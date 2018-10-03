FaceOf: Ahmad A. Al-Sa’adi, senior VP of tech services at Saudi Aramco

JEDDAH: Ahmad A. Al-Sa’adi is the senior vice president of technical services at Saudi Aramco.

His responsibilities include supervising all of Saudi Aramco’s engineering services, project management, information technology, materials supply, infrastructure, and public projects.

Al-Sa’adi is also responsible for the direction of corporate environmental and occupational health policies at Saudi Aramco, offering guidance to management that relates to the impact of environmental trends.

On Tuesday, Saudi Aramco participated in the US-Saudi Arabian Business Council, a premier US-Saudi forum in Los Angeles for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) which highlighted Saudi Aramco’s efforts to develop a locally accessible, reliable and innovative supply chain.

Al-Sa’adi was a keynote speaker at the forum, and he highlighted Saudi Aramco’s In Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) program which was launched in 2014 to boost energy-sector localization and greater competitiveness and efficiencies.

Al-Sa’adi joined Saudi Aramco in 1981 after earning his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.

In 2000, he completed the management development program at Harvard Business School.

Al-Sa’adi held the position of chief engineer of Saudi Aramco, after which he was promoted to vice president of pipelines, distribution, and terminals, which operated more than 50 facilities throughout the Kingdom, and was responsible for the transportation of oil, gas, and domestic fuel distribution and crude exports through the Kingdom’s terminals.