Volcano erupts on same Indonesian island as earlier quake

Soputan volcano on Indonesia's Sulawesi Island erupts on October 3, 2018, as seen from Pinabetengan in southeast Minahasa, North Sulawesi province. (National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) handout photo via AFP)
Plumes of volcanic ash rise out of Mount Soputan on Oct. 3, 2018, from the village of Tombatu, North Sulawesi, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Yehezkiel Dondokambey)
Updated 04 October 2018
AP
Volcano erupts on same Indonesian island as earlier quake

  • A government volcanologist said it’s possible the eruption was accelerated by the magnitude 7.5 earthquake that struck on Friday
  • Last week's earthquake set off a tsunami, causing more than 1,400 deaths and displacing more than 70,000 residents
JAKARTA, Indonesia: A volcano erupted Wednesday on the same central Indonesian island struck last week by a powerful earthquake and tsunami, but no evacuations were ordered.
Mount Soputan on the northern part of Sulawesi island spewed ash more than 6,000 meters (19,700 feet) into the sky in the morning. Lava was visible at the summit during an evening eruption that sent up another ash column. The danger zone around the peak is small and has no residential areas, officials said.
A government volcanologist said it’s possible the eruption was accelerated by the magnitude 7.5 earthquake that struck on Friday.
“It could be that this earthquake triggered the eruption, but we have seen an increase in volcanic activity since July and this began surging on Monday. Yet we can’t say there a direct link, as the mountain is quite far away,” Kasbani, the head of Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geology Disaster Mitigation Agency, said on local television.
Kasbani, who uses one name, said planes were warned to avoid the area. Volcanic ash is hazardous to plane engines.
Soputan’s eruption status was raised from an alert to standby 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from the summit and up to 6.5 kilometers to the west-southwest. National disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said at a news conference in Jakarta that no residential areas are within the 4-kilometer radius.
The volcano agency said the public should avoid the area nearest the volcano and have masks available in the event of ash fall.


Nazli Ismail, a geophysicist at the University of Syiah Kuala in Banda Aceh on Sumatra island, stressed there was no concrete evidence to show the two incidents are linked.
“People talk about the butterfly effect. The concept is that when a butterfly flaps its wings, it can cause a catastrophe,” he said. “So it is possible for the earthquake to trigger the volcano eruption, but it’s not conclusive. This needs to be further investigated.”
Danny Hillman Natawidjaja, a geologist with Indonesia’s Institute of Science, echoed the views, saying there was not enough data to make a link.
“In principle, the seismic waves from the earthquake could increase pressure in the volcano’s magma chamber and could cause an eruption. We don’t know for sure,” he said. He cited the example of the eruption of Mount Talang volcano in Indonesia’s Sumatra province in April 2005, which geologists have said was connected to the devastating December 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami.
Ismail said the Soputan volcano eruption isn’t surprising as Indonesia sits on the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire,” and Soputan is one of the most active volcanoes on the island.
The eruption would not affect planes transporting aid and supplies to the quake disaster areas, Nugroho said. The earthquake set off a tsunami and both devastated several communities, causing more than 1,400 deaths and displacing more than 70,000 residents.
The two areas are about 940 kilometers (585 miles) apart, and Nugroho said the volcanic ash was blowing in a different direction from Palu, the largest city in the quake disaster zone. He said it hasn’t disrupted plane services or affected any evacuations from the disaster areas.
Nugroho denounced as hoaxes videos that appeared on social media allegedly showing villagers fleeing billowing volcanic smoke and a smoldering lava river. The videos appeared to show old eruptions elsewhere.
Government seismologists monitor more than 120 active volcanoes across the Indonesian archipelago.

Race to get aid to Indonesian quake victims as deaths rise

Updated 11 min 31 sec ago
AP
0

Race to get aid to Indonesian quake victims as deaths rise

  • The Indonesian military was bringing in hundreds more troops to help with search and rescue efforts and keep order among survivors who have grown desperate six days after their lives were thrown into chaos.
  • The United Nations announced a $15 million allocation to support relief efforts, saying more than 200,000 people were in dire need of assistance.
Updated 11 min 31 sec ago
AP
0

PALU, Indonesia: Nearly a week after disaster struck, aid workers raced Thursday to get shelter, food, medicine and other badly needed supplies to the Indonesian port city of Palu, ravaged by a powerful earthquake and tsunami that killed more than 1,400 people.
The Indonesian military was bringing in hundreds more troops to help with search and rescue efforts and keep order among survivors who have grown desperate six days after their lives were thrown into chaos. Hundreds of the injured and other survivors lined up on the tarmac of Palu’s badly damaged airport, hoping to escape aboard military aircraft.
A disaster agency official said the body of a South Korean was among two dead pulled Thursday from the wreckage of the Roa Roa Hotel, which collapsed sideways in a heap of cement and steel.
As help and supplies began arriving, there were other signs of progress: Trucks were hauling in new electricity poles to replace broken ones and restringing the wires. Workers said they intended to repair all the damage to the networks and substations and get them reconnected to the grid within days.
The United Nations announced a $15 million allocation to support relief efforts, saying more than 200,000 people were in dire need of assistance.
More than 70,000 homes are thought to have been wrecked by the quake, demolished by the tsunami or engulfed by mud slides. Thousands of people are sleeping in tents or in rough shelters made from debris, unsure when they’ll be able to rebuild. Many spend their days trying to secure basics like clean water and fuel for generators.
“Please tell the government and the NGOs if they’re really willing to help us with some food please do not give it away through the command posts,” said Andi Rusding, who was huddled with his relatives under a tarpaulin. “It’s better to go directly to each and every tent. Because sometime (the relief goods) aren’t distributed evenly.”
“It’s really difficult to find water and we don’t have a place to shower, but thank God we got some aid from the government, including a medical checkup,” said Masrita Arifin, who was camped out a few hundred meters (yards) from her family’s heavily damaged home.
National disaster agency spokesman Supoto Purwo Nugroho said most of the 1,424 confirmed dead had been buried.The death toll is expected to rise as rescue crews dig and comb through debris after being slowed initially by impassable roads and other damage.
People and heavy machinery were struggling to unearth victims from expanses of earth that surged sideways due to liquefaction, a phenomenon in which an earthquake turns loose, wet soil into quicksand-like mud. Several communities were wiped out as homes suddenly sank into the mire, which has since hardened in the tropical sun.
Many victims might have survived with faster help, said Palu resident Bambang. He told local television he found a friend injured and trapped under debris but was unable to help him. The friend died, leaving a message to have him buried in front of his church, he said.  
“He was still alive then, but he died because the evacuation was so slow,” said Bambang, who like many Indonesians uses one name. 
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said military transport aircraft from India and Singapore had arrived to help in the relief efforts. Marsudi said 18 countries had offered help and the government was still working out arrangements with some countries, including Japan and the United States.
The aircraft will be used to transport supplies and evacuate victims, he said.
National police spokesman Brig. Gen. Dedi Prasetyo said security was being ramped up to ensure law and order after 92 people were arrested for looting goods such as motor oil, tires and farming equipment. Authorities earlier allowed desperate villagers to grab food supplies from shops but warned them not to take other things.
Palu has repeatedly been hit by the quakes and tsunamis that plague much of the Indonesian archipelago. The national disaster agency says more than 148 million Indonesians are at risk in earthquake-prone areas and 3.8 million people also face danger from tsunamis, with at most a 40 minute window for warning people to flee.

