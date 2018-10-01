Belgian Vital Borkelmans looking for Jordan to prove themselves against Saudi Arabia

LONDON: New Jordan national team coach Vital Borkelmans is looking forward to
November’s Asian Cup warm-up against Saudi Arabia and a chance to prove that his side can shock at the continental competition taking place in the UAE in January.
The 55-year-old was No. 2 to Belgium boss Marc Wilmots from 2012 to 2016, four years when the Red Devils established themselves as one of the best teams in the world and now has a different challenge.
The former international full-back is now charged with making Jordan a continental power, starting with the Asian Cup where they have been dumped in a tricky group with defending champions Australia, Syria and Palestine.
Saudi Arabia, who made six out of seven continental finals between 1984 and 2007 — winning three — have excellent Asian Cup credentials and Borkelmans expects and hopes for a tough test in Amman.
“Saudi Arabia (are) a good team,” Borkelmans told Arab News. “They are strong, as I saw at the World Cup, and after that first game with Russia, Saudi Arabia performed well against Uruguay and then beat Egypt — to win a game at the World Cup is a special thing.
“They are always in tournaments and they are a team that can show us what we have to do to succeed at the Asian Cup.”
If all goes well then Borkelmans’ contract may be extended until beyond January.
“They called me about it in May when we played against Cyprus when I was assistant coach to Jamal (Abu Abed) and I had been in the country 15 days. We had a good game against them.”
In early September, he got the top job. Most of his experience so far has been as an assistant but it has been valuable experience indeed. There is not much time before the Asian Cup but his first target is to try and replicate the atmosphere that he helped create with Belgium.
“I was working with Marc Wilmots with Belgium, we started in 2012 and we made a big family and that was very important,” he said. “It was a lot of the same squad and same players. Now with my job here, I also have a good group with a good mentality, the best players in Jordan. We will try our best. I believe in what I am doing and my staff believe in me.”
Belief is crucial to what Borkelmans is trying to do with a team that reached the last eight of the Asian Cup in 2004 and 2011.
“You must give players confidence. If I can increase the players’ confidence then I can get a 20-30 percent increase in quality and that can make the difference between success and failure.
“Sometimes I must put my efforts on the line and I am more than a father. When you are playing with young guys this is very important — look at some of the young players who have come up to play for Belgium, confidence is key.”
Jordan does not yet have the quality of Belgium, but if the new coach can make a difference in helping domestic stars become international ones, that will be another step in the right direction.
“There is a lot of difference between Belgian and Jordan players,” Borkelmans said. “Belgian players obviously go and play outside Belgium in bigger numbers but there is more than that. They play in the big clubs in England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France and they are also starting.
“But this is not Belgium and I have to choose Jordan players. The league here is not at a high level compared to other leagues in Europe, but I have to give people a chance to get good results. I am giving the players a lot of responsibility. If we work together, we can make a surprise at the Asian Cup. I believe this.”
Jose Mourinho claims he’s calm over Manchester United sacking speculation
MANCHESTER: Under-fire Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes some of his misfiring squad “care more than others” as speculation mounts over whether the Portuguese coach’s time in charge at Old Trafford is coming to an end.
A third defeat in seven Premier League games at West Ham on Saturday saw United fall nine points adrift of leaders and fierce rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.
Ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Valencia, Mourinho insisted he doesn’t fear for his job but refused to state whether he had met with the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward in the past few days.
Mourinho also defended his players from accusations of not trying hard enough, but believes some are taking a slump in form more to heart than others.
“I think that some care more than others,” said Mourinho.
“After 20 years of football, I’m still the kid I was. I’m still naive, but I still don’t believe that a player is not honest.
“Until somebody that was a big professional player says ‘I was a dishonest player’, I will always believe the players are honest players and want to give their best.”
Mourinho also laughed off speculation he has been contacted by former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, the favorite to replace him in the Old Trafford hot seat if Mourinho is dismissed.
A report in The Sun newspaper on Monday claimed Zidane had phoned Mourinho to reassure him the Frenchman isn’t plotting to take his job.
When asked about the story, Mourinho turned the tables on the journalist who wrote the story by telling reporters to ask him whether the story was true and joked his phone had been bugged.
Zidane resigned as Madrid coach in June after leading the Spanish giants to three consecutive Champions League titles.
United left-back Luke Shaw said the players have to take more responsibility for a poor start to the campaign, rather than Mourinho proving to be the fall guy.
However, Mourinho accepted his share of the blame as a switch to a back three with midfielder Scott McTominay operating as a central defender backfired at West Ham.
“The performance on the pitch in my opinion is the consequence of many factors,” added Mourinho.
“Luke Shaw for example said something I agree (with), but don’t agree totally (with) because I am part of it and other persons are part of it: ‘We players on the pitch we have to perform, we have to give more’.
“I like that perspective but I don’t agree totally. It’s all of us, everybody has a role to play.
“When we lose, the responsibility is the responsibility of everyone. I will improve things that depend from me and my work.”
Mourinho’s public spat with star midfielder Paul Pogba has been another sideshow to a stuttering season.
Pogba was stripped of the vice-captaincy last week, but one of Mourinho’s most trusted lieutenants, Nemanja Matic, believes leadership is about how you perform on the pitch, rather than wearing the armband.
“For me if you talk in the dressing room it doesn’t mean anything,” said the Serb, who followed Mourinho from Chelsea to United. “The most important (thing) is what you show on the pitch.”
And Matic admitted he too fell well below his normal standards at the weekend.
“For me, I played one of the worst games since I signed for Man Utd. I look in the mirror at my mistakes and want to do better.”