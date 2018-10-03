What We Are Reading Today: Artists Respond

Authors: Melissa Ho, Thomas Crow, Mignon Nixon, Erica Levin, and Martha Rosler

By the late 1960s, the US was in a pitched conflict both in Vietnam, against a foreign enemy, and at home — between Americans for and against the war, for and against the status quo. This strikingly illustrated book showcases how American artists responded to the war, spanning the period from Lyndon B. Johnson’s fateful decision to deploy US Marines to South Vietnam in 1965 to the fall of Saigon 10 years later.

Artists Respond brings together works by many of the most visionary and provocative artists of the period, including Asco, Chris Burden, Judy Chicago, Corita Kent, Leon Golub, Philip Jones Griffiths, David Hammons, Yoko Ono, and Nancy Spero. It explores how the moral urgency of the Vietnam War galvanized American artists in unprecedented ways, challenging them to reimagine the purpose and uses of art and compelling them to become politically engaged on other fronts, such as feminism and civil rights. The book presents an era in which artists struggled to synthesize the turbulent times and participated in a process of free and open questioning inherent to American civic life.

Illustrated in color throughout, Artists Respond features a broad range of art, including painting, sculpture, printmaking, performance and body art, installation, documentary cinema and photography, and conceptualism.