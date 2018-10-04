Dutch thwart Russian cyberattack on chemical weapons watchdog — intel agency

THE HAGUE: Dutch intelligence thwarted a Russian cyberattack targeting the global chemical weapons watchdog in April and expelled four Russian agents, the government said Thursday.
The Russians set up a car full of electronic equipment in the car park of a hotel next to the Organization for the Prohibition for Chemical Weapons in The Hague in a bid to hack its computer system, it said.
“The Dutch government finds the involvement of these intelligence operatives extremely worrisome,” Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld told a news conference.
“Normally we don’t reveal this type of counter-intelligence operation.”
The Netherlands publicly identified the alleged Russian agents and said the operation was carried out by Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency, Dutch officials said.
Britain helped the Netherlands with the operation, they added.
A laptop belonging to one of the four was linked to Brazil, Switzerland and Malaysia. The activities in Malaysia were related to the investigation into the 2014 shooting down of flight MH17 over Ukraine, Bijleveld added.
Austrian court rejects Iraqis’ appeal against rape sentences
- Rape is punishable by a maximum 15-year prison term in Austria
- The men were convicted in March 2017 and sentenced to between nine and 13 years
BERLIN: An Austrian court has rejected appeals by eight Iraqi citizens against their prison sentences for gang-raping a German tourist on New Year’s Eve in 2015.
The men were convicted in March 2017 and sentenced to between nine and 13 years. The Austria Press Agency reported that the Vienna state court ruled Thursday there was no reason to reduce the sentences.
Rape is punishable by a maximum 15-year prison term in Austria. Presiding Judge Natalia Frohner said “such an abhorrent crime” requires sentences in the “upper regions.”
The original trial heard testimony that four men took the woman, who had been drinking heavily, to a Vienna apartment where they were joined by the others and all took turns raping her.
The men came to Austria as migrants in 2015.