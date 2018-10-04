Half of OIC countries need water rehabilitation

JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, revealed that 50 percent of OIC member states need water rehabilitation.

The member states identified three main priorities to successfully address these issues and ensure a secure water future, through good management of water (knowledge, systems and policies); access to finance; and improved water and sanitation services.

According to Dr. Othaimeen, the study showed that, for the time being, 53 percent of OIC countries prioritize to the recycling of wastewater as a training, followed by 47 percent of them prioritizing groundwater management, 40 percent water desalination, although a large number of them identified water management as their training priority.

He added that the study also indicated that 67 percent of OIC member states currently lack adequate financial resources to build or develop the needed water infrastructure.