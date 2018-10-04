Young gun Prithvi Shaw's debut ton puts India on top against West Indies

RAJKOT: Teenager Prithvi Shaw became the youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut as the hosts took opening day honors in the first match against the West Indies on Thursday.
Shaw, 18, also became India's second-youngest century maker after Sachin Tendulkar as he blasted his way to a century in 99 deliveries in Rajkot.
India were 364 for four at stumps after electing to bat first. Skipper Virat Kohli, on 72, and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, on 17, were batting at close of play.
But the day belonged to Shaw, a diminutive right-handed opener and Indian Premier League star for the Delhi Daredevils, as he and Cheteshwar Pujara put on a 206-run second wicket partnership.
"I was a bit nervous to start off but when I got in, I got comfortable. I just tried to play my natural game. I was just thinking that it's another game for me and then it just happened," said Shaw.
"Playing for India, it was a big thing for me. I wanted to make this chance count. It was a good challenge for me and I think I did well," he added.
He led India's fightback after they lost opener Lokesh Rahul for nought in the very first over off Shannon Gabriel.
Shaw was finally caught and bowled by leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo for 134 in the last over before tea. His knock came in 154 balls with 19 boundaries.
The now-retired Tendulkar, India's most successful batsman, was aged 17 when he scored 119 not out against England in 1990, but that was in his ninth Test match.
Shaw reached the landmark with two runs off paceman Keemo Paul, punching his fist in the air as the home crowd gave him a standing ovation.
EARLY EXPERIENCE
"From the smaller age I used to play a lot of school cricket, 30 or 35 school games in a year," said Shaw, who had once scored a record 546 runs in school cricket.
"I have played a lot of cricket in Ranji and it just keeps going on with so much cricket around. All that experience has helped me," added the Mumbai-born Shaw.
Shaw is the fourth-youngest international batsman to score a century on debut. He is also the third batsman after Shikhar Dhawan (85 balls) and Dwayne Smith (93) to hit his debut ton in under 100 balls.
Bangladesh batsman Mohammad Ashraful is the youngest debut Test centurion, followed by Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza and Pakistan's Salim Malik.
Pujara also played an uncharacteristically quick knock as he brought up fifty off 67 deliveries, but missed out on his hundred after being caught behind off debutant paceman Sherman Lewis.
Kraigg Brathwaite, standing in as captain after Jason Holder suffered a last-minute ankle injury, juggled his bowlers but the absence of the experienced Kemar Roach and Holder was painfully evident.
Roach is back in Barbados to attend the funeral of his grandmother.
Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, who made 41, took over from Shaw with a patient 105-run partnership despite West Indies bowlers keeping a tidy line and length to check the flow of runs in the final session of play.
India raced to 232-3 at tea, managing another 132 runs in the evening session's 38 overs with Kohli and Rahane batting cautiously.
Kohli, who is the world's number one Test batsman, got to his half-century against Bishoo and was getting more dangerous with each passing ball.
Indian vice-captain Rahane though lost his cool against off-spinner Roston Chase to get caught behind in the final few overs of the day.
- Shaw become second youngest player to score a Test century for India.
- 18-year-old dominates on day one in Rajkot.
Student Yousef Mahdy makes case for Egypt scouting trip to Dublin
- University of Dublin FC striker trained with the Egypt U-18s two years ago.
- Is able to play for Ireland and the Pharaohs.
LONDON: If Javier Aguirre completes his four-year contract presiding over Egypt, his scouts will travel several familiar, well-trodden paths to assess hopefuls for the Pharaohs squad.
Judging by his first two squad selections, the Mexican is eager to harness those who ply their trade outside the Egyptian Premier League. That means scouting trips to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Greece, the MLS and, of course, the Premier League, to see some of the country’s most notable figures in the flesh.
But could Dublin soon be added to that list? The League of Ireland Premier Division seems an unlikely site for players boasting the potential to improve Egypt’s options. Ireland’s leading clubs have been beset by financial troubles for years, while their brightest prospects are continually hoovered up by richer cousins in England. It is not exactly on Cairo’s doorstep either.
Yet striker Yousef Mahdy — nicknamed Yoyo — will grace the Premier Division in 2019 after his 12 goals have just steered the University of Dublin FC to the Irish First Division title and promotion as a consequence. What’s more, he is Egyptian and fiercely proud of it.
Mahdy was born in Saudi Arabia to Egyptian parents, before moving to Ireland aged just two. He has spent his life living between Dublin and Shamrock, but travels to the family home in Alexandria each summer.
“If someone asks me where I’m from, I always say Egypt. I can speak Arabic, and speak it at home. I don’t feel out of place whenever I visit Egypt,” said Mahdy.
There is no conflict of interests with Mahdy’s dual nationality. He simply sees himself as belonging to the two countries that have shaped him. The 20-year-old boasts three under-age caps for Ireland, yet he also trained with the Egypt under-18s squad two years ago. Current Egypt Under-23 pair, Al-Ahly’s Ahmed Hamdi and Zamalek’s Ahmed Fatouh, were among those he rubbed shoulders with.
If ever the day does come when he is considered for a senior international call-up by either country, he would simply snatch the offer of whoever comes first.
He said: “I would be happy to play for either Egypt or Ireland. I would happily represent Egypt because of my background, it would be something my parents and family would be very proud of.”
Mahdy has a long journey ahead if he is to fulfil those ambitions though. He still has two years remaining of a commerce degree at the University of Dublin, with the semi-professional football team entirely composed of students at the institution.
The likelihood is that the team will turn fully professional ahead of the Premier League division campaign, with players squeezing their studies into the remainder of their limited time.
The combination of work and play is one that Mahdy enjoys, so for the minute the pacy frontman is not thinking further ahead to whether he will ultimately prolong his professional career beyond his stint in Dublin.
“If football is still there, then I will be happy to move abroad or carry on playing in Ireland. I don’t have a set goal, my degree is really important to me though,” he said.
Boasting a team of all-students has its advantages. The camaraderie and common purpose of the team saw them buck pre-season predictions of a mid-table finish and seal the title by a three-point margin. They were well ahead of former Irish big-hitters Shelbourne and Roy Keane’s boyhood club Cobh Ramblers.
“We set out at the start of the season to win the league and to be honest, a lot
of us thought we would be overachieving to do that. But as the season went on, we were top of the league from week three on. We were comfortably beating teams,” said Mahdy. “The key to our success has been that we are all the same age group. We’re all really good friends — constantly hanging out together; some of us even live together. We have a bond that is hard to explain.
“It’s definitely going to be tough in the Premier Division, no doubt about it. But we played against (Premier Division) Waterford in the Cup and beat them convincingly. If we can keep up performances, then we should be able to stay up or even finish mid-table.”
Mahdy needs no prompting about the incentives to keep his budding career on an upward trajectory though. He boasts a diehard fan’s enthusiasm at witnessing Mohamed Salah and co end years of disappointment and take Egypt back to the top table of African football.
The prospect of one day playing alongside the Liverpool forward on the international stage is understandably an ambition that looms large for every young Egyptian.
Mahdy added: “Salah is a role model and a lot of people in Egypt look up to him, not even because of the football. He carries himself really well as a humble person, as well as obviously being a great player. Past players that Egypt have looked toward did not really fit the bill, but he is going from strength to strength.
“I think the real breakthrough for Egypt was in last year’s African Cup of Nations because we had gone from such success to not even qualifying after the revolution. When we qualified, no one expected them to get out of the group, but we got to the final and I think then, you sensed that Egypt were getting back to where they needed to be.
“World Cup qualification was something that never happens. But it was something that brought the whole country together and everyone was so excited.”
Mahdy will not get carried away with himself though. He is too grounded and evidently too intelligent for that. But maybe, just maybe, Salah’s future strike partner could come from unlikely origins.