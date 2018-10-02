Actress and model Ruby Rose, known for her role in Netflix’s “Orange Is The New Black,” was named the most dangerous celebrity to search for online on Tuesday because of results that could expose fans to malicious websites carrying viruses.
Cyber security company McAfee said reality television star Kristin Cavallari came in second place, while actresses Marion Cotillard, Lynda Carter and Rose Byrne were also among the top five celebrities whose name searches can lead fans to click on suspicious links.
Rose, 32, who was recently announced to play the role of Batwoman in an upcoming CW television series, is the 12th celebrity to be crowned the title, said McAfee spokesman Gary Davis.
“So, whether you’re looking up what Ruby did on the latest ‘Orange is the New Black’ episode, or what Kristin Cavallari wore (at) the latest awards show, make sure you’re searching the Internet safely,” Davis said in a statement.
Last year’s most dangerous celebrity, singer Avril Lavigne, came in at No. 30 this year, McAfee said. Adele was the highest ranked musician at No. 21, followed by Shakira at No. 27.
To keep Internet activity secure, Davis said users should avoid visiting third-party websites that could contain malware, apply operating system and application updates that may include security fixes, invest in security protection tools and use parental control software.
Actress Ruby Rose named ‘most dangerous’ celebrity to search online
Actress Ruby Rose named ‘most dangerous’ celebrity to search online
- Rose, 32, who was recently announced to play the role of Batwoman in an upcoming CW television series
Actress and model Ruby Rose, known for her role in Netflix’s “Orange Is The New Black,” was named the most dangerous celebrity to search for online on Tuesday because of results that could expose fans to malicious websites carrying viruses.
Cardi B charged with assault, endangerment club brawl
- The fast-rising rapper turned herself in at a Queens police station and was instructed to appear in criminal court on October 29
NEW YORK: US rapper Cardi B surrendered to police in New York on Monday, charged with assault and reckless endangerment over an ugly brawl in a strip club that injured a female employee.
The 25-year-old star was in the Angels Strip Club in Queens on August 29 when someone in her group lobbed furniture inside the night club, causing an employee to suffer “some bruising to her legs,” police said.
The fast-rising rapper turned herself in at a Queens police station and was instructed to appear in criminal court on October 29, charged with one count of assault and two counts of reckless endangerment, police said.
Celebrity gossip website TMZ said she allegedly ordered an attack on two bartenders at the club, sisters who accuse her of harboring a grudge because one of them slept with her husband, the rapper Offset.
Cardi, who was at the club because Offset was performing in the hard-living hip hop trio Migos, allegedly told her group to attack the bartenders with bottles, chairs and a hookah smoking device, TMZ said.
On Monday, she was filmed exiting the police station in Queens, dressed in a beige skirt suit and white blouse, escorted by burly bodyguards into a waiting SUV, making no comment to a bevvy of cameras.
The singer, real name Belcalis Almanzar, is one of the most prominent women in hip-hop and shares a child with Offset. Earlier this year, she confirmed reports that the pair had secretly married.
Monday’s police booking comes just weeks after she was involved in a fracas with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj at New York Fashion Week in which Cardi B accused her rival of throwing a shoe at her.