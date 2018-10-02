Japan PM Abe keeps key ministers in cabinet revamp

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe kept key ministers in their posts in a cabinet reshuffle in Tuesday, including finance, trade and foreign affairs, while appointing just one woman to the new lineup.
Abe, who has made female empowerment a high-profile policy, tapped Satsuki Katayama, a conservative lawmaker and former finance official, as minister of regional revitalization and gender equality, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in announcing the cabinet.
Abe, who returned to office in December 2012 after a troubled 2006-2007 term as premier, was re-elected leader of his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) last month, putting him on track to become Japan’s longest-serving prime minister.
Abe’s reshuffle appeared to focus on stability as he prepares to push ahead with his controversial attempt to revise the post-war, pacifist constitution, political experts said.
His allies Suga and Finance Minister Taro Aso were reappointed.
Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko, Foreign Minister Taro Kono, and Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who handled difficult trade talks with Washington, also kept their posts.
“He’s appointed old friends and reliable allies and kept people in key portfolios to buy stability,” said Jeffrey Kingston, director of Asian studies at Temple University’s Japan campus.
He added that the appointment of just one female minister in a 19-member cabinet “exposes the empty grandstanding on ‘Womenomics’.” The previous cabinet had two female members.
Abe chose Takeshi Iwaya, a former parliamentary vice defense minister, to replace Itsunori Onodera as defense minister. Iwaya was known recently for backing the legalization of casinos in Japan.
Close ally Akira Amari, a former economics minister who resigned to take responsibility for a funding scandal in 2016, was appointed LDP executive for election strategy ahead of critical upper house elections next year, party officials said.
Abe has made clear that he wants to forge ahead with his politically divisive plan to amend the constitution’s Article 9 to clarify the ambiguous status of its military, known as the Self-Defense Forces (SDF).
But his immediate challenges are to manage fractious trade ties with Washington and keep an economic recovery on track.
Business confidence among Japan’s big manufacturers worsened in the September quarter to hit the lowest level in nearly a year, a closely watched central bank survey showed on Monday, as firms felt the pinch from rising raw material costs and a string of natural disasters that disrupted production.
Last week, Abe and US President Donald Trump agreed to open new talks on a bilateral trade agreement that would see Washington refraining from raising tariffs on Japanese car exports for now, but Trump could revive the threat if progress is slow.
UK will bring in salary threshold for skilled workers’ visas
- PM Theresa May earlier said that the new British system would prioritize high-skilled workers and treat EU citizens as the same as those from elsewhere post-Brexit
- Britain would be introducing an electronic travel authority, comparing it to similar schemes used in the United States
BIRMINGHAM, England: Britain will bring in a salary threshold for highly skilled workers’ visas as part of its post-Brexit immigration system, interior minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Theresa May earlier said that the new British system would prioritize high-skilled workers and treat European Union citizens as the same as those from elsewhere after Britain leaves the bloc next March.
“There will be a salary threshold for high skilled workers, I can’t tell you what it is today because we haven’t decided and we will be setting it out — it needs a bit more work — we will be setting it out in the white paper shortly in the autumn,” Javid told a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference.
He said Britain would be introducing an electronic travel authority, comparing it to similar schemes used in the United States. The pre-authorization system would apply to all travelers, he said.