Brent crude near 4-year high as Washington’s Iran sanctions loom

SINGAPORE: Oil markets were firm on Tuesday, with Brent crude prices holding near four-year highs reached the previous day as markets adjust to the prospect of tighter supply once the US sanctions against Iran kick in next month.
International benchmark Brent crude oil futures were at $85.02 per barrel at 0255 GMT, up 4 cents from their last close, and not far off the $85.45 peak reached in the previous session, the highest since November 2014.
Brent has risen by around 20 percent from the most recent lows in August.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 24 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $75.54 a barrel.
WTI is up by about 17 percent since mid-August.
Sentiment was lifted by a last-gasp deal to salvage NAFTA as a trilateral pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada, rescuing a $1.2 trillion a year open-trade zone that had been about to collapse.
More fundamentally, oil markets have been pushed up by looming US sanctions against Iran’s oil industry, which at its most recent peak this year supplied almost 3 percent of the world’s almost 100 million barrels of daily consumption.
Trade data in Refinitiv Eikon showed Iran’s seaborne exports in September were just 1.9 million barrels per day, the lowest level since mid-2016.
“Oil prices continue to climb, supported by the nearing Iran embargo and related supply concerns,” said Norbert Ruecker, head of commodity research at Swiss bank Julius Baer.
“The supply situation looks fragile indeed, as any additional shortfall such as a deterioration of the situation in Venezuela would tighten oil supplies.”
HSBC said in its fourth quarter Global Economics outlook that “our oil analysts believe there is now a growing risk it (crude) could touch $100 per barrel.”
Washington’s sanctions are set to start on Nov. 4, and analysts say there may not be enough spare production capacity in the short-term to meet demand, potentially requiring large storage drawdowns.
“The camp of believers that $100 oil could be reached continues to expand, with spare capacity concerns continuing to grow,” said Brian Kessens, managing director at investment services firm Tortoise.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), of which Iran is a member, has struggled to replace export falls from Iran, according to a Reuters survey published on Monday.
With crude prices soaring and many currencies in emerging markets, including India’s rupee and Indonesia’s rupiah declining, analysts warn that economic growth may be eroded.
“US (fiscal) tightening, higher oil prices and ongoing trade frictions are all taking their taking their toll on the growth outlook,” HSBC said.
NAIROBI: Hilton Worldwide Holdings plans to more than double its hotels in Africa in the next five years by mainly striking deals with existing hotels for conversion into its brand, its chief executive said.
International chains, including Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels, have been increasing their investments in Africa, which has some of the world’s fastest growing economies and a rising middle class.
Hilton plans to introduce its Curio Collection, an upscale hotel brand, on the continent, starting with a hotel at Lagos airport in Nigeria, Chris Nassetta, the company’s president and CEO, said.
“This hotel is a part of our strategy to connect guests to key cities and airport locations across the region,” he said in a statement issued on the sidelines of a hotel industry meeting in the Kenyan capital.
The continent continues to undergo rapid urbanization, with the United Nations forecasting that the world’s 10 fastest-growing cities will all be in Africa by 2035, he said.
“Hilton is seeing strong demand for its brands across the continent and expects to open eight hotels in total across Africa this year,” the company said.
The Mclean, Virginia-based firm has operated in Africa, where it has 41 open hotels and 53 in development, since 1959.
The pipeline of new facilities is part of its Africa growth initiative, launched last year, which involves the investment of $50 million over five years.
It will result in Hilton starting operations in countries where it does not have a presence such as Botswana and Rwanda.
Other big international hotel groups, including Radisson and Kempinski, are estimated to have about a third of the available room capacity on the continent.
The rest are independently-run hotels, offering opportunities to global operators to strike deals with their local counterparts, industry executives say.