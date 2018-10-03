From poetry to powerful stories, Female First Sessions seeks to empower women

DUBAI: Female First Sessions, a monthly event that celebrates pioneering women in the Middle East, staged its second edition on Tuesday night with a line-up of poets, artists and musicians.
The event, which took place at the Barbary Cocktail Club + Deli, was hosted by Liz Wentling, co-founder of Slate Agency, a consultancy based in Dubai. The evening featured a touching performance of poetry by Karen Anne — each struck a note with the audience as she was witty, emotional and expressive.
Next up was Palestinian-Lebanese speaker, writer and podcast host Rana Nawas, who discussed women in the workplace and highlighted her own foundation, “Elevate Dubai” — a network for professional women. Shedding light on her own experience working in a male-dominated business environment, the aviation sector, Nawas spoke about her desire to inspire and support other women and the ultimate creation of her own podcast, “When Woman Win.”
Following Nawas’s insightful talk, Iraqi songstress Shebani took to the stage. The musical artist has made a name for herself on the regional music scene, having performed at such events as Sole DXB. The artist transitioned from university shows in Dubai and an acoustic cover gig debut to a more distinctive sound of earnest, thoughtful vocals over pulsing beats honed during a creative sojourn in London. Her moving voice and neo-R&B vibes captivated the audience and provided the perfect atmosphere for artist Tarsila Schubert, who created a live art piece throughout the evening.
The street artist worked on a large canvas propped up at the back of the venue, creating one of her signature, colorful murals complete with her characteristic bubble-like shapes.
Meanwhile, DJ Patchoulee and Megatronic — another co-founder of the Female First Sessions — played beats to keep the crowd upbeat and entertained.
Female First Sessions is a monthly event created with the purpose of celebrating women from the region. The monthly sessions are set to be based on different concepts each time and will feature interviews with industry leaders, as well as performances ranging from music to poems and everything in-between. The next event will be held in November.