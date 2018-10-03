You are here

﻿

Dubai International sets world record for passenger traffic

August marks the second consecutive month that DXB has crossed the eight million customer mark. (AFP)
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
0

Dubai International sets world record for passenger traffic

  • DXB has an average monthly traffic of 7.5 million this year
  • Queue times have dropped despite the increase in passenger volume
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Dubai International airport (DXB) set a new world record, welcoming 8.37 million customers in August, which was also the second consecutive month that the airport’s passenger volume crossed the eight-million mark.

“It’s another milestone for Dubai Airports as we continue to break records and set the bar even higher,” Dubai Airports’ Paul Griffith said.

The new passenger count surpassed the airport’s previous record of 8.23 million recorded during the same month last year.

This year, DXB recorded an average monthly traffic of 7.5 million, putting the airport ahead of its nearest rival, London Heathrow, which stands at a 6.29 million monthly average.

DXB managed to lower queue times despite the increase in passenger volume – 44 percent lower compared to August last year – through its smart gate technology that eased passengers through immigration. It has also installed a new operations nerve center that uses big data to improve airport efficiency.

Topics: Dubai International Airport Dubai

Related

0
Middle-East
Dubai one of world’s smartest cities
0
Business & Economy
DAMAC Properties predicts weak quarters for Dubai real estate before rebound

Oil firm on Iran sanctions, but rising US supply and strong dollar weigh

Updated 03 October 2018
Reuters
0

Oil firm on Iran sanctions, but rising US supply and strong dollar weigh

  • Global oil markets remained tense because of the looming US sanctions against Iran’s oil exports
  • Fuel consumption is strong, growing especially fast in Asia’s emerging economies
Updated 03 October 2018
Reuters
0

SINGAPORE: Oil prices were firm on Wednesday on expectations of tighter markets once US sanctions target Iran’s petroleum industry from next month, although a strong dollar and rising US crude supply curbed gains.
Brent crude oil futures were at $84.86 per barrel at 0340 GMT, up 6 cents from their last close.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up just 1 cent at $75.24 a barrel.
Traders said global oil markets remained tense because of the looming US sanctions against Iran’s oil exports, which kick in from November 4.
Brent and WTI earlier this week both reached levels last seen in November 2014, and the two contracts have risen by around 20 and 17 percent respectively since mid-August.
Despite this, traders said prices were held back by a strong dollar which makes oil imports more expensive for countries using other currencies domestically, as well as by climbing supply in the US.
US commercial crude inventories rose by 907,000 barrels in the week to Sept. 28 to 400.9 million, the private American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday. Refinery crude runs fell by 158,000 barrels per day (bpd), API data showed.
Official weekly government data is due from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.
Traders said the rising stocks were partly due to a relentless increase in US crude oil production, which has jumped by a third since mid-2016 to a record 11.1 million bpd.
“We expect US crude production to exit the year at 11.3 million bpd,” Barclays bank said in a note on Tuesday.
That would mean the United States challenges Russia as the world’s biggest crude oil producer.
On the demand side, fuel consumption is strong, growing especially fast in Asia’s emerging economies.
However, high crude prices, combined with widespread emerging market currency weakness, threaten growth.
“That oil prices are rising to elevated levels at the same time as emerging market currencies hit record lows will be a flashing signal to OPEC members that demand may be at risk of a sharp correction,” said Emirates NBD bank.

Topics: Oil energy Markets US Iran iran sanctions Brent WTI

Related

0
Business & Economy
Brent oil rises to 4-year high ahead of Iran sanctions, traders eye more hikes
0
Business & Economy
Strong demand keeps oil prices rising

Latest updates

Touchdown! Japan space probe lands new robot on asteroid
0
French police arrest gangster on the run since spectacular escape
0
Chinese movie star Fan Bingbing hit with huge $129 million tax evasion penalty
0
Tech giants band against proposed Australia law seeking encrypted data
0
Nearly 250 patients evacuated in hospital fire in India
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.