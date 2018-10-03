You are here

date 2018-10-03

Syrians living in Golan excited about reopening borders with home country

A UN peacekeeper crosses back from Syria at the Quneitra Crossing. (AP/File)
 DAOUD KUTTAB
  • This Israeli offer to reopen the Quneitra Crossing would restore the situation along the border between the two countries to what it was prior to the Syrian civil war
  • Apple farmers will be able to sell their products in Syria for much better rates, says activist
 DAOUD KUTTAB
AMMAN: Syrians living in the occupied Golan Heights have expressed excitement about the imminent opening of the border crossing with their home country.

Salman Fakhreddin, a Golan activist, told Arab News that different groups in the area had been waiting for years to be able to travel. 

“Apple farmers will be able to sell their products in Syria for much better rates than they are getting now because the market has been flooded with apples.” Fakhreddin also noted that students could finish their university studies in Syria, which had provided scholarships for Golani students.

The UN Disengagement Observer Force, (UNDOF) has begun to slowly return to the border between the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and Syria. As of August 2018, UNDOF has 323 Nepalize peacekeeping police, 285 from Fiji, 180 from India and 127 from Ireland.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman welcomed the return of the UNDOF soldiers and indicated that Israel would welcome the reopening of the border posts. “UNDOF troops have started working and patrolling, with IDF assistance. This shows that we are ready to open the crossing as it was before. The ball is now in Syria’s court,” Liberman said.

This Israeli offer to reopen the Quneitra Crossing would restore the situation along the border between the two countries to what it was prior to the Syrian civil war, which began in 2011.

UNDOF pulled out of their posts four years ago due to the security situation.

Speaking by phone from his apple orchard in the village of Majdel Shams, Fakhreddin told Arab News that Russian police are now patrolling the areas closest to the borders with the occupied Golan Heights. “As far as many of us are concerned the Russian police might be better than the security of the Syrian government,” he said.

While the Israelis appear to be intent on the reopening of the borders, it is not clear what is holding up the Syrians. Relations between Russia and Israel have been tense lately due to the role of the Israelis in the downing of a Russian plane that caused the death of 15 Russian soldiers on Sept. 18.

Israeli Defense Minister Liberman stressed to reporters that Israel was demanding that Syria abide by “every single section” of the 1974 cease-fire agreement between the two countries, which ended the 1973 Yom Kippur War and created a demilitarized zone along the border.

From early March 1974, the situation in the Israel-Syria sector became increasingly unstable. The United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) was established on May 31, 1974 by Security Council resolution 350 (1974), following the agreed disengagement of the Israeli and Syrian forces in the Golan.

UNDOF stated on its website that during the Syrian conflict there were violations of the cease-fire, with the escalation of military activity in the area of separation patrolled by UNDOF peacekeepers. On June 29, 2017, the Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2361 (2017) renewing UNDOF’s mandate until December 2017, and strongly condemned the use of heavy weapons by Syrian armed forces and armed groups in the area. 

Libya’s Haftar still supports elections but sees others stalling

Haftar is a dominant figure in the east where his Libyan National Army (LNA) last year seized the second-largest city of Benghazi. (Reuters)
Reuters
Libya's Haftar still supports elections but sees others stalling

  • Haftar refused to say whether he would run in presidential elections
  • In May, Haftar, Seraj and the leaders of rival parliamentary assemblies agreed verbally under French mediation in Paris to create a framework for elections
Reuters
BENGHAZI: Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, a key figure in the future of the troubled North African country, still supports plans for national elections in December but says other players are not fulfilling their part for the vote to take place.

His downbeat comments to Reuters add to growing doubts that a French plan, backed by the UN, to hold elections aimed at ending seven years of conflict in the oil producer will go ahead.

Haftar is a dominant figure in the east where his Libyan National Army (LNA) last year seized the second-largest city of Benghazi by expelling extremist and other fighters.

The 75-year old, in written comments to questions submitted by Reuters, refused to say whether he would run in presidential elections as expected, saying only: “Which elections are you talking about? When they are announced and the door opened to run for them, you will know the answer.”

Haftar is aligned with a government based in the east and is the main rival of Prime Minister Fayez Seraj who leads a UN-brokered transitional government based in Tripoli, the capital.

In May, Haftar, Seraj and the leaders of rival parliamentary assemblies agreed verbally under French mediation in Paris to create a framework for elections.

But weeks of clashes between rival factions in Tripoli, some of which are linked to the UN-backed government, have shown the difficulties of organizing a vote in a country in chaos.

“The General Command (of the LNA) has not backed down on what it has pledged (regarding elections), and we are ready to play our part in securing elections on the agreed date,” Haftar said in the written response provided by his office.

“But the rest of the parties have breached their commitments ... and have not taken any steps to fulfill their role,” he added.

He said the House of Representatives had failed to agree on a constitutional framework by mid-September as planned. The chamber is based in eastern territory controlled by the LNA but is itself badly divided.

For weeks, the House has postponed sessions with only few lawmakers showing up. Some have complained about intimidation and violence — one deputy was recently shot in a leg.

“We have now exceeded this date (Sept.16) without any action and without any justification,” Haftar said. Previous attempts at peace deals have been scuttled by divisions among rival groups and their foreign backers.

Haftar enjoys the support of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates which are keen on curbing Islamists. He remains popular with those tired of chaos but is seen by others as divisive, especially in western Libya.

Libya slid into lawlessness after the NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that overthrew Mummar Qaddafi.

Haftar launched a campaign in May 2014 in Benghazi that lasted three years, styling himself as a military leader capable of restoring order. He enjoys the official title of “field marshal.”

Critics say he wants to resurrect Qaddafi’s former police state, accusations he denies.

Haftar said the situation in Tripoli remained dangerous despite UN attempts to establish a truce between armed groups.

The LNA has talked about expanding to Tripoli but this might entail him having to team up with other armed groups in western Libya. 

