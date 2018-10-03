You are here

  • Home
  • FaceOf: Ahmad A. Al-Sa’adi, senior VP of tech services at Saudi Aramco
﻿

FaceOf: Ahmad A. Al-Sa’adi, senior VP of tech services at Saudi Aramco

Ahmad A. Al-Sa’adi
Updated 2 min 44 sec ago
Arab News
0

FaceOf: Ahmad A. Al-Sa’adi, senior VP of tech services at Saudi Aramco

  • Al-Sa’adi joined Saudi Aramco in 1981 after earning his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals
  • His responsibilities include supervising all of Saudi Aramco’s engineering services, project management, information technology, materials supply, infrastructure, and public projects
Updated 2 min 44 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Ahmad A. Al-Sa’adi is the senior vice president of technical services at Saudi Aramco. 

His responsibilities include supervising all of Saudi Aramco’s engineering services, project management, information technology, materials supply, infrastructure, and public projects. 

Al-Sa’adi is also responsible for the direction of corporate environmental and occupational health policies at Saudi Aramco, offering guidance to management that relates to the impact of environmental trends.

On Tuesday, Saudi Aramco participated in the US-Saudi Arabian Business Council, a premier US-Saudi forum in Los Angeles for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) which highlighted Saudi Aramco’s efforts to develop a locally accessible, reliable and innovative supply chain. 

Al-Sa’adi was a keynote speaker at the forum, and he highlighted Saudi Aramco’s In Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) program which was launched in 2014 to boost energy-sector localization and greater competitiveness and efficiencies. 

Al-Sa’adi joined Saudi Aramco in 1981 after earning his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals. 

In 2000, he completed the management development program at Harvard Business School. 

Al-Sa’adi held the position of chief engineer of Saudi Aramco, after which he was promoted to vice president of pipelines, distribution, and terminals, which operated more than 50 facilities throughout the Kingdom, and was responsible for the transportation of oil, gas, and domestic fuel distribution and crude exports through the Kingdom’s terminals.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco Ahmad A. Al-Sa’adi FaceOf

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Abdulrahman Altheeb, CEO Scopeer, Saudi crowdfunding platform
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Mohammed Al-Tunisi, director general of MBC Channels in Saudi Arabia
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Maj. Gen. Turki bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, Royal Saudi Air Forces commander
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Dr. Fahd Al-Shathri, deputy governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency

Saudi artists on show at German art festival for first time

Lina Gazzaz impressed visitors — adults and children alike — with a presentation based around her grand installation ‘Throne.’ (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 6 min 1 sec ago
Claudia Arnold
0

Saudi artists on show at German art festival for first time

  • Friends of the Uckermark created the biennial UM Festival
  • Bricklab, brothers Abdulrahman and Turki Gazzaz, contributed an installation titled “Temporal Growth,”
Updated 6 min 1 sec ago
Claudia Arnold
0

Picture an idyllic landscape in the Uckermark region, a pristine Brandenburg lake district an hour north of the bustling metropolis of Berlin. 

Adjacent to a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, created to protect an area rich in natural beauty, a group of like-minded artists, art enthusiasts and nature lovers have banded together to foster an exchange between town and country, art and nature.

Nonprofit association Friends of the Uckermark created the biennial UM Festival, which is held on the first weekend in September to showcase contemporary art, literature and music in several villages and natural sites.

Initially, the participants came from Berlin and Brandenburg but this year the sixth edition of the festival attracted an international crowd. Along with creators from Germany, Switzerland and Japan, Jeddah artists Lina Gazzaz and Bricklab were among the 22 selected contributors. Following on from the first German participation at Jeddah’s 21,39 art festival this year, this Saudi presence at UM18 is another milestone in the cultural exchange between the two countries.

Bricklab, brothers Abdulrahman and Turki Gazzaz, contributed an installation titled “Temporal Growth,” which recalls the artist/architect duo’s acclaimed work at this year’s Architecture Biennale in Venice. For the Kingdom’s first participation at the renowned architecture show, Bricklab designed and created the Saudi pavilion, which highlighted the rapid urban development the country has experienced over the past half-century.

Their Uckermark work — a three-sided structure made of cornstalks — invites the spectator to enter, sit and ponder the effects of modern agricultural practices on society in the region; development has many sides to it and needs careful curating.

Lina Gazzaz impressed viewers — adults and children alike — with a presentation based around her grand installation “Throne” on the borders of the serene lake Oberuckersee. Draped inside, leading up to a magnificent old tree, Gazzaz chose a long, red carpet to adorn a dramatic setting that could have been taken from a fairy tale. The tree not only remained alive after being split open by a lightning strike years ago, but it was transformed into what appears to be a natural throne.

Alluding to iconic red drapery featured in medieval art by using it to adorn this site of natural beauty, which has its own dramatic story to tell, the artist brilliantly fulfilled this festival’s Land Art objective in a most aesthetic way.

Topics: Saudi Arabia German Unity Day 2018

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-German ties assume new dimension of dynamism, cordiality
0
Saudi Arabia
Germany is striving to create fair conditions for all: FM
0
Saudi Arabia
Rohde & Schwarz: A strong, reliable partner for shaping the future of telecoms in KSA
0
Saudi Arabia
V-LINE celebrates four decades of success in KSA

Latest updates

Misfiring Madrid stumbles again; Juve wins without Ronaldo
0
Disaster undoes hard-won progress for Indonesian port city
0
New York investigating Trump tax dodging report
0
Mueller shedding more attorneys in Russia investigation
0
'A scary time': Trump taps fears of #Metoo run amok
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.