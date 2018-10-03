Libya’s Haftar still supports elections but sees others stalling

You are here

Haftar is a dominant figure in the east where his Libyan National Army (LNA) last year seized the second-largest city of Benghazi. (Reuters)
BENGHAZI: Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, a key figure in the future of the troubled North African country, still supports plans for national elections in December but says other players are not fulfilling their part for the vote to take place.

His downbeat comments to Reuters add to growing doubts that a French plan, backed by the UN, to hold elections aimed at ending seven years of conflict in the oil producer will go ahead.

Haftar is a dominant figure in the east where his Libyan National Army (LNA) last year seized the second-largest city of Benghazi by expelling extremist and other fighters.

The 75-year old, in written comments to questions submitted by Reuters, refused to say whether he would run in presidential elections as expected, saying only: “Which elections are you talking about? When they are announced and the door opened to run for them, you will know the answer.”

Haftar is aligned with a government based in the east and is the main rival of Prime Minister Fayez Seraj who leads a UN-brokered transitional government based in Tripoli, the capital.

In May, Haftar, Seraj and the leaders of rival parliamentary assemblies agreed verbally under French mediation in Paris to create a framework for elections.

But weeks of clashes between rival factions in Tripoli, some of which are linked to the UN-backed government, have shown the difficulties of organizing a vote in a country in chaos.

“The General Command (of the LNA) has not backed down on what it has pledged (regarding elections), and we are ready to play our part in securing elections on the agreed date,” Haftar said in the written response provided by his office.

“But the rest of the parties have breached their commitments ... and have not taken any steps to fulfill their role,” he added.

He said the House of Representatives had failed to agree on a constitutional framework by mid-September as planned. The chamber is based in eastern territory controlled by the LNA but is itself badly divided.

For weeks, the House has postponed sessions with only few lawmakers showing up. Some have complained about intimidation and violence — one deputy was recently shot in a leg.

“We have now exceeded this date (Sept.16) without any action and without any justification,” Haftar said. Previous attempts at peace deals have been scuttled by divisions among rival groups and their foreign backers.

Haftar enjoys the support of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates which are keen on curbing Islamists. He remains popular with those tired of chaos but is seen by others as divisive, especially in western Libya.

Libya slid into lawlessness after the NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that overthrew Mummar Qaddafi.

Haftar launched a campaign in May 2014 in Benghazi that lasted three years, styling himself as a military leader capable of restoring order. He enjoys the official title of “field marshal.”

Critics say he wants to resurrect Qaddafi’s former police state, accusations he denies.

Haftar said the situation in Tripoli remained dangerous despite UN attempts to establish a truce between armed groups.

The LNA has talked about expanding to Tripoli but this might entail him having to team up with other armed groups in western Libya. 

Turkey will strengthen observation posts in Idlib, Erdogan says

Syrian children who fled violence with their families from the northern countryside of Hama attend a makeshift school in the Atme village, Idlib. (AFP)
Updated 7 min 40 sec ago
AFP
AP
0

Turkey will strengthen observation posts in Idlib, Erdogan says

  • Turkey will hold a summit with Russia, Germany and France in October
  • Iran's Revolutionary Guard launched six ballistic missiles as well as drone bombers into eastern Syria's Deir Ezzor province on Monday
Updated 7 min 40 sec ago
AFP AP
0

ANKARA: Turkey will strengthen its observation points in Syria's northwest and work with Russia against radical groups, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday. 

Speaking to members of his AK Party in Parliament, Erdogan also said that Turkey will hold a summit with Russia, Germany and France in October or November to discuss Syria, adding that Turkey will continue to seek a solution with the Syrian people, not the Russian-backed Syrian regime. 

Meanwhile, the Syrian foreign minister said in remarks broadcast Tuesday that the Iranian ballistic missiles attack on militants in eastern Syria the previous day was part of "legitimate" cooperation between the two countries to combat terrorism.

Walid Al-Moallem's comments came during a wide-ranging interview with the Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV. 

Iran's Revolutionary Guard launched six ballistic missiles as well as drone bombers into eastern Syria's Deir Ezzor province on Monday, targeting Daesh militants it blamed for an attack on a military parade in Iran last month.

The strikes were the second time Iran had used cross-border missiles inside Syria. 

Last year, Iran also struck militant positions in Deir Ezzor’s town of Mayadeen and following another attack, in Tehran, that was blamed on Daesh.

But Monday's strikes come after Syrian regime forces and allied Iranian-backed militias gained control of the strategic border town of Boukamal late last year, likely improving Iran's intelligence and capabilities in the area.

The strikes were also seen as threat to Iran's regional adversaries at a time when Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers unravels.

"The Iranian missiles are in the framework of combatting terrorism," said Al-Moallem.

The Syrian regime and its allies, as well as the US-led coalition are separately battling Daesh, which still controls a sliver of land along Syria's border with Iraq.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war in Syria, said the strikes killed eight people in Hajin, a town still controlled by Daesh. It was not clear if all the killed were militants, the Observatory said, adding that one of the missiles hit a house that had been seized by Daesh.

The US military's Central Command acknowledged that Iranian forces conducted "no-notice strikes" in the area Monday and said it was assessing the damage. The coalition said no coalition forces were in danger.

Separately, Iran has struck a deal with Damascus to build a 400 million euro ($460 million) power plant in Syria's coastal city of Latakia, a potentially lucrative deal for Tehran to deepen its economic role after years of fighting in the Syrian conflict. Shunned by Western powers, the Syrian regime is looking to states such as Iran, Russia and China to play a major role in rebuilding the country, as the war heads toward its seventh year.

Iran has provided critical military support to the Syrian regime, helping it regain control of swathes of the country. Iran experts say Tehran is now looking to reap a financial dividend.

Iran's Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian was quoted as saying by the semi-official ISNA news agency that a memorandum of understanding was signed on Tuesday.

The project is to be launched next year, IRNA reported.

"Iranian private firms are keen to participate in energy projects in Syria and reconstruct its electricity grid," Ardakanian was quoted as saying by IRIB news.

In 2017, Iran and Syria signed an agreement to repair Syria's power grid. The agreement involved restoring the main control center for Syria's electricity grid in the capital Damascus.

Ardakanian said he was hopeful that a second credit line would be launched between the two countries.

Tehran opened a $3.5 billion credit line in 2013, and extended it by $1 billion in 2015, which economists say has helped keep the Syrian economy afloat.

