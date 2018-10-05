McGregor late, Nurmagomedov not in a mood to wait

LAS VEGAS: Khabib Nurmagomedov wasn’t about to wait around for a tardy Conor McGregor, who arrived at what was supposed to be their final prefight press conference together to find the UFC lightweight champion already gone.
No worries, they’ll meet soon enough when it really matters for both men.
Nurmagomedov and McGregor ended up answering questions separately Thursday, though it seemed to do little to dampen the excitement about their 155-pound showdown. The two meet Saturday night in what is expected to be the biggest fight in UFC history — a bout might even threaten the pay-per-view sales mark set last year by McGregor when he was stopped in a boxing match by Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Several thousand pro-McGregor fans packed a theater expecting to see a confrontation between two fighters who can’t stand each other. What they got instead were separate appearances, with Nurmagomedov leaving 10 minutes before McGregor — who was nearly a half hour late — arrived.
“I tried to get here, I’m just a couple minutes late,” McGregor said. “He doesn’t want to be around me. He doesn’t want to be around these people. He’s petrified.”
If Nurmagomedov was, he didn’t show it. The Russian champion held court before a crowd that booed him before ending his portion of the press conference 15 minutes into it.
“I have a schedule,” Nurmagomedov said. “I have to make weight. I have to worry about myself. If someone is late, it’s not my problem.”
UFC chief Dana White had to scramble to join Nurmagomedov, who stepped on the stage exactly at the appointed time for the final media event before Friday’s weigh-in. But in a promotion that has largely sold itself, White wasn’t terribly worried that the two fighters didn’t get a chance to confront each other.
Not with thoughts of the biggest UFC pay-per-view in his head.
“I’m not going to say we’re going to do Mayweather-McGregor numbers,” White said of a fight that sold 4.4 million pay-per-views. “But we possibly could do Mayweather-McGregor numbers.”
When McGregor did finally arrive, he was carrying a bottle of his new Irish whiskey along with a message to Nurmagomedov.
“I am coming to put a hole in this man’s skull,” he said.
McGregor is the challenger — and also the underdog — against the unbeaten Nurmagomedov, who won the vacant UFC lightweight title in April against late replacement Al Iaquinta to become the 155-pound champion.
But it is McGregor’s bombastic personality and star power that drives the hype for the fight, much like it did the last time he fought in a boxing ring last August in a knockout loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. He’s the biggest star the UFC has left after Ronda Rousey’s retirement and is being counted on to deliver the biggest UFC card ever.
“It’s good to be back,” said McGregor, who hasn’t fought since losing to Mayweather 14 months ago in a boxing match where he was badly outclassed.
McGregor said he expected to make about $50 million in a pay-per-view event that will likely shatter the previous UFC record of 1.6 million buys and will also make Nurmagomedov his biggest payday ever.
McGregor helped sell the fight before it was even announced, getting charged by New York authorities after throwing a hand truck through a bus window in Brooklyn in April at Nurmagomedov. He has loudly proclaimed he will knock the Russian out, while at the same time promoting at every opportunity the new whiskey he is marketing from his native Ireland.
“At the end of the day when I sign up you’re going to get a fight,” McGregor said. “I am starving for this man’s head. There’s nobody hungrier than me in this game.”
Nurmagomedov, for the most part, has been relatively quiet, despite being insulted by McGregor for everything from his heritage to his friendship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But he made it clear he has no love for McGregor or anyone around him.
“I’m a little bit emotional,” said Nurmagomedov, who lives and trains in San Jose. “My job when I go to the cage is to control my emotions. He can say whatever he wants, nobody cares about him.”
McGregor is 2-2 in his last four fights — including the boxing match against Mayweather — and just how big any future paydays will be will largely depend on how he does against Nurmagomedov, the Russian who used to wrestle bears as a youth and who has not lost in 26 MMA fights.
Unlike McGregor, who prefers striking to fighting on the ground, Nurmagomedov is skilled at getting his opponents down and forcing them into submission. That was the tactic Nate Diaz used to upset McGregor in their first fight, though McGregor came back to win a close decision in their second bout.
“I have to be careful with him,” Nurmagomedov said. “He has good timing, good boxing.”
Student Yousef Mahdy makes case for Egypt scouting trip to Dublin
- University of Dublin FC striker trained with the Egypt U-18s two years ago.
- Is able to play for Ireland and the Pharaohs.
LONDON: If Javier Aguirre completes his four-year contract presiding over Egypt, his scouts will travel several familiar, well-trodden paths to assess hopefuls for the Pharaohs squad.
Judging by his first two squad selections, the Mexican is eager to harness those who ply their trade outside the Egyptian Premier League. That means scouting trips to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Greece, the MLS and, of course, the Premier League, to see some of the country’s most notable figures in the flesh.
But could Dublin soon be added to that list? The League of Ireland Premier Division seems an unlikely site for players boasting the potential to improve Egypt’s options. Ireland’s leading clubs have been beset by financial troubles for years, while their brightest prospects are continually hoovered up by richer cousins in England. It is not exactly on Cairo’s doorstep either.
Yet striker Yousef Mahdy — nicknamed Yoyo — will grace the Premier Division in 2019 after his 12 goals have just steered the University of Dublin FC to the Irish First Division title and promotion as a consequence. What’s more, he is Egyptian and fiercely proud of it.
Mahdy was born in Saudi Arabia to Egyptian parents, before moving to Ireland aged just two. He has spent his life living between Dublin and Shamrock, but travels to the family home in Alexandria each summer.
“If someone asks me where I’m from, I always say Egypt. I can speak Arabic, and speak it at home. I don’t feel out of place whenever I visit Egypt,” said Mahdy.
There is no conflict of interests with Mahdy’s dual nationality. He simply sees himself as belonging to the two countries that have shaped him. The 20-year-old boasts three under-age caps for Ireland, yet he also trained with the Egypt under-18s squad two years ago. Current Egypt Under-23 pair, Al-Ahly’s Ahmed Hamdi and Zamalek’s Ahmed Fatouh, were among those he rubbed shoulders with.
If ever the day does come when he is considered for a senior international call-up by either country, he would simply snatch the offer of whoever comes first.
He said: “I would be happy to play for either Egypt or Ireland. I would happily represent Egypt because of my background, it would be something my parents and family would be very proud of.”
Mahdy has a long journey ahead if he is to fulfil those ambitions though. He still has two years remaining of a commerce degree at the University of Dublin, with the semi-professional football team entirely composed of students at the institution.
The likelihood is that the team will turn fully professional ahead of the Premier League division campaign, with players squeezing their studies into the remainder of their limited time.
The combination of work and play is one that Mahdy enjoys, so for the minute the pacy frontman is not thinking further ahead to whether he will ultimately prolong his professional career beyond his stint in Dublin.
“If football is still there, then I will be happy to move abroad or carry on playing in Ireland. I don’t have a set goal, my degree is really important to me though,” he said.
Boasting a team of all-students has its advantages. The camaraderie and common purpose of the team saw them buck pre-season predictions of a mid-table finish and seal the title by a three-point margin. They were well ahead of former Irish big-hitters Shelbourne and Roy Keane’s boyhood club Cobh Ramblers.
“We set out at the start of the season to win the league and to be honest, a lot
of us thought we would be overachieving to do that. But as the season went on, we were top of the league from week three on. We were comfortably beating teams,” said Mahdy. “The key to our success has been that we are all the same age group. We’re all really good friends — constantly hanging out together; some of us even live together. We have a bond that is hard to explain.
“It’s definitely going to be tough in the Premier Division, no doubt about it. But we played against (Premier Division) Waterford in the Cup and beat them convincingly. If we can keep up performances, then we should be able to stay up or even finish mid-table.”
Mahdy needs no prompting about the incentives to keep his budding career on an upward trajectory though. He boasts a diehard fan’s enthusiasm at witnessing Mohamed Salah and co end years of disappointment and take Egypt back to the top table of African football.
The prospect of one day playing alongside the Liverpool forward on the international stage is understandably an ambition that looms large for every young Egyptian.
Mahdy added: “Salah is a role model and a lot of people in Egypt look up to him, not even because of the football. He carries himself really well as a humble person, as well as obviously being a great player. Past players that Egypt have looked toward did not really fit the bill, but he is going from strength to strength.
“I think the real breakthrough for Egypt was in last year’s African Cup of Nations because we had gone from such success to not even qualifying after the revolution. When we qualified, no one expected them to get out of the group, but we got to the final and I think then, you sensed that Egypt were getting back to where they needed to be.
“World Cup qualification was something that never happens. But it was something that brought the whole country together and everyone was so excited.”
Mahdy will not get carried away with himself though. He is too grounded and evidently too intelligent for that. But maybe, just maybe, Salah’s future strike partner could come from unlikely origins.