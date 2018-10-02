Actress Ruby Rose named ‘most dangerous’ celebrity to search online

Cardi B charged with assault, endangerment club brawl

NEW YORK: US rapper Cardi B surrendered to police in New York on Monday, charged with assault and reckless endangerment over an ugly brawl in a strip club that injured a female employee.

The 25-year-old star was in the Angels Strip Club in Queens on August 29 when someone in her group lobbed furniture inside the night club, causing an employee to suffer “some bruising to her legs,” police said.

The fast-rising rapper turned herself in at a Queens police station and was instructed to appear in criminal court on October 29, charged with one count of assault and two counts of reckless endangerment, police said.

Celebrity gossip website TMZ said she allegedly ordered an attack on two bartenders at the club, sisters who accuse her of harboring a grudge because one of them slept with her husband, the rapper Offset.

Cardi, who was at the club because Offset was performing in the hard-living hip hop trio Migos, allegedly told her group to attack the bartenders with bottles, chairs and a hookah smoking device, TMZ said.

On Monday, she was filmed exiting the police station in Queens, dressed in a beige skirt suit and white blouse, escorted by burly bodyguards into a waiting SUV, making no comment to a bevvy of cameras.

The singer, real name Belcalis Almanzar, is one of the most prominent women in hip-hop and shares a child with Offset. Earlier this year, she confirmed reports that the pair had secretly married.

Monday’s police booking comes just weeks after she was involved in a fracas with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj at New York Fashion Week in which Cardi B accused her rival of throwing a shoe at her.