Tusk slams UK slurs on EU, urges ‘Canada plus plus plus’ Brexit deal

BRUSSELS: European Council President Donald Tusk sharply criticized what he called “emotional” and “insulting” statements about the EU by British ministers and urged London on Thursday to accept an offer of very close post-Brexit ties.
The European Union was offering Britain a “Canada plus plus plus” arrangement, Tusk told reporters after meeting the Irish prime minister, explaining Britain could have not just a free trade accord like that with Canada but also extremely close relations in security, foreign policy and other areas.
“The EU wants a relationship with the UK that is as close and special as possible,” Tusk said. “From the very beginning, the EU offer has been not just a Canada deal, but a Canada plus plus plus deal. Much further-reaching on trade, on internal security and on foreign policy cooperation.”
Standing beside Irish premier Leo Varadkar and referring to arguments from British politicians rejecting EU proposals for keeping Northern Ireland inside EU economic rules, Tusk said:
“Emotional arguments that stress the issue of dignity sound attractive but they do not facilitate agreement. Every actor in this process has their dignity and confrontation in this field will not lead to anything good.
“No one can expect that because of Brexit, the EU will give up its fundamental values and key interests.”
Referring to sharp exchanges on both sides after EU leaders met British Prime Minister Theresa May at a summit in Salzburg two weeks ago, he urged her to work to a final accord by the next summit in Brussels in two weeks.
Noting his own experience as a political party leader, the former Polish prime minister said that now May had concluded her Conservatives’ annual conference on Wednesday it was time to “get down to business.”
But as a Pole, he took time during his statement to denounce comments by Britain’s foreign minister Jeremy Hunt earlier in the week in which he likened the EU negotiating stance on Brexit to the Soviet Union’s refusal to let states secede.
“Comparing the European Union to the Soviet Union is as unwise as it is insulting,” Tusk said. “As the president of the European Council and someone who spent half of my life in the Soviet bloc, I know what I’m talking about.”
“Unacceptable remarks that raise the temperature will achieve nothing except wasting more time. What needs to be done is maximum progress by the October European Council.”
India deports seven Rohingya to Myanmar despite UN protest
- The UN had voiced concern that returning the men ignored the danger they faced in Myanmar
GUWAHATI: India on Thursday deported seven Rohingya men to Myanmar, despite UN warnings that they faced persecution in a country where the army is accused of genocide against the Muslim minority.
The men, who had been in detention for immigration offenses since 2012, were handed over to Myanmar authorities at a border crossing in India’s northeast state of Manipur.
“Seven Myanmarese nationals have been deported today. They were handed over to the authorities of Myanmar at Moreh border post,” said senior Assam police officer Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.
Photos showed the seven men seated in a bus bound for the border in the remote hilly state bordering Myanmar’s far northwest.
The UN had voiced concern that returning the men ignored the danger they faced in Myanmar, where for decades the Rohingya have been targeted in violent pogroms by security forces.
A UN special rapporteur had warned India risked breaking international laws on refoulement — the return of refugees or asylum seekers to a country where they could be harmed.
Legal efforts to stymie their deportation failed when India’s Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a petition on their behalf and upheld their status as illegal immigrants.
“Even the country of their origin has accepted them as its citizens,” a three-judge bench said.
The Rohingya are despised by many in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, which refuses to recognize them as citizens and falsely labels them “Bengali” illegal immigrants.
They were concentrated in Rakhine state, the epicenter of a Myanmar army offensive that over the past year has driven 700,000 Rohingya Muslims into Bangladesh.
Myanmar’s army has denied nearly all wrongdoing, insisting its campaign was justified to root out Rohingya insurgents.
But a UN fact-finding mission said there was enough evidence to merit prosecution of several top Myanmar military commanders for crimes against humanity and genocide against Rohingya civilians.
India’s decision “to deport seven Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar is cruel and could put lives at risk of persecution including torture and potential death,” said John Quinley III, a human rights specialist with Fortify Rights, a non-profit organization.
New Delhi considers the Rohingya a security threat, pointing to intelligence which it says links the minority group to extremist organizations.
The government had ordered last year that all Rohingya inside India — New Delhi puts the figure at 40,000 — be deported.
The Supreme Court is considering a petition challenging the order as unconstitutional.
The UN says there are 16,000 registered Rohingya in India.