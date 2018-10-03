You are here

﻿

Aramco IPO delay a benefit for the country, says top banking executive

Above, an Aramco facility in Dammam. (AFP)
Updated 34 sec ago
Frank Kane
Aramco IPO delay a benefit for the country, says top banking executive

Updated 34 sec ago
Frank Kane
The decision to delay the initial public offering of Saudi Aramco was a positive development for Saudi Arabia, one of the Kingdom’s leading financial advisers said yesterday.

Carmen Haddad, CEO of the Saudi business of American banking giant Citi, told a conference in Dubai that a takeover by Aramco of SABIC, the industrial conglomerate owned by the Public Investment Fund (PF), was a more rational option.

“The Aramco postponement is a benefit for the country, and the acquisition of SABIC makes more sense,” Haddad told the Citi Middle East Media Summit. 

Citi last year resumed investment banking operations in Saudi Arabia after a 13-year absence, and has since moved into a prominent role advising the government on its privatization program. Citi is reported to be one of the banking advisers on the Aramco-SABIC deal, though Haddad declined to comment on that.

She mounted a strong defense of the Kingdom’s record in achieving some important goals of the Vision 2030 strategy so far. “The PIF is on track. It is making investments in important areas like electric car companies and other areas.

“In financial markets, we have seen significant structural changes at the Tadawul and the Capital Markets Authority that have encouraged foreign investors,” she added.

Haddad said that real progress had also been made on the social side of the Vision 2030 strategy, with the decision to allow women to drive and the limitations placed on the powers of the religious police.

She thought there was still work to be done on the planned privatization program, though she expected progress soon on the plans to sell off government holdings in airports, water companies and other utilities. Enabling smaller and medium-sized enterprises also need more work, she said.

Haddad said she was impressed by the measures toward greater transparency taken by the Saudi ministry of finance, and by the recent budget measures intended to stimulate economic growth next year.

“In Vision 2030 there is a co-ordination of policy that has not been seen before. Today we are in an environment where there is rational spending. The removal of subsidies was painful, but why subsidize people who do not need it? For those who do, there is the Citizens Account,” she said.

Topics: Markets energy IPO Aramco Saudi Arabia Citi

0
0
Saudi non-oil private sector outlook firm amid PMI decline

Updated 21 min 2 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi non-oil private sector outlook firm amid PMI decline

Updated 21 min 2 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Outlook for Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector economy remains firms despite a decline in an index measuring business conditions in the Kingdom.

“We remain optimistic that sustained higher oil production will support faster expansion in the non-oil sectors in Q4, particularly manufacturing, transport and logistics,” Khatija Haque, head of Middle East North Africa research at Emirates NBD, said on Wednesday.

“This view appears to be shared by the majority of firms surveyed, as nearly 39 percent of firms surveyed expect their output to be higher in 12 months, the most since the May survey.”

The Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slowed to 53.4 in September from 55.1 in August, and the lowest reading since May, as the survey noted softer growth in output and new orders amid a decline in new export orders.

Employment and inventory growth were also weaker in September, weighing on the headline PMI, the Emirates NBD survey added.

“The employment index fell to 50.7 in September, the lowest since November 2017, as nearly 97 percent of firms surveyed indicated ‘no change’ in staffing last month,” Haque said in the report.

Staff costs – a stand-in for wages – declined marginally for the first time April 2016, while companies also reduced their selling prices for the third month in a row in September despite an increase in input costs.

“The PMI for Q3 was higher than in both Q1 and Q2 2018, with output and new work rising at a faster rate than in the first half of this year. However, this did not translate into faster employment growth and staff costs were flat on average in Q3,” Haque said.

Topics: PMI Emirates NBD PMI Saudi Arabia

0
0
