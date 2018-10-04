You are here

  • Home
  • 48 hours in New Orleans, the jazz capital of the world
﻿

48 hours in New Orleans, the jazz capital of the world

New Orleans hotspot. (Shutterstock)
Updated 04 October 2018
TAREK ALI AHMAD
0

48 hours in New Orleans, the jazz capital of the world

  • New Orleans is a hidden gem that needs to be on everyone's travel bucket list
  • The city’s rich history is ever-evident within its narrow streets
Updated 04 October 2018
TAREK ALI AHMAD
0

DUBAI: New Orleans, the crown jewel of the southern United States, is a hidden gem that needs to be on of everyone’s travel bucket list. From grand cultural sites to mouth-watering food and vibrant nightlife, the city’s rich history is ever-evident within its narrow streets.
Starting off a day in the city with a hearty breakfast is pivotal if you are to survive the long walks and damp, humid weather. Make your way to Surrey’s Café and Juice Bar and indulge in a low-key, delicious breakfast. There’s no question about it, the shrimp and grits are a must-order for anyone who wants to try true southern creole cuisine. With your belly full and satisfied, take a much-needed walk through the old streets of the wonderful Garden district. With large, Victorian-esque townhouses lining the sidewalks, you’d think you were in the 1800s.

(Shutterstock)

Once your food’s fully digested, head to the city’s main street, Bourbon, and catch a ghost/voodoo walking tour along the French Quarter. The area’s walls and stones are filled with eerie tales that will make your skin crawl, so be sure to make this a priority — along with the requisite purchase of a souvenir shrunken head.
It goes without saying that NOLA’s beating heart is jazz music. Passionate, world-class performers can be found in numerous venues. Take a trip to Frenchman’s Street in the evening and watch the world come alive with mariachi beads, sax players and crooners headlining every stage. Maison on Frenchman is generally considered the top place to head to, while The Spotted Cat and Blue Nile are highly recommended as well.
But New Orleans history isn’t just one of great entertainment. There’s a much darker side too, from plantations to slave markets. Paying a visit to just one such site to remind yourself of the unbearable racism the African-American population faced is an eye-opener. We’d recommend Oak Alley Plantation, where the dirt road leading to the site is lined with gorgeous oak trees.
After taking in such a heavy history lesson on America’s not-so-distant past, the best way to lift your spirits is to indulge in the softest and fluffiest beignets at Café Du Monde. These powdered-sugar-covered pillows are addictive and well worth the long queue.

(Shutterstock)


For a feast you surely won’t forget, be sure to book in advance for traditional creole food at Antoine’s. Located in the French Quarter, this restaurant is one the country’s oldest, having been around since 1840. The venue itself offers another history lesson, with its time-capsule interior unchanged since its inception. The menu offers true high-end creole dishes, from Rockefeller oysters to grilled fish with Louisiana crawfish tails doused in a white sauce. The cuisine is an acquired taste, but definitely worth trying.
If you’re looking for a more modern, less divisive take on creole and seafood, Peche is a surefire winner. This restaurant offers taste bud-tickling gumbo and the most succulent, juicy, fried catfish north of the Mississippi river.
While 48 hours may seem barely long enough to get the true vibe of a city, it truly doesn’t take more than a couple of great po’boy sandwiches and late-night jazz sessions to appreciate the enormous potential of what New Orleans has to offer. 

(Shutterstock)

 

Topics: Travel Lifestyle New Orleans adventure

Related

0
Travel
Exploring Kuching, Sarawak’s culturally cosmopolitan capital
0
Art & Culture
The Six: Designer hotels in the Gulf

Exploring Kuching, Sarawak’s culturally cosmopolitan capital

Sunset in Kuching. (Shutterstock)
Updated 03 October 2018
Martin Wigham
0

Exploring Kuching, Sarawak’s culturally cosmopolitan capital

  • Sarawak’s cosmopolitan capital Kuching is a stew of ethnicities
  • Kuching rests poised amid a veritable goldmine of natural wonder
Updated 03 October 2018
Martin Wigham
0

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuching’s compelling cultural patchwork might be easily explained by the city’s colorful origin story, but that doesn’t make a visit to the capital of Malaysia’s semi-autonomous Sarawak region in northwest Borneo any less captivating.

Once a part of the Bruneian Empire, the settlement was handed to British buccaneer James Brooke in 1841. Brooke gradually came to rule ever-vaster swathes of land, until Brunei was reduced to its current compact confines. Brooke bolstered the population of his personal fiefdom by inviting Chinese immigrants over to work the mines and farms, and his family remained in control until the Japanese invasion in World War Two. Following Allied liberation, the province became a British colony, until 1963, when it became part of the newly independent Malaysia.

(Shutterstock)


Today, Sarawak’s cosmopolitan capital Kuching is a stew of ethnicities broadly split between the large Malay and Chinese communities, and the native Iban, Bidayuh and other indigenous people, with English a widely understood second official language.

The result is a charming, chilled urban center where dialects, cuisines, architecture and celebrations bleed into one another, while allowing space for each community to honor its individual traditions. And to collectively create their own — it is presumably because the Malay word “kucing” means “cat” that local authorities have kookily dotted roundabouts with towering kitschy statues honoring feline friends, earning Kuching its “City of Cats” moniker.


You can learn about the ebbs and flows of these cultural currents by visiting the Islamic Heritage Museum and Chinese History Museum — just two of around a dozen exhibition spaces in the city (including the twee Cat Museum) — or you can wander through bustling Chinatown or frequent the Top Spot Food Court, a rowdy locals’ hangout sitting incongruously atop a car park and see, and feel, them for yourself.

(Shutterstock)


While Sarawak holds no official religion, with 68 percent of Borneo identifying as Muslim food is typically halal and public prayer rooms readily available, while the spirited Al-fresco karaoke showdowns which drift down the Sarawak River halt twice nightly for prayer times.

This body of water splits the city into two distinct halves, each with their own administration and mayor. But it is just a 30-second, one Ringgit ($0.24) ferry ride separating the calmer, quieter northern settlement from the hotels and craft stalls along the southern bank, which electrifies after dark as families gather around the lively food hawkers lining the waterside.

(Shutterstock)


The newest addition to this quaint skyline is the Riverside Majestic Hotel Astana Wing, opening earlier this year to offer comfy five-star rooms for prices as low as $36 a night.

With chilled cafés, smatterings of street art, minimal traffic, a languid pace of life, plus copious live music and cultural events — including the compelling Kuching Waterfront Jazz Festival and the month-long “What About Kuching,” which wraps this year on October 28 — it’s easy to see why travelers passing through get stuck; my three-night stay soon unraveled to a week.

But we all have an excuse. Beyond its easy charms, Kuching rests poised amid a veritable goldmine of natural wonder, with at least five national parks a handy daytrip away. The most famous of which, Bako National Park — home to Bornean bearded pigs, proboscis monkeys, and long-tailed macaques, among others, offers a range of easily marked trails catering for all fitness levels, over a jagged peninsular jutting dramatically into the South China Sea. However, taking a dip was banned some years back following a crocodile scare.

If you make just one trip outside the city though, your destination should surely be Semenggoh Nature Reserve, a laughably easy way to see lumbering, lovable orange orangutans swinging in from jungle trees to line up on cue twice daily for feeding time. Because while Kuching may be on sketchy foundations with its City of Cats claim, Borneo is most definitely the Island of Orangutans.

(Shutterstock)

 

Topics: Travel Lifestyle Malaysia

Related

0
Travel
From caves to castles, Budapest has it all

Latest updates

John Bolton: 'Iran has been world's central banker for terrorism since 1979'
0
Jordan receives $1 billion from Gulf aid package
0
UN envoy says top priority in Yemen is fixing the economy
0
Student Yousef Mahdy makes case for Egypt scouting trip to Dublin
0
Turkey will not leave Syria until Syrian people have an election, Erdogan says
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.