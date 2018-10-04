Puerto Rican ex-beauty queen guilty of ordering hit on husband

MIAMI: A Puerto Rican ex-beauty queen was found guilty Wednesday of hiring a hitman to kill her wealthy Canadian husband.
Aurea Vazquez Rijos — who spent several years in Europe as a fugitive — was convicted of hiring Alex Pabon Colon to kill Adam Anhang in September 2005.
The victim’s father, an emotional Abraham Anhang, told reporters at the courthouse doors: “I’m very happy, this has been almost 14 years of agony. And I believe justice has been done.”
Sentencing was set for January 31, 2019.
Prosecutors said the former Miss Puerto Rico Petite paid $3 million for the hit.
She had signed a prenuptial agreement six months before ordering the murder of Anhang, a Canadian real estate developer with properties in Puerto Rico, the indictment added.
According to court documents, at the time of his death he had a net worth of $24 million.
Shortly after getting married, Anhang began mentioning the possibility of divorce, court records showed, but under the terms of their agreement, Vazquez Rijos would receive much more as a widow.
The ex-beauty queen allegedly summoned her husband to Old San Juan for dinner to make it easier for the hit man to do his job.
The hitman later confessed to killing Anhang when the couple left the restaurant.
He also hit Vazquez Rijos so that the attack would look like a robbery. She fled to Italy before the prosecution issued the first indictment in 2008.
She was finally arrested in Spain in 2013 and then extradited.
NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar: Elephant skins, clouded leopard remains and tiger bones were among a $1.3 million haul of illegal wildlife incinerated Thursday in Myanmar’s first ever public event of its kind against the illicit trade.
Trafficking and selling endangered animals is rampant across Myanmar, especially in border areas which serve as a key hub in the $20 billion a year global wildlife trade.
Much of the demand is fueled by a long-held belief in neighboring China that rare animals have medicinal value.
Elephant parts — including chunks of skin — are the most lucrative for poachers in Myanmar.
Thursday’s ceremony in the capital Naypyidaw saw 850 kilograms of seized contraband set ablaze, including elephant ivory, tiger bone and skin, antelope antlers and pangolin scales.
“Rare wildlife including Myanmar’s elephants, tigers, bears and pangolins are the natural heritage of our country,” Nyi Nyi Kyaw, director general of the Forest Department, said in a statement.
He noted an alarming increase in elephant poaching by gangs who have moved from southern Myanmar into the northern and western regions of Rakhine — a migratory path for wild elephants to Bangladesh.
The Forest Department would “take action” and confiscate their weapons whenever possible, he added, saying new forensic kits to identify fingerprints from seized ivory would help the crackdown.
Myanmar faces an uphill battle against poachers who rake in cash from its long unregulated wildlife trade, a business which thrives in the lawless eastern periphery and border regions.
Sapai Min of WWF Myanmar said the government is making “good progress in the struggle against wildlife crime,” and pointed to the increase of rangers patrolling poaching hotspots.
But critics say the government has shown a lack of political will to tackle a sophisticated network of criminals who are thought to be armed and funded by powerful “kingpins” in China.
Edwin Wiek of Wildlife Friends Foundation in Thailand said the burning ceremony was timed to coincide with a Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) meeting in Russia.
“More important for me is the people involved with the confiscation of the $1.3 million (of wildlife parts) — who were these people, have they been found guilty or fined or given jail terms?” he said.
“If that is the case, then that would show a real change of policy.”
Myanmar is a signatory to CITES, which means that hunting wildlife is illegal in the country.