Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE to sign $10 billion Bahrain aid deal — report

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates will soon sign an agreement to provide up to $10 billion of financial support to Bahrain, Kuwait’s Al Rai newspaper said on Thursday, quoting an unnamed Gulf diplomatic source.
The agreement will be signed in Bahrain after the ministers complete their current visit to Jordan, where they are concluding a financial aid deal for that country, the newspaper reported.
“A Gulf decision at the highest levels was taken to start the execution steps for a program to support the financial stability of Bahrain,” the diplomatic source was quoted as saying.
Bahrain’s international bond prices and currency have come under pressure this year as the kingdom runs fiscal and current account deficits partly caused by low oil prices.
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE, which are diplomatic allies of Bahrain, announced in June that they were in talks on a major aid package for the kingdom that would be linked to its progress in reforming its finances.
Sources in Bahrain told Reuters last month that the government planned to push reforms through parliament before Nov. 24 elections to the assembly. These include the imposition of value-added tax and changes to the pension system,
Al Rai did not give details of the aid package. Sources previously told Reuters that it would extend over several years.
A $10 billion package would be worth about a quarter of Bahrain’s annual gross domestic product and 28 percent of public debt, and cover over two years of state budget deficits according to International Monetary Fund projections.
It would put no significant strain on the combined finances of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE, which have hundreds of billions of dollars in their sovereign wealth funds and with Brent oil trading above $80 a barrel, have seen their own deficits narrow sharply or disappear in recent months.
US Treasury imposes sanctions on Hezbollah financier and seven companies
WASHINGTON: The US Treasury imposed sanctions on Muhammad Abdallah Al-Amin and seven of his companies on Thursday for providing financial and material support for Hezbollah.
The treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Al-Amin as a “Specifically Designated Global Terrorist” (SDGT).
“Hezbollah is an Iranian-proxy, and this administration is focused on exposing and disrupting its terrorist funding networks. We are exerting extraordinary pressure on Hezbollah financiers to halt their pernicious activities in Lebanon and beyond,” Sigal Mandelker, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said.
“Our action should serve as a warning that we will impose consequences on anyone engaging in business relationships with Al-Amin or other Hezbollah support networks. The treasury has taken more actions against Hezbollah this year than ever before, and we are fully committed to shutting down this terrorist network.” OFAC’s designation of Al-Amin and his companies comes after action was taken in February targeting the Tabaja network operating in West Africa and Lebanon, owned by Adham Tabaja, who was also designated an SDGT on June 6.
Tabaja maintains direct ties to senior Hezbollah officials and Hezbollah’s operational component, which is responsible for planning, coordinating, and executing Hezbollah attacks worldwide. Tabaja also holds properties in Lebanon on behalf of Hezbollah.
Al-Amin was designated for “assisting in, sponsoring, or providing financial, material, or technological support for, or financial or other services to or in support of, Tabaja,” according to a treasury statement.
Al-Amin concealed funds for Tabaja, and Tabaja held a significant amount of money in Al-Amin’s name at a Lebanese bank. Al-Amin has also served as a liaison between Tabaja and banking officials and has assisted Tabaja in circumventing the impact of sanctions.
In addition to his direct support to Tabaja, Al-Amin was involved in financial activities with Muhammad Fallah Kallas, whom OFAC sanctioned on October 20, 2016.
The statement added: “All property and interests in property of those persons designated today that are subject to US jurisdiction are now blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.”