You are here

  • Home
  • FaceOf: Abdulrahman Altheeb, CEO Scopeer, Saudi crowdfunding platform
﻿

FaceOf: Abdulrahman Altheeb, CEO Scopeer, Saudi crowdfunding platform

Abdulrahman Altheeb
Updated 02 October 2018
Arab News
0

FaceOf: Abdulrahman Altheeb, CEO Scopeer, Saudi crowdfunding platform

  • Altheeb graduated from Al-Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud Islamic University in 2015
  • Altheeb: The main goal of Scopeer is to fill the financing gap in Saudi Arabia and provide alternative financing options for startups and SMEs
Updated 02 October 2018
Arab News
0

Abdulrahman Altheeb is the chief executive officer of Scopeer, the first crowdfunding platform in Saudi Arabia.

He has been working in this position since September 2017. Scopeer is an equity-based project for entrepreneurs, startups and growing businesses in the Kingdom to connect with potential local and international investors. The Riyadh-based company was launched in 2017.

Altheeb’s tasks as the CEO include directing the company, developing business strategies and plans, working closely with the chief financial officer, and building strong relations with key partners.  

The Scopeer CEO began his career at Saudi carrier Flynas as a marketing trainee. Subsequently, he rose to the position of marketing communications executive. After serving in this position for over a year, he was appointed market research specialist and served in this position for one year and eight months.

Altheeb graduated from Al-Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud Islamic University in 2015 receiving a bachelor’s degree in marketing communications.

In a recent interview with Arab News, Altheeb said: “The main goal of Scopeer is to fill the financing gap in Saudi Arabia and provide alternative financing options for startups and SMEs by introducing crowdfunding to the market.”

Crowdfunding is one of the fintech solutions, the practice of funding a project or a venture by raising money through the collective effort of a large number of people who each contribute a small amount. 

It helps entrepreneurs, startups, and SMEs by showcasing their businesses and projects via an online platform.

It is an internet-enabled way to raise money — typically from about $1,000 to $1 million — in the form of either donations or investments from multiple individuals. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia FaceOf

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Mohammed Al-Tunisi, director general of MBC Channels in Saudi Arabia
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Maj. Gen. Turki bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, Royal Saudi Air Forces commander
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Dr. Fahd Al-Shathri, deputy governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Homam Hashem, CEO of Saudi Arabia's Kafalah Fund

Coalition rejects report on Yemen for lack of transparency

Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Malki said the repot lacks professionalism. (AN photo)
Updated 02 October 2018
Arab News
0

Coalition rejects report on Yemen for lack of transparency

Updated 02 October 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The Arab coalition fighting to restore legitimacy in Yemen has rejected an experts’ report for lacking transparency and professionalism.
On Friday, the UN Human Rights Council voted to extend an international probe of alleged war crimes committed in Yemen, which was strongly condemned by Yemen and allies Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt.
“We are left with a resolution which is biased, and which clearly contradicts the clear mandate laid out by the UN Security Council,” said the joint statement by the countries.
Council members voted in favor of the resolution in Geneva by 21 to 8, with 18 abstentions.  
Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Malki said the allies do not accept the results of the report on the humanitarian situation in the Arab country, stressing that the legitimate government also rejected findings too, and indicated the experts’ bias toward the Iran-backed Houthi militia.
The coalition, however, acknowledged the experts’ difficult working conditions under the Houthi militia, and welcomed the activities of all the United Nations organizations and NGOs in Yemen.
Leaked reports in the media have shown violations against staff of the UN and NGOs by the Houthis. 
There must be more stringent steps to counter the accusations and intrusions, Al-Malki said.
Moreover, Malki stressed that all actions carried out by the militia, including raiding warehouses, hostilities, levying taxation, disrupting trucks only increase the suffering of the public.
200 missiles have now been launched by the militia toward Saudi Arabia since 2015, and the group continues to lay naval mines, putting international trade routes at risk.
On military operations, Al-Maliki said a number of targets were struck inside Yemen, including Saada, Kataf, Boqa’ and Baqem. Two boat were also destroyed while attempting to target the port of Jazan, in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Yemen Arab Coalition

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-led coalition pledges to counter hostile media
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince oversees coalition briefing on southern border operations

Latest updates

Soccer star Ronaldo sued, accused of rape by Nevada woman
0
China condemns US for S.China Sea freedom of navigation operation
0
Coalition rejects report on Yemen for lack of transparency
0
What We Are Reading Today: Capitalism without Capital
0
Saudi Public Investment Fund refutes WSJ report claiming $200bn solar project halted
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.