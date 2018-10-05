You are here

India OKs Russia defense deal in spite of US threats

Russian President Vladimir Putin waves as he arrives at the Indian Air Force Palam airport in New Delhi, India, on Oct.4, 2018. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Updated 05 October 2018
Sanjay Kumar
NEW DELHI: Amid warnings of punitive sanctions by the US, India is to sign a landmark defense deal with Russia on the purchase of S-400 Triumph air defense missile system during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi on Friday.

“The negotiations are over and it is with the government now,” said Indian Air Force chief B.S. Dhanoa in a press conference on Wednesday.

This confirmation comes a day after Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said in Moscow that New Delhi will witness the “signing of the agreement to deliver S-400 air defense systems.”

“I don’t think that CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act) is likely to come in the way of the deal. But the decision belongs to the government,” said Dhanoa on the possible US sanctions if New Delhi goes ahead with the deal.

Under  CAATSA, the US administration can impose sanctions on any country that has “significant transactions” with Iran, North Korea or Russia.

“We urge all of our allies and partners to forgo transactions with Russia that would trigger sanctions under CAATSA,” a State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday when asked about India’s plan to purchase the multi-billion S-400 missile defense system from Russia.

“The administration has indicated that a focus area for the implementation of CAATSA Section 231 is new or qualitative upgrades in capability — including the S-400 air and missile defense system,” the spokesperson added.

The S-400 is known as Russia’s most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defense system. New Delhi has been negotiating the deal with Moscow since 2016. India has claims to be Russia’s oldest defense partner. 

Harsh V. Pant, of New Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF), said that “the Trump Administration’s reaction to the S-400 deal will be closely watched.”

He said: “India cannot really afford to side-line Russia in its defense calculus. Moreover, a militarily potent India is central to the US strategy in the wider Indo-Pacific.”

Former diplomat Ashok Sajjanhar said that “if you look at the relations with India ever since Trump has come to power it has been an upward trajectory, unlike Washington’s relationship with so many other countries.”

However, he said, the US should respect New Delhi’s decision. “We have a special and privileged partnership with Russia. It is equally important. There is no question of either-or relationship. We have to have excellent relationships across the board with both the US and the Russia.”

Pant said the “defense deal is an attempt to stabilize the military relationship with Russia and there are growing concerns in New Delhi about Russia’s increasing tilt toward Pakistan as it seeks to curry favor with China.”

Pant underlined that “New Delhi has long maintained that it needs a close relationship with Moscow so that the Beijing-Moscow relationship could be dented and the growing Sino-Russian collusion should ideally be at the top of the agenda during the summit.”

“In the new global environment New Delhi and Moscow are recalibrating their ties,” Pant added.

Pranay Kotasthane, of Takshashila Institution, a Bangalore-based think tank, argued that “a good principle for India while making defense deals is to diversify trade relations with existing defense suppliers.”

He said that “our trade basket with Russia is exceedingly narrow, which means that we don’t have many levers to hedge against changing geopolitical equations. So a big defense purchase should be supplemented with diversified trade relationship in other sectors.”

Trump slams Democrats for 'rage-fueled resistance'

Trump has sought to use the Kavanaugh confirmation conflict to appeal to white men. (Reuters)
Updated 05 October 2018
AP
MINNEAPOLIS: President Donald Trump accused Democrats of “rage-fueled resistance” in the battle over his Supreme Court nominee, seeking Thursday to use the blistering nomination process to motivate Republican voters in Minnesota.
Speaking at a packed civic center in Rochester, Trump praised Judge Brett Kavanaugh, whose nomination has faltered amid accusations of sexual misconduct. Of Democrats, he said, “Their rage-fueled resistance is starting to backfire at a level nobody has ever seen before.”
Added Trump: “Do we love it? We love it. Because people see what’s happening and they don’t like it.”
As Republicans face a tough midterm election cycle, Trump is trying to boost turnout. The GOP is hoping to fend off a Democratic effort to recapture the House of Representatives.
Trump landed in Minneapolis in the afternoon and headed to a fundraiser before traveling to Rochester, friendly territory in the traditionally liberal state, where Republicans are targeting two Democratic districts but playing defense in two GOP-held districts in the Minneapolis suburbs.
Stressing the stakes, Trump said, “On Nov 6, I need your vote, I need your support to stop radical Democrats and elect proud Minnesota republicans.”
Outside Washington, the focus still remained on the dramatic nomination process for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. Trump told reporters he thinks Kavanaugh is “doing very well” as senators weigh a new FBI background report prompted by allegations of sexual misconduct.
Trump earlier tweeted his support for Kavanaugh, who is accused of a sexual assault at a high school party, saying, “Due Process, Fairness and Common Sense are now on trial!” Trump has sought to use the Kavanaugh confirmation conflict to appeal to white men, arguing that the accusations are proof that innocent men could be unfairly targeted.
The outcome in Minnesota could prove critical as Republicans seek to counter Democratic enthusiasm in the midterm elections.
The president campaigned for Republican Jim Hagedorn, who is seeking an open congressional seat in the 1st Congressional District, a Republican-leaning area Democrats have controlled for 12 years. Hagedorn, who came close to unseating the outgoing congressman in 2016, has been an unabashed supporter of Trump and hopes the publicity from the rally will help put him over the top.
Trump also appeared with Rep. Jason Lewis, who is facing a close re-election race in the Minneapolis suburbs. But Republican Rep. Erik Paulsen, who is also fighting to hold a suburban seat, did not attend, underscoring the president’s mixed popularity in the state.
“Just made my second stop in Minnesota for a MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN rally,” Trump tweeted shortly after landing. “We need to elect @KarinHousley to the US Senate, and we need the strong leadership of @TomEmmer, @Jason2CD, @JimHagedornMN and @PeteStauber in the US House!“
The president’s sinking support in the suburbs has put both lawmakers in a tricky position against well-financed Democrats. But in a new memo, the White House argues that candidates who distance themselves from Trump will suffer this fall. Officials contrasted Lewis’ request to campaign with Trump with Paulsen’s efforts to keep his distance. The White House believes Paulsen’s rejection of Trump will sink his candidacy.
The White House memo acknowledges that Republicans are facing an enthusiasm gap, but suggests this is where Trump can make up the difference — for those candidates willing to take his help. Republicans who don’t talk about Trump or his accomplishments, the White House warns, will make a tough situation a whole lot tougher.
Trump has used campaign rallies in an effort to boost Republican turnout, encouraging the voters he drew to the polls in 2016 to support more staid traditional lawmakers. Both parties largely view the 2018 contest as a race to turn out party faithful rather than an effort to attract new voters.

