Saudi non-oil private sector outlook firm amid PMI decline

﻿

A survey of Saudi firms showed nearly 39 percent of them expected their output to be higher in 12 months. (AFP)
DUBAI: Outlook for Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector economy remains firms despite a decline in an index measuring business conditions in the Kingdom.

“We remain optimistic that sustained higher oil production will support faster expansion in the non-oil sectors in Q4, particularly manufacturing, transport and logistics,” Khatija Haque, head of Middle East North Africa research at Emirates NBD, said on Wednesday.

“This view appears to be shared by the majority of firms surveyed, as nearly 39 percent of firms surveyed expect their output to be higher in 12 months, the most since the May survey.”

The Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slowed to 53.4 in September from 55.1 in August, and the lowest reading since May, as the survey noted softer growth in output and new orders amid a decline in new export orders.

Employment and inventory growth were also weaker in September, weighing on the headline PMI, the Emirates NBD survey added.

“The employment index fell to 50.7 in September, the lowest since November 2017, as nearly 97 percent of firms surveyed indicated ‘no change’ in staffing last month,” Haque said in the report.

Staff costs – a stand-in for wages – declined marginally for the first time April 2016, while companies also reduced their selling prices for the third month in a row in September despite an increase in input costs.

“The PMI for Q3 was higher than in both Q1 and Q2 2018, with output and new work rising at a faster rate than in the first half of this year. However, this did not translate into faster employment growth and staff costs were flat on average in Q3,” Haque said.

Dubai International sets world record for passenger traffic

August marks the second consecutive month that DXB has crossed the eight million customer mark. (AFP)
  • DXB has an average monthly traffic of 7.5 million this year
  • Queue times have dropped despite the increase in passenger volume
DUBAI: Dubai International airport (DXB) set a new world record, welcoming 8.37 million customers in August, which was also the second consecutive month that the airport’s passenger volume crossed the eight-million mark.

“It’s another milestone for Dubai Airports as we continue to break records and set the bar even higher,” Dubai Airports’ Paul Griffith said.

The new passenger count surpassed the airport’s previous record of 8.23 million recorded during the same month last year.

This year, DXB recorded an average monthly traffic of 7.5 million, putting the airport ahead of its nearest rival, London Heathrow, which stands at a 6.29 million monthly average.

DXB managed to lower queue times despite the increase in passenger volume – 44 percent lower compared to August last year – through its smart gate technology that eased passengers through immigration. It has also installed a new operations nerve center that uses big data to improve airport efficiency.

