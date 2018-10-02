Cardi B charged with assault, endangerment club brawl

NEW YORK: US rapper Cardi B surrendered to police in New York on Monday, charged with assault and reckless endangerment over an ugly brawl in a strip club that injured a female employee.
The 25-year-old star was in the Angels Strip Club in Queens on August 29 when someone in her group lobbed furniture inside the night club, causing an employee to suffer “some bruising to her legs,” police said.
The fast-rising rapper turned herself in at a Queens police station and was instructed to appear in criminal court on October 29, charged with one count of assault and two counts of reckless endangerment, police said.
Celebrity gossip website TMZ said she allegedly ordered an attack on two bartenders at the club, sisters who accuse her of harboring a grudge because one of them slept with her husband, the rapper Offset.
Cardi, who was at the club because Offset was performing in the hard-living hip hop trio Migos, allegedly told her group to attack the bartenders with bottles, chairs and a hookah smoking device, TMZ said.
On Monday, she was filmed exiting the police station in Queens, dressed in a beige skirt suit and white blouse, escorted by burly bodyguards into a waiting SUV, making no comment to a bevvy of cameras.
The singer, real name Belcalis Almanzar, is one of the most prominent women in hip-hop and shares a child with Offset. Earlier this year, she confirmed reports that the pair had secretly married.
Monday’s police booking comes just weeks after she was involved in a fracas with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj at New York Fashion Week in which Cardi B accused her rival of throwing a shoe at her.
Syrian arrested after months trapped in Malaysia airport
- Malaysian immigration chief Mustafar Ali said that police had finally decided to arrest Kontar and remove him from the airport
- Kontar made repeated appeals in a series of YouTube videos, lamenting that rights groups had refused him help
KUALA LUMPUR: A Syrian man has been arrested after almost seven months stranded in a Malaysian airport, an official said Tuesday, in a bizarre saga that drew comparisons with hit movie “The Terminal.”
Hassan Al-Kontar had been stuck at the budget terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport since March 7, when officials refused to let him board a flight to Ecuador.
Kontar, reportedly sought by authorities in his homeland for failing to serve in the military, was also refused entry into Cambodia and not allowed back into Malaysia due to visa issues.
The 36-year-old was left stranded in the terminal, surviving on donated airline meals and washing in the toilets.
He made repeated appeals in a series of YouTube videos, lamenting that rights groups had refused him help and no one would take him in.
But Malaysian immigration chief Mustafar Ali said that police had finally decided to arrest Kontar and remove him from the airport Monday, as his posts — which were garnering growing media attention — had embarrassed Malaysia.
“His statements on social media shamed Malaysia,” Ali was cited as saying by official news agency Bernama.
“(He) was arrested yesterday because he was in a restricted area without a boarding pass.”
Officials will now work with the Syrian authorities to get him deported to his homeland, he said.
A civil war has been raging in Syria for the past seven years, leaving more than 350,000 people dead.
Kontar’s case is reminiscent of the 2004 film “The Terminal,” in which Tom Hanks plays a man who finds himself stuck in a New York airport after his government collapses, rendering his papers useless.
Reports say Kontar had been working in the United Arab Emirates but was deported to Malaysia in January 2017.
However he overstayed a three-month tourist visa and is now blacklisted, meaning he cannot re-enter the country.
He flew to Cambodia but was refused entry before being sent back to Kuala Lumpur airport on March 7.