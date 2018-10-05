TheFace: Maram Butairi, financial analyst, soccer manager

Maram Butairi is a financial analyst with Saudi Aramco. She works for the treasury department in the corporate finance section at the company’s global headquarters in Dhahran.
She graduated with a diploma in accounting from King Faisal University, Dammam, in 2007 and received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance in 2012 from Drury University in Springfield, Missouri. Since then she has worked in a variety of financial roles within Saudi Aramco, most notably as a trade confirmation officer in the Aramco Trading Company, and as a business developer for the Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center (Wa’ed). Before that she was a financial analyst at the Saad Specialist Hospital in Alkhobar.
While Butairi is very proud of her corporate career, and continues to make the most of her professional opportunities and strive for a fulfilling and longstanding career in corporate finance with Saudi Aramco, this is not her only passion.
She is also a dedicated and die-hard soccer fan, player, coach and manager who has spent the past five years gaining a wealth of experience and recently represented her nation at a women’s soccer coaches sports visitor program in the US, under the US State Department and human development organization FHI 360.
She also represented the Saudi Arabian Football Federation at the Asian Football Confederation Women’s Football Development Seminar 2018 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
She is also executive director of the Eastern Flames Sports Academy, which has a football team that plays in the Bahrain Football Association’s Women’s League, has been part of her company’s youth soccer coaching program, and herself received training at the Soccer Barcelona Youth Academy.
Soccer has not only given Butairi many moments of joy — for herself, her team and her children — but also has allowed her to see the world. This has enabled her to continue pushing a message close to her heart, that of raising global awareness of female athletes in Saudi Arabia, as well as seeking to lead, coach and help many future generations of Saudi women soccer players.
It is with this passion and dedication to the sport that she continues to seek to make a difference in her home country, by empowering others, especially women, through a love of soccer.