Gaza night protests Israel's new headache

There are a few dozen, sometimes a few hundred demonstrators at night. (AFP)
Updated 03 October 2018
AFP
GAZA: It’s nearly 10 p.m. when young Palestinian men begin banging drums and chanting songs, while others attach incendiary devices to balloons — all closely watched by Israeli snipers on the border.

For six months, Palestinians have gathered regularly along the fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel for often violent daylight demonstrations against Israeli policies.

But in recent weeks they have deployed a new tactic: “Night confusion units.”

Protests can go on until the early hours.

Organizers say they aim to force the Jewish state to ease its crippling decade-long blockade of Gaza, but residents in nearby Israeli communities say their lives are being destroyed.

An Israeli military official, who did not want to be named, said the night protests do not pose a new challenge. “Our soldiers, including our snipers, have night vision equipment,” he said.

“There are a few dozen, sometimes a few hundred demonstrators (at night)... they burn tires, throw incendiary bottles and sometimes grenades and do not represent a more important threat than the daytime demonstrations.”

One recent night, AFP watched as several hundred protesters gathered a few dozen meters from Israeli soldiers — separated by the fence — near Rafah in southern Gaza. 

In a tent slightly further into the strip, young men inflated dozens of white balloons inscribed with “I love you.” They then attached flaming devices to the balloons, and launched them toward Israeli territory. Others hurled primitively built sound grenades; the booms resonated across the border.

“We will not stop launching incendiary balloons until we break the siege on Gaza,” said Abu Anas, one of the orchestrators of the night’s activities.

Anas insisted the movement was independent of Hamas.

Saqer Al-Jamal, 22, said he and fellow protesters believe Israeli soldiers fear their actions.

“The goal is to confuse the occupation and send our message to the settlers nearby that there is no sleep until we achieve our demands of lifting the siege and returning to our country,” he said.

Rony Kissin, spokeswoman for the Israeli community of Kerem Shalom located next to the Gaza border, called the night protests a “nightmare.”

“Now they’ve started to throw sound bombs and it’s very, very scary,” Kissin said.

“The children are very afraid of it. It’s very dangerous. It is really like a weapon.”

Libya's Haftar still supports elections but sees others stalling

Haftar is a dominant figure in the east where his Libyan National Army (LNA) last year seized the second-largest city of Benghazi. (Reuters)
Updated 03 October 2018
Reuters
0

Libya’s Haftar still supports elections but sees others stalling

  • Haftar refused to say whether he would run in presidential elections
  • In May, Haftar, Seraj and the leaders of rival parliamentary assemblies agreed verbally under French mediation in Paris to create a framework for elections
Updated 03 October 2018
Reuters
0

BENGHAZI: Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, a key figure in the future of the troubled North African country, still supports plans for national elections in December but says other players are not fulfilling their part for the vote to take place.

His downbeat comments to Reuters add to growing doubts that a French plan, backed by the UN, to hold elections aimed at ending seven years of conflict in the oil producer will go ahead.

Haftar is a dominant figure in the east where his Libyan National Army (LNA) last year seized the second-largest city of Benghazi by expelling extremist and other fighters.

The 75-year old, in written comments to questions submitted by Reuters, refused to say whether he would run in presidential elections as expected, saying only: “Which elections are you talking about? When they are announced and the door opened to run for them, you will know the answer.”

Haftar is aligned with a government based in the east and is the main rival of Prime Minister Fayez Seraj who leads a UN-brokered transitional government based in Tripoli, the capital.

In May, Haftar, Seraj and the leaders of rival parliamentary assemblies agreed verbally under French mediation in Paris to create a framework for elections.

But weeks of clashes between rival factions in Tripoli, some of which are linked to the UN-backed government, have shown the difficulties of organizing a vote in a country in chaos.

“The General Command (of the LNA) has not backed down on what it has pledged (regarding elections), and we are ready to play our part in securing elections on the agreed date,” Haftar said in the written response provided by his office.

“But the rest of the parties have breached their commitments ... and have not taken any steps to fulfill their role,” he added.

He said the House of Representatives had failed to agree on a constitutional framework by mid-September as planned. The chamber is based in eastern territory controlled by the LNA but is itself badly divided.

For weeks, the House has postponed sessions with only few lawmakers showing up. Some have complained about intimidation and violence — one deputy was recently shot in a leg.

“We have now exceeded this date (Sept.16) without any action and without any justification,” Haftar said. Previous attempts at peace deals have been scuttled by divisions among rival groups and their foreign backers.

Haftar enjoys the support of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates which are keen on curbing Islamists. He remains popular with those tired of chaos but is seen by others as divisive, especially in western Libya.

Libya slid into lawlessness after the NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that overthrew Mummar Qaddafi.

Haftar launched a campaign in May 2014 in Benghazi that lasted three years, styling himself as a military leader capable of restoring order. He enjoys the official title of “field marshal.”

Critics say he wants to resurrect Qaddafi’s former police state, accusations he denies.

Haftar said the situation in Tripoli remained dangerous despite UN attempts to establish a truce between armed groups.

The LNA has talked about expanding to Tripoli but this might entail him having to team up with other armed groups in western Libya. 

