Iran faces sensitive time due to America and economic woes, supreme leader says

GENEVA: The people of Iran face a sensitive time because of the pressure from America and economic problems, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a key address broadcast by state television on Thursday.
Khamenei was speaking to tens of thousands of members of the Basij militia and top Revolutionary Guards leaders gathered in a stadium in Tehran.
Discord between Iran and the United States has worsened since US President Donald Trump withdrew from a multilateral nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic in May and reimposed sanctions.
“The situation of the nation, region and world is sensitive, especially for us the people of Iran,” Khamenei said.
“Sensitive in this respect that on one hand we have the shouting of the arrogant powers and politicians of imperialist America...on another hand the economic problems of the nation and the tightness of the livelihood of a large portion of the weak people in the country.”
The Iranian rial has lost approximately 75 percent of its value since the beginning of 2018.
US officials have said new sanctions targeting Iran’s oil sector will be imposed on Nov. 4.
Iran must deliver a slap and defeat America by defeating sanctions, Khamenei said in his speech.
“With the kindness of God, we will defeat sanctions and the defeat of sanctions is the defeat of America,” Khamenei said. “And America must receive another slap from the people of Iran with the defeat of sanctions.”
AMMAN: Jordan on Thursday received over $1 billion in financial aid from three key Gulf backers as part of a broader package to help ease an economic crisis, a government source said.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait in June offered a $2.5-billion (2.2 billion euro) lifeline to Amman after a wave of protests.
Finance ministers from the three countries officially signed off on the commitments at a meeting in Amman Thursday, state news agency Petra reported.
“Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have both deposited $333.3 million with the central bank, while Kuwait has transferred $500 million,” the Jordanian government source said.
Cash-strapped Jordan, a close US ally that relies heavily on donors, has struggled to curb its debt since securing a $723-million loan from the International Monetary Fund in 2016.
Austerity measures tied to the IMF loan saw prices of basic necessities rise across the kingdom — culminating in angry demonstrations over tax proposals that forced the prime minister to resign.
In response to the unrest the trio of Gulf states stepped in to help out Amman with a plan including deposits with the central bank and five years of budget support.
Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have pledged $250 million each for the Jordanian budget, while Kuwait has pledged $500 million in credit from early 2019 to finance projects, the government source said.
Petra reported that the UAE will also provide guarantees worth $200 million for the World Bank.