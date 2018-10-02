JEDDAH: Yemen’s central bank will get a much needed boost after Saudi Arabia’s King Salman ordered a $200 million grant be given to the institution on Monday.
The bank hiked interest rates to nearly doubled last month after demonstrations against the plunging currency.
The move is aimed at stabilizing the country’s economy to alleviate the financial burden on Yemenis.
Saudi Arabia is the biggest donor of aid to Yemen and has been engaged, along with Arab allies, in restoring legitimacy to Yemen’s internationally recognized government against Iranian backed Houthi militia who have illegally captured parts of the country.
In March, Saudi Arabia agreed to deposit an additional $2 billion into Yemen’s central bank, bringing the total aid to the lender to $3 billion.
King Salman announces $200 million grant to Yemen central bank
King Salman announces $200 million grant to Yemen central bank
- Saudi Arabia is the biggest donor of aid to Yemen
JEDDAH: Yemen’s central bank will get a much needed boost after Saudi Arabia’s King Salman ordered a $200 million grant be given to the institution on Monday.
Saudi Public Investment Fund refutes WSJ report claiming $200bn solar project halted
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has described as “inaccurate” a report claiming the Kingdom has stopped a plan to build the world’s biggest solar-power-generation project.
The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday that the $200 billion project with SoftBank was placed on hold by the Kingdom.
“The Public Investment Fund continues to work with the SoftBank Vision Fund, and other parties, on a number of large-scale, multi-billion dollar projects relating to the solar industry, which will be announced in due course,” a fund spokesperson was reported as saying in the Saudi Press Agency.
“The announcement in March 2018 clearly stated that this includes solar generation projects and joint plans to develop large-scale solar panels manufacturing facilities in Saudi Arabia for solar power generation. This will be complemented by R&D and training components. These plans to develop a leading champion for the industry remain on-track and in-line with the timeline that would be anticipated for projects of this scale and ambition” the spokesperson added.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is the PIF chairman, and Masayoshi Son, chairman of SoftBank, inked an agreement earlier this year to establish the largest solar power plant in the world with enough capacity to power 140 million homes.