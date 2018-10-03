You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Artists Respond
﻿

What We Are Reading Today: Artists Respond

Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Artists Respond

  • Artists Respond brings together works by many of the most visionary and provocative artists of the period
  • explores how the moral urgency of the Vietnam War galvanized American artists in unprecedented ways
Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News
0

Authors: Melissa Ho, Thomas Crow, Mignon Nixon, Erica Levin, and Martha Rosler

By the late 1960s, the US was in a pitched conflict both in Vietnam, against a foreign enemy, and at home — between Americans for and against the war, for and against the status quo. This strikingly illustrated book showcases how American artists responded to the war, spanning the period from Lyndon B. Johnson’s fateful decision to deploy US Marines to South Vietnam in 1965 to the fall of Saigon 10 years later.

Artists Respond brings together works by many of the most visionary and provocative artists of the period, including Asco, Chris Burden, Judy Chicago, Corita Kent, Leon Golub, Philip Jones Griffiths, David Hammons, Yoko Ono, and Nancy Spero. It explores how the moral urgency of the Vietnam War galvanized American artists in unprecedented ways, challenging them to reimagine the purpose and uses of art and compelling them to become politically engaged on other fronts, such as feminism and civil rights. The book presents an era in which artists struggled to synthesize the turbulent times and participated in a process of free and open questioning inherent to American civic life.

Illustrated in color throughout, Artists Respond features a broad range of art, including painting, sculpture, printmaking, performance and body art, installation, documentary cinema and photography, and conceptualism.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Capitalism without Capital
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Birds of Central America 
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Between Worlds by Leslie Umberger

What We Are Reading Today: Capitalism without Capital

Capitalism without Capital
Updated 02 October 2018
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Capitalism without Capital

  • They explore the unusual economic characteristics of intangible investment, and discuss how these features make an intangible-rich economy fundamentally different from one based on tangibles
Updated 02 October 2018
Arab News
0

Authors: Jonathan Haskel & Stian Westlake

Early in the 21st century, a quiet revolution occurred. For the first time, the major developed economies began to invest more in intangible assets, like design, branding, R&D, and software, than in tangible assets, like machinery, buildings, and computers. For all sorts of businesses, from tech firms and pharma companies to coffee shops and gyms, the ability to deploy assets that one can neither see nor touch is increasingly the main source of long-term success.
But this is not just a familiar story of the so-called new economy. Capitalism without Capital shows that the growing importance of intangible assets has also played a role in some of the big economic changes of the last decade. The rise of intangible investment is, Jonathan Haskel and Stian Westlake argue, an underappreciated cause of phenomena from economic inequality to stagnating productivity.
Haskel and Westlake bring together a decade of research on how to measure intangible investment and its impact on national accounts, showing the amount different countries invest in intangibles, how this has changed over time, and the latest thinking on how to assess this. They explore the unusual economic characteristics of intangible investment, and discuss how these features make an intangible-rich economy fundamentally different from one based on tangibles.
Capitalism without Capital concludes by presenting three possible scenarios for what the future of an intangible world might be like, and by outlining how managers, investors, and policymakers can exploit the characteristics of an intangible age to grow their businesses, portfolios, and economies.

Topics: Capitalism without Capital

Related

0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Birds of Central America 
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Between Worlds by Leslie Umberger

Latest updates

Misfiring Madrid stumbles again; Juve wins without Ronaldo
0
Disaster undoes hard-won progress for Indonesian port city
0
New York investigating Trump tax dodging report
0
Mueller shedding more attorneys in Russia investigation
0
'A scary time': Trump taps fears of #Metoo run amok
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.