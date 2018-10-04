Germany, US agree need to prevent chemical weapons attacks in Syria

WASHINGTON: Germany and the United States agree on the need to do everything possible to prevent the use of chemical weapons in Syria, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday after meeting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Maas said the meeting included intense discussions about the situation in Syria, with both sides keen to increase the pressure for a political solution, and wanted to work start as soon as possible on rewriting the Syrian constitution.
Germany also pledged to more strongly support Washington’s efforts in Syria, including through humanitarian aid, and in ensuring that chemical weapons were not used there, Maas told reporters after the meeting.
“We discussed how we can more strongly support the United States in their engagement in Syria. We now will concretize and operationalize that,” he said.
He said Pompeo understood the political debate in Germany about possible participation in any US-led retaliatory military strike in the event of a chemical weapons attack, and that parliament was unlikely to approve such a move.
“There are different ways to participate to help ensure that chemical weapons are not used there and that none are even present,” Maas said, citing Germany’s expertise in disposing of such weapons.
A US diplomat last week told Reuters that Washington will pursue “a strategy of isolation,” including sanctions, with its allies if President Bashar Assad holds up a political process aimed at ending Syria’s seven-year war.
Nine rounds of UN-led peace talks, most of them in Geneva, have failed to bring the warring sides together to end the conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands of people and driven millions from their homes.
Maas said Germany and the United States agreed on the need to curb Iran’s activities in the region and its ballistic missle program, but remained at odds about Washington’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.
“We want to preserve the nuclear agreement with Iran because ... everything else will not lead to improvement, and the situation could possibly get worse and escalate,” Maas said. “No one can have an interest in that.
JERUSALEM: Germany and Israel agree that Iran should never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons but they differ on how to achieve this goal, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday at a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Germany, US agree need to prevent chemical weapons attacks in Syria
Updated 04 October 2018
0
Germany, US agree need to prevent chemical weapons attacks in Syria
- Germany also pledged to more strongly support Washington’s efforts in Syria, including through humanitarian aid
- Maas said Germany and the US likewise agreed on the need to curb Iran’s activities in the region and its ballistic missile program
Updated 7 min 26 sec ago
0
Germany, Israel agree Iran must never have nuclear weapons
JERUSALEM: Germany and Israel agree that Iran should never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons but they differ on how to achieve this goal, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday at a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“We are very convinced and strongly share Israel’s position that everything must be done to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Where we are not always united is on the path to this goal,” Merkel said.
She added that Iran’s military presence in Syria and Lebanon was a threat to Israel.
Print EditionRead pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.