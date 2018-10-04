You are here

  • Home
  • Leading regional designers make a splash at international fashion weeks
﻿

Leading regional designers make a splash at international fashion weeks

Elie Saab. (Shutterstock)
Updated 04 October 2018
Arab News
0

Leading regional designers make a splash at international fashion weeks

  • September was a hectic month for designers with all the fashion weeks
  • Take a look at the designers from the Arab world who impressed with their Spring 2019 collections
Updated 04 October 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: September was a hectic month for designers, with New York, London, Milan and Paris all hosting fashion weeks. We take a look at the designers from the Arab world who impressed with their Spring 2019 collections last month.

Elie Saab
The Lebanese designer lived up to his billing as the biggest name in Arab fashion at Paris Fashion Week with a vibrant, striking collection inspired by spring itself. Saab swam against the current — the predominant style in Milan, London and Paris was street-inspired —  to great effect with his bold, dark-but-playful collection, which was dominated by the classic symbol of fertility, a blooming flower; Saab’s acclaimed silhouettes were covered in them. Placed on leather, lace, and silk, molded from sequins, shadowed on organza… blooms were everywhere. In less-skilled hands, the collection could have come across as twee, but Saab, while retaining a certain romanticism, balanced the botanicals with enough contrasting material —  heavy gold jewelry, studded black leather box bags —  to ensure the overall look remained thoroughly modern.

Elie Saab. (Getty Images)

Hedi Slimane
The Tunisian-Italian designer made his name with a stunning Fall 2001 menswear collection for Dior Homme, and, for the past 20 years, one could reasonably argue that no other designer has held greater sway over men’s fashion and the slimline silhouettes that have become the norm. So Slimane’s debut collection as creative director for French brand Celine —  including mens- and womenswear — in Paris last week was, it’s fair to say, eagerly anticipated. He didn’t disappoint. “Paris La Nuit” featured his customary razor-sharp tailoring and clothes that were —  almost without exception —  black. GQ aptly described the look as “stealthily elegant … but unmistakably Slimane,” and suggested most of the collection “would appeal to a wide swath of guys —  from boardroom-dwelling LVMH executives to Mark Ronson.” The Guardian, meanwhile, suggested Slimane’s “brutally slender” women’s ready-to-wear collection “rips up Celine’s female design philosophy” by “jettisoning elegant trousers and silk blouses … for dolly-sized sequin micro shifts and tiny leather skirts.”

Hedi Slimane. (Getty Images)

Nabil Nayal
The Syrian-born British designer delved deep into the history of England to come up with inspiration for his dramatic Spring 2019 collection. He described its aesthetic as “Elizabethan Sportswear,” and staged his presentation in the British Library, where he’d spent much of his time doing the research for his PhD thesis on that subject. His collection contained several nods to British fashions of the 16th century —  most notably ruffs, embroidery and embellishments; the tulle necklines of his T-shirts and the ruffled fronts of his dresses. While his inspiration was ancient, his production methods were bang up-to-date; witness the digitized images of Elizabethan maps and prayerbooks, the Queen’s funeral procession, and her Tilbury Speech of 1558, which included the famous words, “I may have the body of a weak and feeble woman, but I have the heart and stomach of a King.”

Nabil Nayal. (Getty Images)

Osman Yousefzada
OSMAN, the eponymous label of British designer Osman Yousefzada —  born in Birmingham to Afghani-Pakistani parents, staged its Spring 2019 collection in London’s Covent Garden and showcased the clean lines and bold colors and textures that have become its signature. While the collection was, apparently, inspired by “the world’s great balls,” this was not an overly stuffy ensemble. Instead, Yousefzada told WWD, he “wanted to do easy versions of formal looks for everyday.” There was certainly a wide variety in the collection —  dresses ranged from the sheer to the voluminous, and sharply tailored suits were followed by feather-embellished tiered dresses. Throughout, though, OSMAN’s collection was big on fun and vibrancy.

Osman Yousefzada. (Getty Images)

Noon by Noor
Noor Rashid Al-Khalifa and Haya Mohamed Al-Khalifa drew inspiration from the natural beauty of their homeland, Bahrain, for their label’s Spring 2019 collection, showcased at New York Fashion Week. Their soft color palette drew from sand, pinks and light blues mixed in with blacks and whites, while their silhouettes were inspired by the flowing contours of traditional Khaleeji dress, using folded or tucked fabrics to add depth. Their embellishments, too, were influenced by the Gulf —  specifically its palm fronds. “As usual,” FashionUnited wrote, “tailoring was a big focus,” adding that “the defining moments were in the details” and describing the collection as “a fusion of masculine tailoring with feminine drapery” while praising the cousins’ use of “stripe weaves, mini pleats, accent Dobby weaves and fringes.”

Noon by Noor. (Getty Images)

 

Topics: fashion fashion houses Designers designs

Related

0
Fashion
The Six: Street Style at Paris Fashion Week
0
Saudi Arabia
Local designers to share the spotlight during second Saudi Fashion Week

From Nora Attal to Lalani Ali, diversity ruled the runways at PFW

Chanel’s show was staged to look like a beach. (AFP)
Updated 04 October 2018
Arab News
0

From Nora Attal to Lalani Ali, diversity ruled the runways at PFW

  • Attal, who has had a busy week walking for the likes of Loewe and Dior, walked the catwalk for Chanel in a delicate, lace-trimmed suit
  • Karl Lagerfeld took Chanel for a paddle in the sea, creating a huge beach with real waves for his joyously zingy Paris fashion week show
Updated 04 October 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: From British-Moroccan Nora Attal, to Lalani Ali and Adwoa Aboah, Paris Fashion Week ended with a diverse array of clothes, catwalks and models from around the world.

Attal, who has had a busy week walking for the likes of Loewe and Dior, walked the catwalk for Chanel in a delicate, lace-trimmed suit. Meanwhile, Ali, who is of Ethiopian heritage but was raised in Munich, walked the runway for Miu Miu alongside British model Aboah, whose father is Ghanian-born. Earlier in the week, Ali took to the runway for British label Alexander McQueen and Leonard Paris — proving that the up-and-coming model is one to watch.

 Karl Lagerfeld took Chanel for a paddle in the sea, creating a huge beach with real waves for his joyously zingy Paris fashion week show, AFP reported.

The 85-year-old produced a winningly youthful and colorful collection to lift the spirits of jaded fashionistas on the last day of a marathon month of shows in New York, London and Milan.

Louis Vuitton wrapped up the nine-day packed Paris schedule with an equally vivid show where designer Nicolas Ghesquiere cut his clean and classy ankle boots, short skirt and jacket schtick with vivid electric florals and highly colored abstract painted patterns.

The brightness of both big shows with their celebrity-packed front rows — Cate Blanchett ruled at Vuitton while Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana of Thailand graced Chanel — were in stark contrast to the battalions of black that swept much of the Paris spring-summer catwalks.

Ghesquiere’s show was controversially co-ed, with men walking the runway too even though the label has its own menswear line now led by the American designer Virgil Abloh of Off-White fame.

Lalani Ali walked the runway for Miu Miu. (AFP)

But it was his mini-bags and a run of short belted dresses, two in glinting metallic mail, that drew the most admiring looks at his Louvre show along with minimalistic three-tone coats and jackets.

With a soft drizzle falling outside and the October chill beginning to bite in a grey French capital, more than one fashionista regretted not taking a towel to Chanel’s artificial beach.

Led by the designer’s latest muse, Dutch-born Luna Bijl, models walked barefoot through waves which lapped onto the white sand thanks to a set of hidden pistons.

Catwalk queens including Cara Delevingne and Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber came up from the beach and slipped into low mules to strut the boardwalk runway, according to AFP.

Sometimes Chanel’s spectacular sets are as talked about as the clothes. But this time the clothes had a lot to say for themselves.

The veteran creator hit the sweet spot from his oversized Chanel jackets and 1960s-style egg-shell blue trapeze coat dress to a long line of classy casual looks using the show’s beach umbrella motif.

With a beady eye on the bottom line, Lagerfeld used the brand’s name in capital letters everywhere he could.

From the clothes themselves and a new line of big crystal necklaces, belts and earrings, the label’s name also turned up on a set of double-billed straw hats with CHA at the front and NEL at the back.

Having grown a snowy white beard earlier this year, Lagerfeld seems to be embracing change, ditching his trademark shades for the second time in a week after turning up to Hedi Slimane’s debut at Celine in a new pair of black-framed glasses.

And in a nod to the atelier of designers and craftswomen who have long supported him, Lagerfeld took the bow alongside his head of studio Virginie Viard, one of the label’s behind-the-scenes heroines.

Nora Attal wore a lace-trimmed suit by Chanel. (Getty Images)
Topics: Nora Attal

Related

0
Fashion
Nora Attal sparkles in Elie Saab
0
Fashion
Nora Attal walks the runway for Dior in Paris

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia state defense company seeks wide-ranging deals with South African arms firms
0
Austrian court rejects Iraqis’ appeal against rape sentences
0
Young gun Prithvi Shaw's debut ton puts India on top against West Indies
0
Tusk slams UK slurs on EU, urges “Canada plus plus plus” Brexit deal
0
Russia must be held accountable for cyberattacks — Mattis
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.