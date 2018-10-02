Half-wooden house undamaged in Indonesia’s powerful quakes

JAKARTA: When all his neighbors built theirs permanent with concrete walls, Boby’s family kept their house in Palu, the provincial capital of Central Sulawesi, semi-permanent with only half of its walls made from concrete.
This structure withstood at least two powerful earthquakes, including a 7.4-magnitude one that struck the province on Friday.
“Half of the walls in my family’s house are made of teak wood. Our house remains intact, while other houses in the neighborhood are damaged,” Boby told Arab News.
Moreover, all his family members are safe and back in their house. He had tried to reach his family by phone since the quakes started, and was finally able to talk to one of his younger brothers on Monday.
“I was especially worried about my father since he’d had a stroke and was hospitalized. He returned home three days before the quake hit,” he said. Four days after the twin disaster struck Palu and Donggala, the death toll has soared to 844. Most of the dead — 821 — are from Palu, and 744 bodies have been identified, while the remaining casualties were in Donggala and Parigi Moutong districts, where 11 and 12 people died respectively.
Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the spokesman for National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said 90 people (including eight foreigners from South Korea, Belgium and France) are still missing, while 632 people had been badly injured. The number of people displaced has reached 48,205, and this figure accounts only for those in Palu.
However, the official figures that the agency presented only scratched the surface as it is feared that hundreds of others are still unaccounted for, while commmunication networks are still down and rescue missions to other affected areas outside Palu are being hampered by damaged roads, landslides and broken bridges.
“We still don’t know the number of victims in Balaroa and Patobo housing complex. The soil in Balaroa was actually moving up and down, with houses rising up two meters and roads going down five meters down since they were built near the Palu-Koro fault and the quake triggered liquefaction,” Nugroho said.
“Hundreds of houses in Patobo have been swept away by the mud from the liquefaction,” he added. There were 1,747 houses in Balaroa and 744 in Patobo, which have now been reduced to debris. A rescuer told news broadcaster TV One that the number of survivors responding to calls from rescuers from beneath the ruins of the eight-story Roa-Roa Hotel in Palu, now almost flattened to the ground, became fewer and fewer every day. Efforts to take them out of the rubble have been hindered by the lack of heavy machinery to lift the broken concrete walls, but Nugroho said equipment had been moved in from cities in the region such as Mamuju, Gorontalo, Poso and Balikpapan. The Indonesian government said on Monday that it “welcomes” offers from various countries to assist in the relief efforts.
Nugroho said it was President Joko Widodo’s call to decide whether Indonesia would accept international aid after he visited the areas devastated in the disasters and assessed the situation there on Sunday.
Indonesia welcomes things required most now for relief efforts in Palu: aircraft that can land on a 2,000-meter runway, water and sanitation, tents, power generators, a field hospital and medical assistance, and fogging equipment.
“We need fogging to prevent diseases from decaying corpses which are still not found,” Nugroho said, adding that the government has prepared 1,000 body bags and started burying victims on Monday.
Half-wooden house undamaged in Indonesia’s powerful quakes
Half-wooden house undamaged in Indonesia’s powerful quakes
JAKARTA: When all his neighbors built theirs permanent with concrete walls, Boby’s family kept their house in Palu, the provincial capital of Central Sulawesi, semi-permanent with only half of its walls made from concrete.
Kabul wants refugees back after Pakistan PM proposed nationality to Afghans
- The previous extension of refugees, who have Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, expired on Sept. 30 and with a new extension, the refugees could stay for nine more months
Afghanistan wants refugees back, a senior Afghan diplomat said on Monday, days after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that nationality would be granted to Afghans born in Pakistan.
Khan’s proposal was opposed by Baloch nationalists but hailed by Pashtoon nationalists and some senior political leaders.
“Imran Khan’s statement was in a positive spirit but Afghan government policy is to repatriate our citizens in a gradual and graceful process. But expect Pakistan to extend their support during their stay till return,” Afghanistan Deputy Ambassador to Pakistan Zardasht Shams told Arab News.
“I am speaking on our policy on refugees which has not changed so far.” He recalled President Ashraf Ghani’s announcement that refugees would be repatriated in two years and he has also assigned the task to various ministries to implement the plan.
“We cannot take them (refugees) by force and repatriation will be voluntary. But the policy is that we want the return of all refugees from Pakistan and Iran,” he said.
The Afghan diplomat’s comments came after Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced on Sept. 27 that the federal Cabinet had extended the stay of the Afghan refugees until June 2019.
Chaudhry said the prime minister also issued instructions for the formulation of a comprehensive policy about the Afghan refugees living in Pakistan, adding that Pakistan cannot expel the refugees under its international commitments.
The previous extension of refugees, who have Proof of Registration (PoR) cards, expired on Sept. 30 and with a new extension, the refugees could stay for nine more months.
Shams said Pakistan has not officially informed the Afghan government about the extension but insisted the decision will also be applicable for those documented this year, who had previously been considered unregistered.
He said around 880,000 were documented in the process that was concluded earlier this year.
The UN refugee agency says a total of 12,162 have voluntarily repatriated this year from Pakistan to Afghanistan.
“We still have 1.4 million Afghan refugees remaining in Pakistan,” Shams told Arab News.
Pakistan and Afghanistan have now established a bilateral working group on refugee returns and reintegration within the framework of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan on Peace and Solidarity.
Afghan refugees welcomed the nine-month extension but urged the Pakistani government to announce a long-term extension unless peace is returned to the war-ravaged country.
“We welcome the Pakistani Cabinet’s recent decision as a positive step but we want an extension until all facilities are available and peace is restored in Afghanistan,” Sherzad, the spokesman for an Afghan refugee committee, told Arab News from Peshawar.
Sherzad also praised Imran Khan’s citizenship proposal and said Afghan refugees were facing problems in education, health and business in Pakistan.
“Imran Khan’s announcement about citizenship has raised high hopes among the refugees for a better life,” he said.
Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Siraj-ul-Haq also backed Khan’s decision and said if European countries and the US grant citizenship to hundreds of thousands of people then why should Pakistan deprive Afghans of this right?
“I also support Imran Khan’s proposal for an open border with Afghanistan and want this to be implemented,” the Jamaat chief told Arab News in Islamabad.
Imran Khan, in his July 26 victory speech, had said he wanted an open border with Afghanistan, like the European states, at a time when the security forces are busy in fencing the border with Afghanistan, which is mostly porous.
Akhtar Jan Mengal, chief of the Balochistan National Party, a partner in the ruling coalition, has opposed Imran Khan’s nationality proposal and said the move is contrary to the agreement with his party which called for the repatriation of Afghan refugees.