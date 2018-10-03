Secret Service says a suspicious envelope was sent to Trump

WASHINGTON: The Secret Service is confirming that a suspicious envelope was sent to President Donald Trump.
In a statement Tuesday evening, the Secret Service says the envelope addressed to Trump was not received at the White House, nor did it ever enter the White House. The agency did not speak to the contents of the envelope or where it was received on Monday.
The White House had no comment.
Authorities at a Pentagon mail screening facility are investigating two envelopes suspected of containing a poison, ricin, made from castor beans. Officials say those letters received Monday were addressed to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and the Navy’s top officer, Adm. John Richardson. They were turned over to the FBI for further analysis.
KOLKATA, India: A fire has broken out in a pharmacy at a state-run medical college and hospital complex in eastern India, causing panic among nearly 250 patients who have been evacuated to safe wards.
Dr. Nirmal Mazi, a doctor at the hospital, says no injuries have been reported so far in the blaze that broke out Wednesday morning.
Mazi said Ten fire engines brought the fire under control, but the smoke is still billowing from the building in Kolkata, the West Bengal state capital. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Fire accidents are common in buildings in India because of poor quality of electrical wiring and other safety standards.
Last month, a devastating fire in a commercial building gutted hundreds of shops and business offices in the city.