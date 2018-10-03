French interior minister quits in new headache for Macron

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron was left scrambling to fill another key cabinet post Wednesday after Interior Minister Gerard Collomb resigned, the third minister to step down in two months.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe took temporary control of the interior ministry while Macron began searching for a replacement for 71-year-old Collomb, who was one of the first politicians to back him for president.
The fate of Collomb, nicknamed “France’s top cop” because his ministry is in charge of security and immigration, has thrown the government into flux.
Macron initially refused his resignation on Monday but on Tuesday night gave into Collomb’s request to be allowed to run again for his former job as mayor of the eastern city of Lyon.
The Liberation newspaper described the back-and-forth as “extraordinary dilly-dallying which seems more like something from a music-hall than government politics.”
Collomb’s departure adds to the woes of the France’s centrist leader, who is battling record low approval ratings after 17 months in power.
It comes just weeks after popular environment minister Nicolas Hulot resigned live on radio without warning Macron, saying he felt “all alone” in the government on green issues.
A stony-faced Philippe vowed at a handover ceremony Wednesday to “maintain the highest level of security for French people” while in charge of the interior ministry.
Collomb, a political heavyweight, had indicated two weeks ago that he intended to step down next year to run for his old job in Lyon.
But he came under pressure to resign immediately, with critics complaining that his focus had already shifted to the campaign trail.
He has previously compared his relationship with Macron, 31 years his junior, to that of a father and son, and wept during the new president’s inauguration in May 2017.
But their relationship is reported to have soured this summer over a scandal surrounding Macron’s former security aide Alexandre Benalla.
Benalla was caught on camera roughing up protesters at an anti-government demonstration, apparently posing as a policeman.
The affair blew up into a major scandal after it emerged that Macron’s office knew about the incident but kept Benalla on staff, only firing him after Le Monde newspaper broke the story.
Summoned to appear before a parliamentary inquiry, Collomb had pointed the finger of blame at Macron’s office, saying it was up to presidency to report Benalla to prosecutors.
Collomb “did not appreciate being put in the firing line over an affair which he didn’t believe was anything to do with him,” an aide said.
The rift between him and Macron appeared to deepen in recent weeks, with Collomb saying last month that Macron’s government “lacked humility” — echoing the accusations of arrogance often levelled at Macron personally.
Collomb served as Lyon mayor for 16 years until Macron poached him for the interior ministry, and it had long been rumored that he was eyeing a fourth term at the helm of France’s third-biggest city.
He is the third minister to quit Macron’s government since August, following ex-environment minister Hulot and former sports minister Laura Flessel.
The search for a new interior minister — one of the most powerful jobs in France — comes as Macron wrestles with problems on multiple fronts in his second year in office.
The former investment banker came to power at the head of a new centrist party promising to clean up politics and revive France’s sputtering economy.
But his government has been forced to cut its growth forecast to a lacklustre 1.6 percent this year as his pro-business reforms struggle to jumpstart an economic turnaround.
His ratings have tumbled, not helped by a string of comments seen as arrogant and dismissive toward ordinary people.
An Ifop poll on September 23 showed only 29 percent of respondents are satisfied with his performance while a Kantar Sofres poll on September 18 showed only 19 percent felt he was doing a good job.
French interior minister quits in new headache for Macron
French interior minister quits in new headache for Macron
- Collomb’s departure adds to the woes of French President Macron, who has a record low approval ratings
- PM Edouard Philippe took temporary control of the interior ministry
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron was left scrambling to fill another key cabinet post Wednesday after Interior Minister Gerard Collomb resigned, the third minister to step down in two months.
Trio win Nobel Chemistry Prize for research harnessing evolution
- The 2018 Nobel season continues on Friday with the announcement of the peace prize
STOCKHOLM: US scientists Frances Arnold and George Smith and British researcher Gregory Winter won the Nobel Chemistry Prize on Wednesday for applying the principles of evolution to develop enzymes used to make everything from biofuels to medicine.
Arnold, just the fifth woman to clinch chemistry’s most prestigious honor since Marie Curie was honored in 1911, won one half of the nine million Swedish kronor (about $1.01 million or 870,000 euros) award, while Smith and Winter shared the other half.
“The 2018 Nobel Laureates in Chemistry have taken control of evolution and used it for purposes that bring the greatest benefit to humankind,” the Swedish Royal Academy of Sciences said.
Life on Earth exists because over the past 3.7 billion years organisms have adapted to their environment, with evolution solving complex chemical problems: fish can for example swim in polar oceans because they have antifreeze proteins in their blood.
The trio used the principles of evolution — genetic change and selection — to develop proteins now used in a range of fields, in what is known as directed evolution.
“They have applied the principles of Darwin in test tubes. They have used the molecular understanding we have of the evolutionary process and recreated the process in their labs,” the head of the Academy’s Nobel Chemistry committee, Claes Gustafsson, told reporters.
“They have been able to make evolution many 1000s of times faster and redirect it to create new proteins.”
Arnold, 62, who has survived breast cancer and is a single mother to three sons, is a professor of chemical engineering at the California Institute of Technology.
Her method of rewriting DNA to mimic evolution has helped solve problems such as replacing toxic chemicals like fossil fuels.
As a result, renewable resources like sugar cane are being converted into biofuels. More environmentally friendly chemical substances are being developed, improving everyday products such as laundry and dishwashing detergents to enhance their performance in cold temperatures.
“The most beautiful, complex, and functional objects on the planet have been made by evolution. We can now use evolution to make things that no human knows how to design,” Arnold said in 2016.
“Evolution is the most powerful engineering method in the world, and we should make use of it to find new biological solutions to problems,” she said.
“Instead of pumping oil out of the ground for making gasoline, now we can use sunlight stored in plants.”
Meanwhile, Smith, of the University of Missouri, and Winter, a 67-year-old genetic engineer at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology at Cambridge, developed an “elegant method” known as phage display, where a bacteriophage — a virus that infects bacteria — can be used to evolve new proteins, the jury said.
Pharmaceuticals for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and inflammatory bowel diseases have resulted from their research, as well as antibodies that can neutralize toxins, counteract autoimmune diseases and in some cases cure metastatic cancer.
“The discoveries by George Smith and Greg Winter are having an enormous impact, particularly on medicine with antibody drugs that have fewer side effects and are more efficient,” Goran Hansson, the head of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, told reporters.
Alan Boyd, president of Britain’s Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine, hailed the award.
“The use of antibodies has resulted in a paradigm shift in the way that we now treat so many diseases which has brought significant benefits to patients across the world and will continue to do so for years to come,” he said.
Alfred Nobel, who created the prizes in his will, was himself a chemist, and devised his famed awards in part to atone for inventing dynamite.
Arnold, Smith and Winter will receive their prize from Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of Nobel’s 1896 death.
The 2018 Nobel season continues on Friday with the announcement of the peace prize, and wraps up on Monday with the economics prize.
For the first time since 1949, the Swedish Academy has postponed the announcement of the 2018 Nobel Literature Prize until next year, amid a #MeToo scandal and bitter internal dispute that has prevented it from functioning properly.