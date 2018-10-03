You are here

Registration open for 4th MITEF Saudi Startup Competition

Updated 04 October 2018
Arab News
Updated 04 October 2018

Updated 04 October 2018
Arab News
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Enterprise Forum Saudi Arabia, a chapter of the MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF) Global in collaboration with Bab Rizq Jameel, the Community Jameel Initiative, has announced that registration is open for its fourth annual Saudi Startup Competition. 

This year’s edition will be held under the slogan “Challenge Yourself” and aims to nurture entrepreneurship and stimulate entrepreneurs in the Kingdom to contribute effectively to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Registration for the fourth edition of the competition opened on Sept. 24 and will continue until Dec. 25. Saudi and non-Saudi entrepreneurs from all age groups and business sectors may apply through the competition website, in one of the three categories: Ideas Track, Startup Track and Social Enterprise Track. The Ideas Track aims to help creative and scalable ideas with the potential by offering effective business and social solutions.

The Startup Track targets registered companies which have impact, have experienced teams and are scalable. The Social Enterprise Track, in collaboration with the King Khalid Foundation, recognizes successful social enterprises.

Speaking on the opening of registration, Fady Jameel, president of Community Jameel International, said: “We are eagerly awaiting the new edition of the MITEF Saudi Startup Competition and the upcoming group of Saudi entrepreneurs and talent. This event provides knowledge, networking and training for entrepreneurs. We invite all Saudis with creative ideas or enterprises to register in the competition to receive mentoring, meet high-profile speakers from the region and beyond, network with potential partners and win one of the cash prizes.”

He said: “This competition will challenge the fears that entrepreneurs have when they begin to make their dreams come true by starting up or expanding their businesses.”

Winners will receive funding of SR325,000 ($86,679). In addition, the participants will engage in workshops, training and mentoring sessions presented by business and social enterprise leaders. The nine winning teams will be invited to a further training course and to participate in the 12th MITEF Arab Startup Competition.

 

Updated 04 October 2018
Arab News
RAFAL signs MoU with IEC to provide advisory services to Multinational Academy

Updated 04 October 2018
Arab News
0

RAFAL Real Estate Development Company announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Intuitive Education Consultants (IEC) to provide advisory and administrative services to the Multinational Academy in Riyadh, which is set to begin its operations by September 2020.

The 25,000-square-meter Multinational Academy will offer world-class education set against international standards to local citizens and residents as students, offering educational stages from kindergarten to the 12th grade, utilizing educational material based on the British curriculum. 

The academy plans to welcome 2,500 students by the completion of the second phase of construction, providing the best school facilities ranging from a world-class football field as well as swimming pools, fitness centers, volleyball and basketball courts. The academy will also offer artistic halls and a large theater to host all social events.

Abdulrahman Bajunaid, the CEO of RAFAL Real Estate Development Co., said: “RAFAL has always demonstrated a commitment toward providing the community’s residents with top-quality services, and the new partnership with IEC is yet another testimony to our desire to provide the very best in integrated services to the community.”

