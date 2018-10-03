RAFAL signs MoU with IEC to provide advisory services to Multinational Academy

RAFAL Real Estate Development Company announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Intuitive Education Consultants (IEC) to provide advisory and administrative services to the Multinational Academy in Riyadh, which is set to begin its operations by September 2020.
The 25,000-square-meter Multinational Academy will offer world-class education set against international standards to local citizens and residents as students, offering educational stages from kindergarten to the 12th grade, utilizing educational material based on the British curriculum.
The academy plans to welcome 2,500 students by the completion of the second phase of construction, providing the best school facilities ranging from a world-class football field as well as swimming pools, fitness centers, volleyball and basketball courts. The academy will also offer artistic halls and a large theater to host all social events.
Abdulrahman Bajunaid, the CEO of RAFAL Real Estate Development Co., said: “RAFAL has always demonstrated a commitment toward providing the community’s residents with top-quality services, and the new partnership with IEC is yet another testimony to our desire to provide the very best in integrated services to the community.”