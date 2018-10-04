Bangladesh seeks revival of silk industry

RAJSHAHI, Bangladesh: Bangladesh’s silk industry is one of the oldest in the world, with farmers in the northwestern border district of Rajshahi producing some of the most sought-after silk yarns.
They specialize in high-quality mulberry silk — widely known as Bengal or Rajshahi silk — produced by the larvae of moths fed on fresh mulberry leaves and used for luxurious items of clothing.
After around 40 days, the worms start to form cocoons — by spitting out saliva around their bodies — which are then placed in bamboo frames before being harvested.
The cocoons are then boiled in hot water, killing the worm inside and separating the ultra-thin threads, which are coiled on huge bobbins and hung out to dry.
“Each cocoon contains around 500 meters (1,600 feet) of thin thread,” said Akhi Akter, a supervisor at the Sopura silk factory, one of the country’s key silk producers.
The dried threads are sent to a mill where workers join several threads together and put them onto looms to make cloth.
This material is then boiled, washed and waxed before being sent to tailors to make mostly sarees, tunics and “dupattas,” a kind of shawl-cum-scarf.
Bangladesh’s silk industry was hit hard in the 1990s and 2000s by what officials called faulty government policy which flooded the market with cheap Chinese silk imports.
But now the country has initiated a multi-million-dollar plan to revitalize the industry and create hundreds of thousands of new jobs.
“Sericulture has a huge prospect if we could nurture it properly,” Abdul Hakim, the head of the country’s Silk Development Board, said.
He said the number of silk farmers has plummeted to around 2,000 from 10,000 only a few years ago.
“Our plan is to bring in Chinese experts and train our farmers. It will increase our silk production,” he said.
With the booming of the Bangladesh economy — it grew over 7.5 percent last year — demand for Rajshahi silk has increased several folds, Akter said.
An average quality Rajshahi silk saree now sells for some $100 and premium silk items can go for over $250 in the local market.
“There is a huge potential export market for our silk,” she said.
“We just need to do it right.”
US presidential test alert sets American phones buzzing
- The message read: ‘THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.’
- The test alert was the most discussed topic on Twitter
WASHINGTON: Millions of US cell phones buzzed and beeped on Wednesday during the first test of a presidential alert system that would warn the public of a national emergency, such as an imminent attack.
The test message from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) went out at 2:18pm EDT (1818 GMT) and triggered a loud tone, a special vibration and a message reading: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”
A separate alert on television and radios was issued at 2:20pm EDT.
Officials estimated Tuesday that upwards of 225 million US mobile phones and other devices like smartwatches would receive the alerts broadcast by cell towers, or about 75 percent of all devices.
Officials said they expected the alert would not reach all phones for a variety of reasons. Some people reported not getting the alerts or getting them on a delayed basis. US cellphone users are not able opt out of presidential alerts.
The test alert was the most discussed topic on Twitter, in part because of President Donald Trump’s propensity for sending tweets to his 55 million followers.
On a conference call on Tuesday, government officials told reporters Trump would not personally trigger the alert — from his phone or any other device — and emphasized that no president could “wake up one morning and attempt to send a personal message.”
The test alert was sent by a device similar to a laptop from a FEMA laboratory.
On October 3, 2018 at appx 2:20 EDT @FEMA will issue a Nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts to test national warning capabilities. The test message will be sent to all radio, TV, and compatible cell phones. pic.twitter.com/LiLaO1PmPC— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 20, 2018
The beep of the test alert echoed through Times Square, causing some pedestrians to look up in confusion before turning back to their phones and continuing with their day.
The hashtag #PresidentialAlert became the top US trending topic on Twitter, where most users complained about the alert system or used the opportunity to crack jokes.
Others even made edits to the alert, changing the text in the FEMA-controlled message to “The Clintons are coming!” or “I resign! No action is needed.” The New York Mets sent out an edited version to tout one of their pitchers as baseball’s best.
Some users expressed relief that they did not receive an alert to their mobile device, while some voiced concern that they might not be alerted in the case of a real emergency.
Earlier on Wednesday, a federal judge in New York City rejected a request to block the test in a lawsuit filed last month by three New York residents.