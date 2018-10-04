Nissan warns no-deal Brexit will damage British industry

LONDON: Japanese carmaker Nissan said on Thursday there will be “serious implications” for Britain’s manufacturing industry if the United Kingdom fails to secure a trade deal with the European Union.
With less than six months until Britain is due to exit the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May has yet to find a proposal to maintain economic ties with the bloc that pleases both sides of her divided Conservative party and is acceptable to negotiators in Brussels.
The government has stepped up planning for a so-called no-deal Brexit when the world’s fifth-largest economy leaves the EU on March 29, 2019, a step that could spook financial markets and dislocate trade flows across Europe and beyond.
Nissan, which built nearly a third of Britain’s 1.67 million cars last year, operates the country’s largest automotive factory.
“Today we are among those companies with major investments in the UK who are still waiting for clarity on what the future trading relationship between the UK and the EU will look like,” Nissan said in a statement.
“As a sudden change from those rules to the rules of the WTO (World Trade Organization) will have serious implications for British industry, we urge UK and EU negotiators to work collaboratively toward an orderly balanced Brexit that will continue to encourage mutually beneficial trade.”
If Britain fails to agree a deal with the EU then the country would move from seamless trade with the world’s largest trading bloc to customs arrangements set by the World Trade Organization for external states with no preferential deals.
Britain’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said last month that tariffs of 10 percent under WTO rules would add an average of €3,000 to the cost of British-built cars sold in the EU if fully passed on to buyers.
Carmakers are worried that port and road delays could slow the movement of finished cars and parts, crippling output and adding costs, if Britain fails to reach agreement with the EU over its departure.
Nissan announced in 2016 that it would build its next generation Qashqai SUV and a new X-Trail model at its Sunderland plant in northern England, in a major boost to Prime Minister Theresa May just a few months after Britain voted to leave the EU.
A source told Reuters that the company had received a letter from the British government promising Nissan extra support in the event that Britain’s departure from the EU hit the competitiveness of the plant.
Apple, Amazon deny report on Chinese hardware attack
- Bloomberg Businessweek reported that Chinese spies had placed computer chips inside equipment used by around 30 companies
- Bloomberg reported that the malicious chips were planted by a unit of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army
LONDON: Apple and Amazon denied a Bloomberg report on Thursday that their systems contained malicious computer chips inserted by Chinese intelligence, statements from the tech companies released separately by Bloomberg showed.
Bloomberg Businessweek cited 17 unnamed intelligence and company sources as saying that Chinese spies had placed computer chips inside equipment used by around 30 companies, as well as multiple US government agencies, which would give Beijing secret access to internal networks.
Reuters was unable to reach Apple, Amazon or representatives with the FBI, Dept of Homeland Security Agency and National Security Agency for comment.
China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a written request for comment on Thursday. Beijing has previously denied allegations of orchestrating cyberattacks against Western companies.
Amazon, in a statement published by Bloomberg, said: “We’ve found no evidence to support claims of malicious chips or hardware modifications.”
Apple said it had refuted “virtually every aspect” of the story in on-record responses to Bloomberg. “Apple has never found malicious chips, ‘hardware manipulations’ or vulnerabilities purposely planted in any server,” the company said.
Bloomberg reported that the malicious chips were planted by a unit of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, which infiltrated the supply chain of a hardware company called Supermicro. The operation is thought to have been targeting valuable commercial secrets and government networks, the news agency said.
A representative for Supermicro at its European headquarters in the Netherlands said the company was unable to provide an immediate comment.
There have been increased concerns about foreign intelligence agencies infiltrating US and other companies via so-called “supply chain attacks,” particularly from China where multiple global tech firms outsource their manufacturing.
The US government on Wednesday warned that a hacking group widely known as cloudhopper, which Western cybersecurity firms have linked to the Chinese government, has launched attacks on technology service providers in a campaign to steal data from their clients.
The warning came after experts with two prominent US cybersecurity companies warned this week that Chinese hacking activity has surged amid the escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing.