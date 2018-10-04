King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology manufactures two new satellites

JEDDAH: King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology has completed the manufacture of two satellites, the Saudi Sat 5a and Saudi Sat 5b, in a new step in the field of exploration, communication, and scientific research.
The satellites contain high-precision photoelectric imaging technology, which will enable the photographing of land targets quickly and precisely, X-band and S-band high speed communication systems, advanced systems to provide and distribute energy, a ground station that is able to control three satellites at the same time, and artificial smart technology to process and interpret images.
The satellites will be used to provide high-resolution images of the planet’s surface from low earth orbits, help with urban planning, monitor movements and changes on the earth’s surface, and provide government agencies with services, in particular high resolution images.
UN urged to take measures to clear mines from Yemen
The Arab Parliament has praised the Saudi campaign for land mine clearance in Yemen, which was launched by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) earlier this year. The Parliament urged the UN to take urgent and practical measures to clear mines from Yemen.
The Parliament notes that these mines have been laid by Houthi militias.
KSRelief launched the $40 million Saudi Project for Land mine Clearance (MASAM) in June this year. More than 1,539 people have been killed and a further 3,000 have been injured as a result of the mines.
As previously reported by Arab News, there have been more than 600,000 mines planted in liberated areas by militias, 130,000 internationally banned sea mines, 40,000 mines in Marib and 16,000 mines on the island of Mayon.