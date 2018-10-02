You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Capitalism without Capital
﻿

What We Are Reading Today: Capitalism without Capital

Capitalism without Capital
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Capitalism without Capital

  • They explore the unusual economic characteristics of intangible investment, and discuss how these features make an intangible-rich economy fundamentally different from one based on tangibles
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
0

Authors: Jonathan Haskel & Stian Westlake

Early in the 21st century, a quiet revolution occurred. For the first time, the major developed economies began to invest more in intangible assets, like design, branding, R&D, and software, than in tangible assets, like machinery, buildings, and computers. For all sorts of businesses, from tech firms and pharma companies to coffee shops and gyms, the ability to deploy assets that one can neither see nor touch is increasingly the main source of long-term success.
But this is not just a familiar story of the so-called new economy. Capitalism without Capital shows that the growing importance of intangible assets has also played a role in some of the big economic changes of the last decade. The rise of intangible investment is, Jonathan Haskel and Stian Westlake argue, an underappreciated cause of phenomena from economic inequality to stagnating productivity.
Haskel and Westlake bring together a decade of research on how to measure intangible investment and its impact on national accounts, showing the amount different countries invest in intangibles, how this has changed over time, and the latest thinking on how to assess this. They explore the unusual economic characteristics of intangible investment, and discuss how these features make an intangible-rich economy fundamentally different from one based on tangibles.
Capitalism without Capital concludes by presenting three possible scenarios for what the future of an intangible world might be like, and by outlining how managers, investors, and policymakers can exploit the characteristics of an intangible age to grow their businesses, portfolios, and economies.

Topics: Capitalism without Capital

Related

0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Birds of Central America 
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Between Worlds by Leslie Umberger

What We Are Reading Today: Birds of Central America 

Updated 30 September 2018
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Birds of Central America 

  • Birds of Central America is an indispensable resource for all those interested in the bird life of this part of the world
Updated 30 September 2018
Arab News
0

Book Authors:  Andrew C. Vallely and Dale Dyer

 

Birds of Central America is the first comprehensive field guide to the avifauna of the entire region, including Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. Handy and compact, the book presents text and illustrations for nearly 1,200 resident and migrant species, and information on all rare vagrants.

Two hundred sixty detailed plates on convenient facing-page spreads depict differing ages and sexes for each species, with a special focus on geographic variation.

The guide also contains up-to-date range maps and concise notes on distribution, habitat, behavior, and voice. An introduction provides a brief overview of the region’s landscape, climate, and biogeography.

The culmination of more than a decade of research and field experience, Birds of Central America is an indispensable resource for all those interested in the bird life of this part of the world.

Andrew C. Vallely is a naturalist who has worked and traveled extensively in Central America. Dale Dyer is an ornithological illustrator who has contributed to many books on birds, including Birds of Peru and All the Birds of North America.

Vallely and Dyer are currently field associates in the Department of Ornithology at the American Museum of Natural History.

Topics: Birds Central America

Related

0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Between Worlds by Leslie Umberger
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Grit by Angela Duckworth
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Watch Me Play by T. L. Taylor

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Capitalism without Capital
0
Saudi Public Investment Fund refutes WSJ report claiming $200bn solar project halted
0
Kabul wants refugees back after Pakistan PM proposed nationality to Afghans
0
Half-wooden house undamaged in Indonesia’s powerful quakes
0
Israel ‘ready to open its side of UN crossing point with Syria’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.