

SAGIA has led the way in creating significant legal, regulatory, commercial and financial reforms to protect investors and generate confidence in Saudi Arabia as an investment destination. Foreign investors enjoy an increased number of sectors open to foreign investment, including 100 percent ownership, streamlined procedures and reduced costs, access to resources and financing, and significant opportunities.

Al-Omar highlighted the enormous potential that the Saudi economy presents to foreign investors and the vast new horizons that Vision 2030 is providing to the private sector.

He said: “SAGIA is committed to driving more quality investments by being a beacon and a partner for companies all along the investment decision-making journey, and by ensuring greater ease in establishing and running business operations.”

He also noted that the investment licenses granted in Bern brought the number of Swiss projects invested in the Kingdom to 94. 

“We very much welcome the strong and valuable Swiss presence in Saudi Arabia and we look forward to celebrating 100 Swiss investments soon,” he said.

SICPA-Jameel will provide ‘track and trace solutions’ in the services sector, securing production, import, and exporting trade of sensitive goods.

JEDDAH: At the glamorous Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Jeddah, SRPC celebrated the launch of ALMALL app in the presence of a large number of high profile businesswomen and men, media personalities, and e-commerce professionals. The platform is a new e-shopping station that brings together consumers and brand owners from within and outside the Kingdom.

The entertainment was provided by the legendary comedian Khaled Moss who presented a number of stand-up skits while interacting with the audience. Saxophone player Hisham Salameh serenaded guests, while they enjoyed their dinner.

Man of the hour, Mohammad Al-Harthi, Editor-in-Chief of Sayidaty and Al-Jamila magazines, and AboutHer.com talked about the venture and what drove it, “There are approximately 30 million Internet users in Saudi Arabia, and 42% of them have not accessed online shopping yet, but are still using traditional ways. By 2020, the number of internet users will reach 6 to 7 billion users, so the launch of ALMALL will come in line with this expected increase in purchasing requirements.”

He concluded by saying that the application aims to support and promote local brands through their deployment within the Saudi and Gulf markets.

ALMALL offers a range of premium services that bring it to the forefront among its competitors, including the possibility of free shipping to all regions of the Kingdom without a minimum value of purchases, a special section for discounts, ranging from 30% to 70%, and free 24-hour delivery on cash payment option upon receipt, with the possibility of returning products.

Topics: Corporate News Saudi Arabia Malls apps technology

