Half of OIC countries need water rehabilitation

JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, revealed that 50 percent of OIC member states need water rehabilitation.

The member states identified three main priorities to successfully address these issues and ensure a secure water future, through good management of water (knowledge, systems and policies); access to finance; and improved water and sanitation services.

According to Dr. Othaimeen, the study showed that, for the time being, 53 percent of OIC countries prioritize to the recycling of wastewater as a training, followed by 47 percent of them prioritizing groundwater management, 40 percent water desalination, although a large number of them identified water management as their training priority. 

He added that the study also indicated that 67 percent of OIC member states currently lack adequate financial resources to build or develop the needed water infrastructure. 

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul said on Wednesday that it was looking into news reports of the disappearance of Saudi media veteran Jamal Khashoggi in the Turkish city.
In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Khashoggi's disappearance apparently happened after he left the consulate building in Istanbul.
News reports quoting  said Khashoggi, a Saudi citizen currently living in the US, visited the consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday to secure documentation of his divorce so that he could remarry.
He writes opinion pieces for the Washington Post.

 

