You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey will strengthen observation posts in Idlib, Erdogan says
﻿

Turkey will strengthen observation posts in Idlib, Erdogan says

Syrian children who fled violence with their families from the northern countryside of Hama attend a makeshift school in the Atme village, Idlib. (AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
AP
0

Turkey will strengthen observation posts in Idlib, Erdogan says

  • Turkey will hold a summit with Russia, Germany and France in October
  • Iran's Revolutionary Guard launched six ballistic missiles as well as drone bombers into eastern Syria's Deir Ezzor province on Monday
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP AP
0

ANKARA: Turkey will strengthen its observation points in Syria's northwest and work with Russia against radical groups, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday. 

Speaking to members of his AK Party in Parliament, Erdogan also said that Turkey will hold a summit with Russia, Germany and France in October or November to discuss Syria, adding that Turkey will continue to seek a solution with the Syrian people, not the Russian-backed Syrian regime. 

Meanwhile, the Syrian foreign minister said in remarks broadcast Tuesday that the Iranian ballistic missiles attack on militants in eastern Syria the previous day was part of "legitimate" cooperation between the two countries to combat terrorism.

Walid Al-Moallem's comments came during a wide-ranging interview with the Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV. 

Iran's Revolutionary Guard launched six ballistic missiles as well as drone bombers into eastern Syria's Deir Ezzor province on Monday, targeting Daesh militants it blamed for an attack on a military parade in Iran last month.

The strikes were the second time Iran had used cross-border missiles inside Syria. 

Last year, Iran also struck militant positions in Deir Ezzor’s town of Mayadeen and following another attack, in Tehran, that was blamed on Daesh.

But Monday's strikes come after Syrian regime forces and allied Iranian-backed militias gained control of the strategic border town of Boukamal late last year, likely improving Iran's intelligence and capabilities in the area.

The strikes were also seen as threat to Iran's regional adversaries at a time when Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers unravels.

"The Iranian missiles are in the framework of combatting terrorism," said Al-Moallem.

The Syrian regime and its allies, as well as the US-led coalition are separately battling Daesh, which still controls a sliver of land along Syria's border with Iraq.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war in Syria, said the strikes killed eight people in Hajin, a town still controlled by Daesh. It was not clear if all the killed were militants, the Observatory said, adding that one of the missiles hit a house that had been seized by Daesh.

The US military's Central Command acknowledged that Iranian forces conducted "no-notice strikes" in the area Monday and said it was assessing the damage. The coalition said no coalition forces were in danger.

Separately, Iran has struck a deal with Damascus to build a 400 million euro ($460 million) power plant in Syria's coastal city of Latakia, a potentially lucrative deal for Tehran to deepen its economic role after years of fighting in the Syrian conflict. Shunned by Western powers, the Syrian regime is looking to states such as Iran, Russia and China to play a major role in rebuilding the country, as the war heads toward its seventh year.

Iran has provided critical military support to the Syrian regime, helping it regain control of swathes of the country. Iran experts say Tehran is now looking to reap a financial dividend.

Iran's Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian was quoted as saying by the semi-official ISNA news agency that a memorandum of understanding was signed on Tuesday.

The project is to be launched next year, IRNA reported.

"Iranian private firms are keen to participate in energy projects in Syria and reconstruct its electricity grid," Ardakanian was quoted as saying by IRIB news.

In 2017, Iran and Syria signed an agreement to repair Syria's power grid. The agreement involved restoring the main control center for Syria's electricity grid in the capital Damascus.

Ardakanian said he was hopeful that a second credit line would be launched between the two countries.

Tehran opened a $3.5 billion credit line in 2013, and extended it by $1 billion in 2015, which economists say has helped keep the Syrian economy afloat.

Topics: Syria Turkey Idlib Iran

Related

0
Middle-East
Syria rebels deny withdrawal from Idlib buffer zone
0
Middle-East
Syria rebels think jihadists will quit Idlib buffer zone

Syrians living in Golan excited about reopening borders with home country

A UN peacekeeper crosses back from Syria at the Quneitra Crossing. (AP/File)
Updated 35 min 44 sec ago
 DAOUD KUTTAB
0

Syrians living in Golan excited about reopening borders with home country

  • This Israeli offer to reopen the Quneitra Crossing would restore the situation along the border between the two countries to what it was prior to the Syrian civil war
  • Apple farmers will be able to sell their products in Syria for much better rates, says activist
Updated 35 min 44 sec ago
 DAOUD KUTTAB
0

AMMAN: Syrians living in the occupied Golan Heights have expressed excitement about the imminent opening of the border crossing with their home country.

Salman Fakhreddin, a Golan activist, told Arab News that different groups in the area had been waiting for years to be able to travel. 

“Apple farmers will be able to sell their products in Syria for much better rates than they are getting now because the market has been flooded with apples.” Fakhreddin also noted that students could finish their university studies in Syria, which had provided scholarships for Golani students.

The UN Disengagement Observer Force, (UNDOF) has begun to slowly return to the border between the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and Syria. As of August 2018, UNDOF has 323 Nepalize peacekeeping police, 285 from Fiji, 180 from India and 127 from Ireland.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman welcomed the return of the UNDOF soldiers and indicated that Israel would welcome the reopening of the border posts. “UNDOF troops have started working and patrolling, with IDF assistance. This shows that we are ready to open the crossing as it was before. The ball is now in Syria’s court,” Liberman said.

This Israeli offer to reopen the Quneitra Crossing would restore the situation along the border between the two countries to what it was prior to the Syrian civil war, which began in 2011.

UNDOF pulled out of their posts four years ago due to the security situation.

Speaking by phone from his apple orchard in the village of Majdel Shams, Fakhreddin told Arab News that Russian police are now patrolling the areas closest to the borders with the occupied Golan Heights. “As far as many of us are concerned the Russian police might be better than the security of the Syrian government,” he said.

While the Israelis appear to be intent on the reopening of the borders, it is not clear what is holding up the Syrians. Relations between Russia and Israel have been tense lately due to the role of the Israelis in the downing of a Russian plane that caused the death of 15 Russian soldiers on Sept. 18.

Israeli Defense Minister Liberman stressed to reporters that Israel was demanding that Syria abide by “every single section” of the 1974 cease-fire agreement between the two countries, which ended the 1973 Yom Kippur War and created a demilitarized zone along the border.

From early March 1974, the situation in the Israel-Syria sector became increasingly unstable. The United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) was established on May 31, 1974 by Security Council resolution 350 (1974), following the agreed disengagement of the Israeli and Syrian forces in the Golan.

UNDOF stated on its website that during the Syrian conflict there were violations of the cease-fire, with the escalation of military activity in the area of separation patrolled by UNDOF peacekeepers. On June 29, 2017, the Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2361 (2017) renewing UNDOF’s mandate until December 2017, and strongly condemned the use of heavy weapons by Syrian armed forces and armed groups in the area. 

Topics: Syria Golan Heights

Related

0
Middle-East
Israel prepared to reopen Golan crossing with Syria — defense chief
0
Middle-East
UN peacekeepers return to Golan Heights

Latest updates

Turkey will strengthen observation posts in Idlib, Erdogan says
0
Syrians living in Golan excited about reopening borders with home country
0
Worker dies as fire hits petrochemical refinery in Saudi Arabia
0
Gaza night protests Israel’s new headache
0
Dubai one of world’s smartest cities
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.