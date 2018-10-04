You are here

King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology manufactures two new satellites

King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology has completed the manufacture of two satellites, the Saudi Sat 5a and Saudi Sat 5b. (SPA)
King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology has completed the manufacture of two satellites, the Saudi Sat 5a and Saudi Sat 5b. (SPA)
Updated 04 October 2018
Arab News
King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology manufactures two new satellites

Updated 04 October 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology has completed the manufacture of two satellites, the Saudi Sat 5a and Saudi Sat 5b, in a new step in the field of exploration, communication, and scientific research.

The satellites contain high-precision photoelectric imaging technology, which will enable the photographing of land targets quickly and precisely, X-band and S-band high speed communication systems, advanced systems to provide and distribute energy, a ground station that is able to control three satellites at the same time, and artificial smart technology to process and interpret images.

The satellites will be used to provide high-resolution images of the planet’s surface from low earth orbits, help with urban planning, monitor movements and changes on the earth’s surface, and provide government agencies with services, in particular high resolution images.

